Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments

Shut Up, Dude: This Week's Best Comments June 23, 2023 6:16 PM By Scott Lapatine

Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments

Shut Up, Dude: This Week's Best Comments June 23, 2023 6:16 PM By Scott Lapatine

Bebe Rexha was hit in the face by a phone thrown by an audience member in NYC. Meanwhile Bad Bunny addressed the viral video from January that appeared to show him throwing a fan’s phone “into the ocean.” “I don’t think phones should be thrown,” concludes DaBaby, and I gotta agree, unless you’re throwing a phone at DaBaby. Your best comments from this week are below.

THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS

#10 
dutchg8r
Score: 18 | Jun 21st

IT’S TOMMMMMMM!
Posted in: The Number Ones: B.o.B.’s “Nothin’ On You” (Feat. Bruno Mars)
#9 
dansolo
Score: 19 | Jun 22nd

I’m sorry they each paid like 3 years of my salary to board an obvious deathtrap, it is kind of funny
Posted in: King Princess, Whose Great-Great-Grandparents Died On The Titanic: “Rich People Are Not Exempt From Making Stupid Decisions”
#8 
du_husker
Score: 19 | Jun 21st

JFC, will these cretinous pieces of shit stop assaulting women. She’s doing her job and regardless of what these fuckheads think is funny or they’re entitled to do, she should be safe to do her work. Fucking despicable.
Posted in: Now Ava Max Has Been Slapped By A Concertgoer Onstage
#7 
you beautiful bastard.
Score: 19 | Jun 20th

Useful reminders:

  1. Local police became the absolute backbone of the Nazi Party following the Night of the Long Knives, when the unemployed thugs who were the majority of Brown Shirts were all purged. Local and national police also have been one of the pillars of every fascist movement since. BTW, fascist movements have always turned a blind eye at best to corruption, and more often actively encouraged it; it’s one of the principal ways they reward their foot soldiers.

  2. NYPD is currently in the midst of a scandal involving the “benefits cards” sold for a dollar to members of each of its various unions (patrolmen, sergeants, detectives, etc.) that are effectively get-out-of-jail-free cards for the friends and relatives of police. A traffic cop assigned to Staten Island got in trouble, and is now suing the department in federal court, because he pulled over and then issued a ticket to a friend of the city’s top-ranking uniformed officer. NYPD brass is in deep shit over this, because non-union command personnel have made it a policy to honor benefits cards.

  3. Remember the Costco shooting in June 2019, when an off-duty LAPD cop executed a schizophrenic man who’d bumped into him in a sample line, and for good measure shot the man’s parents while they were trying to restrain their son? I witnessed it, I’ve testified in both criminal and civil proceedings arising from it, and I’m going to be testifying in the criminal trial brought by the Attorney General’s office after the grand jury convened by the local district attorney failed to return an indictment. (This happened because the district attorney – who depends heavily on the votes of the tens of thousands of LA, Orange County, and San Diego police and their families who live in my county – almost certainly suppressed evidence that contradicted the cop’s testimony.)

There are some good cops, but the bad ones relentlessly hound them out of the occupation, like what happened to Sgt. Dume here and what happened to the NYPD cop in the benefits card case. So yes, for all intents and purposes, A fuckin’ C, A fuckin’ B.
Posted in: NYPD Sergeant’s Lawsuit Claims Bosses Plotted To Break Into His Home After He Filed Complaint About Drunk Cops At Electric Zoo
#6 
zircona1
Score: 19 | Jun 16th

Trent Reznor’s career has been fascinating to watch. He’s gone from this skinny, angry, depressed kid to scoring soundtracks, Oscars, marriage and kids of his own. Good for him.

Posted in: Trent Reznor Says Listening To Dua Lipa “Reminded Me The Art Of Writing A Well-Crafted Song”
#5 
zeusaphone
Score: 20 | Jun 21st

Maybe Tom hates all songs named “Magic”

#JusticeForMagic
Posted in: The Number Ones: B.o.B.’s “Nothin’ On You” (Feat. Bruno Mars)
#4 
Tron Weasley
Score: 21 | Jun 21st
Posted in: Cardi B Marding With Blink-182 Submarine Stepson
#3 
drierinksketch
Score: 22 | Jun 16th

Someone once described Yeezus as hip-hop’s “In Utero”, and it’s stuck with me as the most apt description of not just the music but where both Kurt Cobain and Kanye were in their life and career. I used to think Kanye made it out, that he aired his demons and was on the path to betterment. Unfortunately he too was barreling towards a type of self destruction.

I still think its his best album, even if I’m not exactly enthusiastic to listen to Kayne’s music at this point.

Posted in: Yeezus Turns 10
#2 
godspeed you! sour patch kids
Score: 23 | Jun 22nd

last paragraph was too real for 9:30 in the morning tom but I respect it
Posted in: Barack Obama Insists Those Are Really His Playlists
#1 
rudeghost
Score: 24 | Jun 21st

I’ll believe it when I see it. There’s a million reasons it may never see the light of day, even if it exists. That being said, boy, I really want to see it.
Posted in: André 3000 Album On The Way, Says Killer Mike (UPDATE: Never Mind)

THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE

 YoLaFoxtrot
Jun 22nd

Ngl they shoulda named themselves “Big Strong Healthy Horse” instead.
Posted in: Feeble Little Horse Cancel Summer Tour, Citing Health Concerns
Scott Lapatine Staff

MOST POPULAR

Cardi B Marding With Blink-182 Submarine Stepson

3 days ago 0

Inaugural Darker Waves Festival Announces New Order, Tears For Fears, B-52s, Echo & The Bunnymen, & More

4 days ago 0

more from Shut Up, Dude: This Week's Best Comments

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest