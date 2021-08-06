Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

In a bit of forced foreshadowing, LL Cool J was knocked out of the top spot during Toy Soldiers. Instead of LL, in 1989 the number, another summer a song off the Spike Lee joint Do The Right Thing was Rap #1. https://youtu.be/yVAD4fYRcvA?t=41 Atlanta native Spike Lee went to HBCU Morehouse in the late 70s and received a BA in communications. Then he went on to get a MFA from NYU. His 1983 master’s thesis, Joe’s Bed-Stuy Barbershop was the first student film shown at the Lincoln Center’s New Directors New Film Festival. Future Oscar, BAFTA, and Golden Globe winner Ang Lee was Spike’s assistant director. Spike’s first movie, She’s Gotta Have It, came out in 85 and made $7M on a $175,000 budget. He followed that up with School Daze starring “Larry” Fishburne and Giancarlo Esposito – I’ve mentioned in back in 1988 as the soundtrack had the single “Da Butt” which went to R&B #1 (#35 Pop). Spike Lee started working on Do The Right Thing in 1986 after the Howard Beach incident and the shooting of Eleanor Bumpurs by the NYPD in 84. Spike approached Public Enemy in 1988 to create a leitmotif for the film. Public Enemy had released It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back, The Village Voice’s best album for 1988 and Rolling Stone’s 15th best album ever, and were beginning their tour to promote it. Chuck D, Spike Lee, and Hank Shocklee of The Bomb Squad met in Manhattan, and Chuck D wrote Fight The Power on the plane to Italy during the tour. Fight the Power was released on July 4th, a week after the movie was released, and got to #1 in just 3 weeks. It’s built on a drum break from James Brown’s Funky Drummer – a song that has been sampled at least 1722 times by people ranging from Grandmaster Flash to NWA to Dr Dre – it’s the drums underneath Parliament in Let Me Ride – to the Powerpuff Girls Theme song. It also contains samples from a number of other 70s classics – more James Brown, Bobby Byrd, The J.B.’s, and Syl Johnson. The song only contains two instrumentalists: Terminator X on turntables and Branford Marsalis playing saxophone! There are two videos for the song. The first is a traditional soundtrack video using movie clips. The more well known is the political rally video. Both were directed by Spike Lee though. https://youtu.be/mmo3HFa2vjg Fight the Power never charted on the pop chart, but did get to Dance #3 and R&B #20. It also appeared on Public Enemy’s next album, Fear of a Black Planet. Village Voice named it the 3rd best album of 90, the Boston Globe had it at second, and it was nominated for the first Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group Grammy. It, DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince’s “And in This Corner…”, West Coast Rap All-Stars’ “We’re All in the Same Gang”, and Digital Underground’s “The Humpty Dance” all lost out to “Back on the Block” by Quincy Jones, Big Daddy Kane, Ice-T, Kool Moe Dee, Melle Mel and Quincy Jones III. Public Enemy will return. LL Cool J will also be back a few times before his big acting break in Toys.