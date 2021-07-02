Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
Have a great weeknd.
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
|#10
|ozcorp
|Score:28 | Jun 28th
|
Meanwhile, at the beats side of town . . .
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TNzWuEYQpFA
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Debbie Gibson’s “Lost In Your Eyes”
|#9
|Legeis
|Score:29 | Jun 30th
|
Tom changed all his ratings on Beatles songs, adding 3 to all of them, and then he said BackStabbers is a 100.
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Mike + The Mechanics’ “The Living Years”
|#8
|inthedeadofknight
|Score:31 | Jun 28th
|
I guess I’m going to have to listen to Halsey now.
|Posted in: Halsey’s New Album Is Produced By Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
|#7
|blu_cheez
|Score:31 | Jun 28th
|
On the Alternative Side…
Next entry when the Bangles return….
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Debbie Gibson’s “Lost In Your Eyes”
|#6
|ISurvivedPop
|Score:31 | Jun 25th
|
It’s time we recognize that Forever Your Girl is a great album. All four (FOUR!) of its #1 hits, plus its other top 10, are very good to great dance songs. Who’s with me?
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Paula Abdul’s “Straight Up”
|#5
|BixMeister
|Score:35 | Jun 30th
|
Things left unsaid.
Tom wrote:
” I have to imagine that “The Living Years” arrived around the time that a whole lot of boomers were being forced to contemplate their parents’ mortality. It must’ve struck a chord.”
I was avoiding that chord. I was in North Dakota, 7 hours from my parents. My dad’s health was deteriorating fast due to Progressive Supranuclear Palsy and every time I got home to see them, I’d see less of my dad. I don’t mean in time, I mean the man who was there was slowly slipping away.
But I didn’t feel that there were things unsaid. I said them, we said them. He knew I loved him. I had his stories, When “Cats in the Cradle” was the Number One song and discussion, I couldn’t relate to it because my dad, though busy, was always there for me. In 1989 “The Living Years” was closer to my experience, knowing I was losing my dad, yet it still felt like it wasn’t about me.
In three years I would lose my dad. In just over five years I met GBear. That was the thing left unsaid. I never came out to my dad, though my mom said he knew. She also said I was his favorite. There are times when GBear reminds me of dad, and I regret that my dad never got to see me happy like this, in a loving relationship. There were also times when GBear’s health mirrored the issues that my dad was going through with PSP, and that reminds me of our morality.
I don’t know if I’d choose to listen to “The Living Years” today, because I’m not sure I can handle it. But if it came on I’d let the moment sweep over me, and know the inevitable tears are only there because I have been given two wonderful men in my life.
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Mike + The Mechanics’ “The Living Years”
|#4
|byers
|Score:41 | Jun 26th
|
It’s almost as if the sad prom aesthetic is not original enough that multiple people couldn’t arrive at it independently.
|Posted in: Courtney Love Calls Out Olivia Rodrigo For Prom-Themed Photo, Demands Flowers
|#3
|Xander Alex H
|Score:51 | Jun 28th
|
“Jack Antonoff Isn’t Producing Halsey’s New Album”
|Posted in: Halsey’s New Album Is Produced By Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
|#2
|poorlittlefool
|Score:53 | Jun 28th
|
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Debbie Gibson’s “Lost In Your Eyes”
|#1
|Fishhead
|Score:63 | Jun 30th
|
This song has taken on a whole new personal meaning for me. My father passed away unexpectedly over Memorial Day weekend. Much like the song, I wasn’t there when he passed, I was in New York visiting my girlfriend. As with most fathers and sons we had our disagreements about everything in our younger days. Unlike the song, I’m thankful he and my mom encouraged my brother and sister and I to have our own opinions and ideas about things. In the end I know he loved us very much. I miss him every day!
Cat’s in the Cradle for the late 80’s crowd is the cheap and easy way to view this song. You could write this off as Baby Boomer guilt but that would be to simplistic. Father/son dynamics have always been complicated and messy, and this song does a good job of encapsulating that. Starting out with a hunting synth line that mimics the main hook, the rhythmic guitar comes in, plugging along giving the song a sense of urgency.
The song picks up stem in the second verse, as the power chords strike hard, building into a more emotional second chorus. It serves as a great set up for the downtempo third verse. Paul Carrack is absolutely amazing at conveying all the conflicting emotions you’d expect to feel, he is simply one of the most under appreciated singers of his day. It gets docked a point for deploying the children’s choir to tug at the heartstrings trick and the production sounds a little to digital for my taste. This song is always a good reminder to to appreciate that you still have your family and friends in your life. 9.
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Mike + The Mechanics’ “The Living Years”
THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS
|#5
|cokeparty
|Score:-12 | Jun 28th
|
Everyone knows Britney Spears isn’t alive.
|Posted in: Christina Aguilera Shares Statement On Britney Spears’ “Unacceptable” Conservatorship
|#4
|tflorida1
|Score:-12 | Jun 28th
|
If that’s true then your mom sounds like an ignorant and horribly rude woman. Nothing to be proud of.
|Posted in: Bruce Springsteen Jokes About DWI Arrest In Broadway Return: “I Had To Go To Zoom Court!”
|#3
|kamala-biden-is-a-hand-puppet
|Score:-13 | Jun 28th
|
Don’t know why Sheeran gets so much shit. I love his music.
|Posted in: Everything Ed Sheeran’s Been Up To Between His Soulless Collab Album And His Hideous New Video
|#2
|kamala-biden-is-a-hand-puppet
|Score:-14 | Jun 27th
|
It’s funny because he’s rich and famous.
|Posted in: Bruce Springsteen Jokes About DWI Arrest In Broadway Return: “I Had To Go To Zoom Court!”
|#1
|tropicoflungcancer9
|Score:-22 | Jun 28th
|
Trent’s really trying to establish himself as an ally before he’s inevitably outed for abuse in the past.
|Posted in: Halsey’s New Album Is Produced By Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
|Pedunculated
|Score:17 | Jun 30th
|
Uh-oh, sounds like Pooh Shiesty’s shoe heisty was too feisty.
|Posted in: Pooh Shiesty Indicted After Feds Connect His Instagram Photos To Armed Robbery