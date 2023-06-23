Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments
Bebe Rexha was hit in the face by a phone thrown by an audience member in NYC. Meanwhile Bad Bunny addressed the viral video from January that appeared to show him throwing a fan’s phone “into the ocean.” “I don’t think phones should be thrown,” concludes DaBaby, and I gotta agree, unless you’re throwing a phone at DaBaby. Your best comments from this week are below.
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
|#9
|dansolo
|Score: 19 | Jun 22nd
I’m sorry they each paid like 3 years of my salary to board an obvious deathtrap, it is kind of funny
|Posted in: King Princess, Whose Great-Great-Grandparents Died On The Titanic: “Rich People Are Not Exempt From Making Stupid Decisions”
|#8
|
|du_husker
|Score: 19 | Jun 21st
|
JFC, will these cretinous pieces of shit stop assaulting women. She’s doing her job and regardless of what these fuckheads think is funny or they’re entitled to do, she should be safe to do her work. Fucking despicable.
|Posted in: Now Ava Max Has Been Slapped By A Concertgoer Onstage
|#7
|
|you beautiful bastard.
|Score: 19 | Jun 20th
|
Useful reminders:
There are some good cops, but the bad ones relentlessly hound them out of the occupation, like what happened to Sgt. Dume here and what happened to the NYPD cop in the benefits card case. So yes, for all intents and purposes, A fuckin’ C, A fuckin’ B.
|Posted in: NYPD Sergeant’s Lawsuit Claims Bosses Plotted To Break Into His Home After He Filed Complaint About Drunk Cops At Electric Zoo
|#6
|
|zircona1
|Score: 19 | Jun 16th
|
Trent Reznor’s career has been fascinating to watch. He’s gone from this skinny, angry, depressed kid to scoring soundtracks, Oscars, marriage and kids of his own. Good for him.
|Posted in: Trent Reznor Says Listening To Dua Lipa “Reminded Me The Art Of Writing A Well-Crafted Song”
|#5
|
|zeusaphone
|Score: 20 | Jun 21st
|
Maybe Tom hates all songs named “Magic”
#JusticeForMagic
|Posted in: The Number Ones: B.o.B.’s “Nothin’ On You” (Feat. Bruno Mars)
|#4
|
|Tron Weasley
|Score: 21 | Jun 21st
|Posted in: Cardi B Marding With Blink-182 Submarine Stepson
|#3
|
|drierinksketch
|Score: 22 | Jun 16th
|
Someone once described Yeezus as hip-hop’s “In Utero”, and it’s stuck with me as the most apt description of not just the music but where both Kurt Cobain and Kanye were in their life and career. I used to think Kanye made it out, that he aired his demons and was on the path to betterment. Unfortunately he too was barreling towards a type of self destruction.
I still think its his best album, even if I’m not exactly enthusiastic to listen to Kayne’s music at this point.
|Posted in: Yeezus Turns 10
|#2
|
|godspeed you! sour patch kids
|Score: 23 | Jun 22nd
|
last paragraph was too real for 9:30 in the morning tom but I respect it
|Posted in: Barack Obama Insists Those Are Really His Playlists
|#1
|
|rudeghost
|Score: 24 | Jun 21st
|
I’ll believe it when I see it. There’s a million reasons it may never see the light of day, even if it exists. That being said, boy, I really want to see it.
|Posted in: André 3000 Album On The Way, Says Killer Mike (UPDATE: Never Mind)
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
|
|YoLaFoxtrot
|Jun 22nd
|
Ngl they shoulda named themselves “Big Strong Healthy Horse” instead.
|Posted in: Feeble Little Horse Cancel Summer Tour, Citing Health Concerns
