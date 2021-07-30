Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

Meanwhile on the Aqua-Net Side of Town Warrant’s “Heaven” peaked at #2 behind “Baby Don’t Forget My Number,” one of the great injustices of the era. There are more influential power ballads than “Heaven,” but few as well crafted and memorable. I only met Jani Lane once. We talked for about a half hour total, but I think about him more than any other musician I have spent time with. It was the M3 Fest, and my friends in LA Guns and Jetboy had once again gotten me all access passes, because they are good dudes. The headliners were Twisted Sister, RATT and Sebastian Bach, all of whom I had history with. I’d just gotten back from Jetboy’s set and struck up a conversation with Ted Poley and Bruno Ravel from Danger Danger, as you do. The early part of M3 was always the most exciting, because every 30 minutes or so, a white van with tinted windows would pull up and someone would get out. I kept my game face on, because if you act like you belong, you’re in the club. It’s The Mike Damone Rule. While Ted, Bruno and I were talking, Jani Lane got out of one of those vans. Jani was one of the reasons I was so excited for M3 that year, because I’d never seen him. He was struggling during my peak years on the hair metal circuit, so he never came to the east coast. He looked great that day though. He lost a lot of weight, had good color, and was sober. When he got out of the van, everyone crowded around him, told him how great he looked. It was like watching the coolest guy from high school come home, except in this case everyone was rooting for him. He was basking in the love and attention. Ted and Bruno excused themselves to say hi. I kept my distance, because I was a visitor in the scene, but made a note to introduce myself once things quieted down. I didn’t have to. Once Jani had said hello to all his old friends, he found the guy he didn’t know. It was that Paul F. Tompkins bit where he meets Tom Cruise. “Hi! I’m Jani! What’s your name?” he said, sticking his hand out. “I’m John. I’m a huge fan.” So much for the Mike Damone Rule, but I meant it. I wore Dirty Rotten Filthy Stinking Rich out. I put Heaven on many, many well intentioned but not well-thought out mixtapes. I told anyone who would listen that Jani Lane and Butch Walker were the best songwriters the hair metal scene produced. “Really?” he said, jazzed that I knew who he was. “Awesome! I’m so excited to be here today!” At this point I was fairly jaded and learned that as fun as music was, it was most of these guys livelihoods. I never saw this kind of boyish enthusiasm. Forget that he was in Warrant; I wanted to be friends with this guy. I thought about pulling out my tape recorder, but didn’t want Jani and I talked about Warrant, and clubs that they played (“How do you know about Gazzarris?”) I mentioned that I had a copy of Warrant’s Blood Sweat and Beers videotape and played it to death when I was a kid. “That was a good tour, but if you really want to see what Warrant was all about, try to track down the showcase we played at Gazzari’s. We got signed because of that show.” There was no ego in that statement, just pride, as if he still couldn’t believe his luck. We talked about modern music and liked a lot of the same bands. He really liked My Chemical Romance and Fall Out Boy, because they knew how to write choruses, and I told him about The Gaslight Anthem. Jani introduced me to hair metal journeyman Keri Kelly, who was playing in his solo band. “Hey, I really like your band, dude,” I said. “You mean Vince’s band?” Keri said, slightly annoyed “Actually I was talking about Big Bang Babies. I have the demo. It’s good shit, man.” Keri and Jani looked at me like “Who ARE you?” and then Keri told him they had to get ready for their set. Jani put his hand on my shoulder and asked me if I was going to watch his set, as if he was begging me to go to a show in a church basement and not a guy who had sold millions of records “Dude, I wouldn’t miss it.” “Is there anything you would like to hear? What can I play for you?” The earnestness was disarming, but I could tell he was bracing himself for a “Cherry Pie” request. “I Saw Red.” Jani’s eyes widened. “I would fucking love to play that song for you,” he said quietly. He and Keri went into one of the production trailers. I am a huge Warrant fan, and I’d forgotten how many hits they had. Jani knew exactly what the people wanted and he was giving it to them. He sounded great, and the old energy was back. After “Machine Gun” (hell yeah!), Jani put on an acoustic guitar and went up to the mic. “I was talking to my friend John backstage, and uh, he asked me to play this song. I haven’t played it in a while, so bear with me.” He played the opening chords to “I Saw Red.” The crowd erupted and then got quiet. Jani Lane wasn’t the guy in the white leather suit from the “Heaven,” video, he was a singer songwriter. Meriwether Post could have been The Troubadour in 1972. He hit every note like it was 1992. I will never forget the smile on his face when the crowd erupted. He put the guitar down and launched “Dirty Rotten Filthy Stinking Rich.” An hour after Jani’s set, I was talking to Don Dokken, as you do. He was incredulous that George Lynch had signed my copy of Under Lock and Key before he did. (Hot take: George is a nice guy. Don is prickly, but a generally nice guy. They both need therapy to unpack their feelings), and Jani approached me. The three of us chatted a bit before Don excused himself to get food. “I’m so glad you hadn’t left yet, I wanted to make sure I signed a picture for you,” Jani said, pulling out an 8×10 glossy. “Do you spell your name with an ‘h’?” While he was signing he asked me a question. “You really like ‘I Saw Red?’” “It’s incredible, Jani. You are one hell of a good writer.” Jani hugged me. “Thanks, man. I’m really glad I met you today.” “Likewise.” The official photographer walked by and asked us “Alright man, I’m gonna go sign some pictures for fans, but find me later and we’ll talk some more.” We high fived, and I never saw him again. Hindsight, I wish I’d asked for his number or email. I don’t think I could have saved him, because that’s not how alcoholism works, but he needed a friend. During the press cycle for In Utero, Kurt Cobain said that Nirvana sold millions of records because people were “sick of Warrant.” Cobain was an extremely complex, smart and sensitive man, but I think that comment was uncharacteristically cruel. Behind that white leather suit and the ridiculous strip club anthem was one hell of a songwriter. If Elvis Costello had written “I Saw Red” instead of the “Cherry Pie guy,” Rolling Stone would have it on their list of 100 Best Breakup Songs. If Jani had been able to conquer his demons, I have no doubt he would be writing for Adele and Katy Perry right now. Heaven is a 10. I miss you, Jani.