Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

Mr B, I disagree (Hey, rubberbandit, if you see this, whatever you say I’m right behind ya) Dear Friends From TNOCS, It’s been a long time since I’ve written a long diatribe on a song I like, so excuse me if I ramble a little. Like all my music analysis here this is just a bit of an off the cuff thing written on the spot, that said, let’s move on, I’ve waited for 15 VIRTUAL YEARS to talk about this, and I’m not wasting my one chance, so here I go: SHOCKER TALKS ABOUT AN UNEXPECTED FAVORITE SONG (and another song too) Mr Big. The band with a hopeful and in hindsight somewhat funny name that made it big with such an unexpecting song. A hair metal band with plenty of hair, plenty of musical talent, and…a lead singer who seems like a nice guy. I always think of these guys, and TO BE WITH YOU, as “glam metals” last hurrah, in a way because there obviously groups that had hit songs and moved plenty of records after this, they always struck me as the last hair band who made it to #1 on the Hot 100, in my eyes anyway. One more great triumph before it really started slipping away into the background as grunge and the million other strands of 90s alt-rock rose to prominence. This…from such a simple little song. I first heard this in a YouTube video doing a little retrospective on it and the band’s history, ant it seemed nice at the time, but it’s grown on me, so much I’ve felt almost protective of it thinking about how much some don’t like it. And, I think, as a way of explaining why, I’m going to do so while also explaining why I do like a similar song we already talked about. Do a little So in late 1991, Extreme, a hair metal band, had a #1 single with a soft acoustic love song; In early 1992, Mr Big, also (mostly) a hair metal band, had a #1 single with a soft acoustic love song. I don’t think I joined the discussion when we covered the former, but I’ll come out and say I don’t like the latter. It’s incredibly forgettable and goes in one ear and out the other, it just meanders along at one feeling with little deviation, the lyrics are forgettable and when I try to focus on them for the first time now; they just sound trite and weirdly confusing. Oh and it’s so slow and simple that with the exception of the chopped down radio edit the song just goes on for at least a little too long guitar sounds nice, and The singers have nice harmonies, but I’m sorry it just doesn’t work for me. At most a 4, and not one I ever really want to come back and listen to it. So, To Be With You: why do I like it? Such a weedy, sappy, squeaky love song with lyrics like that. Well, I’ll be honest with all of you: I just love all of it. I don’t think there’s one part of this song I really don’t like. First, the arrangement. True most of it is just simple guitar strumming, but in a song like this: that’s good, it works. It’s a tired and true, easy way to build on a simple love song, and even the strumming has force behind it, with little flourishes here and there. Then there’s Billy Sheehan who keeps it simple but doesn’t just degrade himself to just hitting on the root notes, instead making his bass line flow with the beat of the song, put little runs all over, and that 2 note thump in the pre chorus helps build up the energy where the song needs it, and the one in the solo sounds good too. The drums are just the right level between energetic and minimal, with some kick drum—clap to keep things going and a cute tambourine to add a little flair to it. Also that little slide rights before the song actually starts is pretty slick. Finally, the solo. You’d think a little ditty like this doesn’t need or work with a guitar solo, but Gilbert finds a way to do it, turning the main melody into a plucky slidy solo break, with some lovely runs and deviations that hit against the rest of the song to lift it all up before capping with a twang. It’s a cool guitar solo. Then there’s the lyrics, and singing. Latter first: it’s lovely. Eric Martin does have a bit of a high voice, but I feel his quivery voice works on an earnest song like this. He does go high but that doesn’t bother me, he even lets it rasp in something of a lite blues howl, and that kinda sets it apart from something like this; he puts effort in an it pays off. Now, it’s said he wrote this when he was a teenager, and I’ll admit that shows with how silly it sounds at times, like “hey girl Ive waited forever just to be with you I hope you like me too” it’s so…hopeful in a youthful way. A lot of people on the web hate that, but it don’t. It just sounds so sweet, so innocent, like I do hear any subtext he honestly wants to spend time with this girl, even if it doesn’t last, he just wants her company after waiting so long. Martin’s singing just sells it: he’s adorable as the narrator this song. Then how they all sing on the chorus like it’s a little singalong with some friends just hits so right and it gets me humming. It’s cute I don’t care what everyone else thinks, I love it. It’s not trite, not sappy, not wimpy, it doesn’t hide what it means under mild confusing pretentiousness, and it has energy for a laid back acoustic jam: it’s got energy goddammit! So basically I like it (for every reason I do like More Than Words) I love it so much with no downside, I can be objective here, I don’t care whatever you think, if you hate it move along pal I do Wanna here it. It’s my cute happy feel good, and it’s a sweet little 10! 10! A 10 I say. Thank you and enjoy your day everyone.