Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

Things left unsaid. Tom wrote: ” I have to imagine that “The Living Years” arrived around the time that a whole lot of boomers were being forced to contemplate their parents’ mortality. It must’ve struck a chord.” I was avoiding that chord. I was in North Dakota, 7 hours from my parents. My dad’s health was deteriorating fast due to Progressive Supranuclear Palsy and every time I got home to see them, I’d see less of my dad. I don’t mean in time, I mean the man who was there was slowly slipping away. But I didn’t feel that there were things unsaid. I said them, we said them. He knew I loved him. I had his stories, When “Cats in the Cradle” was the Number One song and discussion, I couldn’t relate to it because my dad, though busy, was always there for me. In 1989 “The Living Years” was closer to my experience, knowing I was losing my dad, yet it still felt like it wasn’t about me. In three years I would lose my dad. In just over five years I met GBear. That was the thing left unsaid. I never came out to my dad, though my mom said he knew. She also said I was his favorite. There are times when GBear reminds me of dad, and I regret that my dad never got to see me happy like this, in a loving relationship. There were also times when GBear’s health mirrored the issues that my dad was going through with PSP, and that reminds me of our morality. I don’t know if I’d choose to listen to “The Living Years” today, because I’m not sure I can handle it. But if it came on I’d let the moment sweep over me, and know the inevitable tears are only there because I have been given two wonderful men in my life.