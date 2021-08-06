Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
Guns N’ Roses are back, baby! SOЯЯY you don’t like their new single. Maybe you will like this better…
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
|Jeff Buc-lee
|Score:30 | Jul 30th
Scott I don’t think it worked on your phone. I’m still seeing comments from The Number Ones.
|Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
|Ace of Moms Basement
|Score:33 | Aug 4th
It’s the Batman Game: How would your Favorite Hitmaker™ fare as the Caped Crusader?
Prince: Comes with his own symbol perfect for projection on low nighttime clouds. Elusive and smirking. Wardrobe-oriented as opposed to gadget-focused (though with a fancy rifle that’s too cool to not use). Outwits the Joker by becoming him; effortlessly charms criminals into submission with the power of funk.
David Lee Roth: Adam West-esque, ogles babes who wear slinky bodysuits as they steal jewels. Badguys can screw off—there’s a party over here with some babes and it’s just getting started. Later feels guilty, becomes an EMT.
Danzig: Muscled, forehead veins bulging, stays in the cave brooding and growling about when his parents got gunned down. Sweaty, creepy.
Pat Benatar: The gender-fluid stealth Batman. Lithe and deadly with secret knives, quick to strike, good with epic poses.
Jarvis Cocker: Too aloof to take on any actual villains physically; instead he sniffs around, crafts sick burns in his lab and unleashes them in the tabloid press when no one expects it.
David Byrne: Has no interest in being Batman beyond the social commentary it can produce; Batsuit fits poorly; calls police tipline with cryptic, ironic information about supervillains.
Michael Jackson: Unconvincing as Batman despite his commitment to character. Comes with masked chimp. Robin (Quincy Jones) is the tough, aging sidekick in two-tone sunglasses who goes into Badguy HQ and kicks ass.
Bruce Springsteen: The honest Batman, always pulling off the mask and cape to be his true self. Criminals come to understand how they’ve hurt Gotham deeply, impacting the dreams of so many innocents. Society itself becomes the villain. Gets older, easily locatable by intelligence agencies, shows up for dramatic photo ops with the mayor, Obama, other politicians. Daughter in Olympics.
Anthony Kiedis: Too hyperactive to be an effective Batman, too much jumping around, never wants to wear the Batsuit. Quickly dispatched and replaced by a smaller, even more hyperactive Batman (equally nude, also quickly dispatched).
Madonna: A little too into slinking around in black leather, but oddly convincing because of it. Not to be confused with Michelle Pfeiffer. Perfectly happy to teasingly push a button so a villain falls through a floor somewhere into acid.
Huey Lewis: Batman on weekends only, man—can’t you read the sign?
Next time: Bette Midler, Ricky Astley, Taco.
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Prince’s “Batdance”
|FoolOfATook
|Score:33 | Aug 3rd
Based on what I listened to the most over the past 3 months I think its certainly “Be Sweet” Japanese Breakfast
|Posted in: Song Of The Summer 2021: Vote Now!
|scorpio516
|Score:33 | Aug 2nd
In a bit of forced foreshadowing, LL Cool J was knocked out of the top spot during Toy Soldiers.
Instead of LL, in 1989 the number, another summer a song off the Spike Lee joint Do The Right Thing was Rap #1.
https://youtu.be/yVAD4fYRcvA?t=41
Atlanta native Spike Lee went to HBCU Morehouse in the late 70s and received a BA in communications. Then he went on to get a MFA from NYU. His 1983 master’s thesis, Joe’s Bed-Stuy Barbershop was the first student film shown at the Lincoln Center’s New Directors New Film Festival. Future Oscar, BAFTA, and Golden Globe winner Ang Lee was Spike’s assistant director. Spike’s first movie, She’s Gotta Have It, came out in 85 and made $7M on a $175,000 budget. He followed that up with School Daze starring “Larry” Fishburne and Giancarlo Esposito – I’ve mentioned in back in 1988 as the soundtrack had the single “Da Butt” which went to R&B #1 (#35 Pop).
Spike Lee started working on Do The Right Thing in 1986 after the Howard Beach incident and the shooting of Eleanor Bumpurs by the NYPD in 84. Spike approached Public Enemy in 1988 to create a leitmotif for the film.
Public Enemy had released It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back, The Village Voice’s best album for 1988 and Rolling Stone’s 15th best album ever, and were beginning their tour to promote it. Chuck D, Spike Lee, and Hank Shocklee of The Bomb Squad met in Manhattan, and Chuck D wrote Fight The Power on the plane to Italy during the tour.
Fight the Power was released on July 4th, a week after the movie was released, and got to #1 in just 3 weeks. It’s built on a drum break from James Brown’s Funky Drummer – a song that has been sampled at least 1722 times by people ranging from Grandmaster Flash to NWA to Dr Dre – it’s the drums underneath Parliament in Let Me Ride – to the Powerpuff Girls Theme song. It also contains samples from a number of other 70s classics – more James Brown, Bobby Byrd, The J.B.’s, and Syl Johnson. The song only contains two instrumentalists: Terminator X on turntables and Branford Marsalis playing saxophone!
There are two videos for the song. The first is a traditional soundtrack video using movie clips. The more well known is the political rally video. Both were directed by Spike Lee though.
Fight the Power never charted on the pop chart, but did get to Dance #3 and R&B #20. It also appeared on Public Enemy’s next album, Fear of a Black Planet. Village Voice named it the 3rd best album of 90, the Boston Globe had it at second, and it was nominated for the first Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group Grammy. It, DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince’s “And in This Corner…”, West Coast Rap All-Stars’ “We’re All in the Same Gang”, and Digital Underground’s “The Humpty Dance” all lost out to “Back on the Block” by Quincy Jones, Big Daddy Kane, Ice-T, Kool Moe Dee, Melle Mel and Quincy Jones III.
Public Enemy will return.
LL Cool J will also be back a few times before his big acting break in Toys.
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Martika’s “Toy Soldiers”
|Bobby_Draper
|Score:34 | Aug 5th
That photo of Rivers is probably exactly what 13 year old Rivers hoped and dreamed his life would be like as an adult lol
|Posted in: Rivers Cuomo Covered “Sugar, We’re Goin Down” Since Fall Out Boy Couldn’t Play Last Night’s Hella Mega Concert
|osufan77
|Score:34 | Aug 4th
Ah yes, the “Summer of Batman” how could I forget. Also, this was the first Prince single I ever bought too.
Does everyone around at the time remember how like overnight half the population was suddenly wearing Batman merch? lol
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Prince’s “Batdance”
|Decatur Or
|Score:37 | Aug 2nd
wow, a whole 20 months to speculate as to who will replace Frank when he inevitably drops out.
|Posted in: Frank Ocean Will Headline Coachella 2023
|Transmitter
|Score:38 | Aug 5th
Her best work is Selected Environmental Writings 87-93
|Posted in: Aphex Twin’s Sister Is Wales’ New Climate Change Minister
|eastside tilly
|Score:39 | Aug 3rd
Same as it is every year.
|Posted in: Song Of The Summer 2021: Vote Now!
|inthedeadofknight
|Score:43 | Jul 30th
One of the best albums of all time in any genre.
Timeless. Classic. Legendary. Game changing. Epic. Monumental. Perfection.
It’s very easily one of my desert island albums and always will be. All hail King Casablancas.
|Posted in: Is This It Turns 20
THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS
|CowboyDan
|Score:-26 | Aug 4th
You are a fucking moron
GBS is a serious neurological and fatal (at a higher rate than COVID for his age group) disease
No one knows the long-term impacts of the vaccines, especially on those with other serious health conditions like GBS.
If you’re so worried about his “decision” being potentially fatal…wear your own mask and take your own precautions to protect yourself. You have no right, you totalitarian shit brain to mandate he inject something into his body.
|Posted in: The Offspring Drop Drummer Over Vaccination Status
|stereogump
|Score:-28 | Aug 3rd
Wilco is NOT good. Their music is produced to *sound* appealing. Beyond that, there is nothing. “Casino Queen” is a decent song. That’s it. After their first album (not good, really), Jeff Tweedy spent the rest of his career and a good bit of your money trying to replicate the studio sound of Beatles songs he likes from The White Album. Or maybe it’s only “Cry Baby Cry.” QED
|Posted in: Song Of The Summer 2021: Vote Now!
|gotknives
|Score:-28 | Aug 3rd
Welcome to full on medical tyranny. The social credit system designed and tested in China will be along shortly.
Requiring an ID to vote is racist, but forcing novel vaccine technology (that has been being worked on for 70 years without success), issued under emergency orders with no FDA approval and no long term studies for a virus that is 99.98% survivable, on the entire population, or you can’t shop or buy food etc, is totally OK, right?
enjoy your multiple booster shots every year, forever. People that cheer this on deserve every bit of the dystopia that’s headed this way. Don’t need Bill Gates, 5G or microchips to make this argument.
|Posted in: NYC Requiring Vaccine For Indoor Concerts Starting Next Month
|BillyCorganApologistC
|Score:-31 | Aug 5th
Honestly if he just livestreamed his own autoerotic asphyxiation death that’d be preferable
|Posted in: Kanye West Is Livestreaming Himself Getting Ready For Tonight’s Donda Release
|stereogump
|Score:-32 | Aug 3rd
Same as it has been for years: Some Wilco song. Hahahahahahaaha!!! JFK. Wilco sucks.
|Posted in: Song Of The Summer 2021: Vote Now!
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
|Score:9 | Aug 4th
As a resident Friday Night Lights apologist…I have to Respectively disagree about Julie…
see, Julie got into Liars bc her boyfriend’s best friend DEFINITELY was into Liars. I mean, Crucifictorious’ big song was a collage of influences from They Were Wrong So We Drowned and Drums Not Dead. Landry was for sure a music snob and passed that onto his close friends. Julie may not have “liked” or “gotten” Liars but she like Landry enough to humor him by pretending to enjoy the same music he did. She’s just a good friend.
|Posted in: We’ve Got A File On You: Liars