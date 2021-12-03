Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

Compositionally, “More Than Words” is a straightforward ballad, but it has some notable things going on. The song is played in G Major, but Nuno tuned his guitar down a half-step, so it’s actually in F#. For clarity, I’ll use G Major as the reference key for this discussion. (1) The song uses a “secondary dominant” pivot chord to create a marvelous melodic hook. On the vocal line “all you have to do to make it real,” and then later on the line “all I ever needed you to show,” Nuno sneaks in a G7 chord, which is the V of IV. This creates a particularly ear-catching turn in the song because it comes right after Gary has sung an F# (7th degree of the G-Major scale). The G7 chord forces Gary to move the melodic line down a half-step to F natural — which creates a big harmonic shift. This secondary dominant chord effectively functions as a pivot point, leading to a classic V-I cadence in a new key. In other words, the maneuver pulls the song’s center of gravity away from G Major and towards C Major. It’s a way of rotating the harmonic axis of the song, and it keeps the tune from becoming tedious. We can trace this kind of harmonic motion to 18th-Century Europe, and specifically, to the late Baroque period. A great example is the last movement of Mozart’s Piano Sonata No. 5 in G major. In 1939, composer and Harvard professor Walter Piston explored the concept of the secondary dominant in his seminal text, the “Principles of Harmonic Analysis.” Notably, he used the Mozart example to describe how the diminished 7th degree creates a “secondary leading tone” that can resolve down to the 3rd degree of the newly “tonicized” chord. This is precisely the device that Nuno and Gary are using in “More Than Words”: the F# in the melody moves down to F natural (on the G7 chord) as a leading tone to move stepwise down to E (the 3rd of C Major). Voila! It’s a charming little turn in the song. (2) After the secondary dominant chord, when Gary sings the line “Then you wouldn’t have to say,” Nuno follows the newly “tonicized” C Major chord with a C minor. This is the “minor iv” chord in the key of G — sometimes called a “borrowed chord” from the parallel minor key. It creates a brief bittersweet moment as the harmonic motion resolves back to the G Major. This iv-I resolution is a lovely cadence, and it’s an effective musical device for injecting a sense of romance into an otherwise bland musical passage. Another well-known song that uses this cadence is Radiohead’s “Creep”: think of the end of the chorus when he sings the line “I don’t belong here.” That’s a iv-I cadence going back into the verse. The chorus of David Bowie’s “Space Oddity” uses the same maneuver, as does the Beatles’ “Nowhere Man.” And an even better example is the Eagles’ “Desperado,” as it uses not just the the iv, but the iv6 (Cmin6). This creates a real sense of longing, because minor 6 chords are really inversions of min7b5 (minor-7-flat-5) chords, which possess a wistful, aching quality. John Williams’ “Han Solo and the Princess” love theme from Star Wars is an exquisite example of this use of the minor vi6 interacting with the I. It’s a kind of variation of the diatonic chords built off the “6th diminished scale” (a concept that comes from bebop and modal jazz). But that’s a more sophisticated use of the minor iv. The way Extreme is using the minor iv in “More Than Words” is pretty simple — but effective. (3) Towards the end of the song, on the line “‘Cause I’d already know,” they insert the b9 (flat-9) upper extension on the V7 chord — i.e., making it a dominant-7-flat-9. This is a tasty variation of the V7, and it contains many points of tension that crave resolution back to the tonic chord. We can think of it as a diminished-7 chord superimposed on the root of the V, a half-step above it. It’s a colorful chord most often heard in jazz standards (like “Stella By Starlight”), and it’s unusual to find it in a modern pop song. In fact, “More Than Words” might be the last Billboard #1 single to contain this chord — until Silk Sonic used it in “Leave the Door Open,” which recently topped the chart. Can anyone confirm if this is the case? Also, the single version of “More Than Words” ends on the tonic chord, but one of the vocal harmonies goes from the 5th to the 6th scale degree — creating a sort of Beatlesesque musical ending. It’s surprising, and I kind of like it. (4) One thing kinda bugs me about Extreme’s “More Than Words” recording: the vocal intonation. To my ear, Gary’s voice sounds a little flat in parts of the song. For example, whenever he sings the D# (in the key of F#), the 6th, over the tonic chord, his pitch sounds slightly flat to me. Anyone else hearing this? This surprises me given that he’s a good singer and the whole band is pretty fastidious. It occurred to me that he’s singing mostly without vibrato — perhaps to create a more sincere-sounding performance (probably a good idea given how creepily manipulative the lyrics are, as Tom Breihan repeatedly pointed out). Vibrato has a tendency to make the pitch average of a note sound sharp due to the nature of the oscillation. If you’re used to singing with vibrato and using that oscillation to center your pitch, I can imagine that your intonation would go flat in the absence of vibrato. Other thoughts?