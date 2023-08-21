Bob Dylan Announces North American Fall Tour

Bob Dylan loves the road. We know this. Dylan has already toured the US behind his great 2020 album Rough And Rowdy Ways. Dylan and his band have spent a huge chunk of this year playing shows in Europe and Japan. (They’ve covered Grateful Dead and Van Morrison songs.) Today, Dylan has announced another round of North American gigs in relatively intimate venues.

Bob Dylan is 82 years old, and as much as he loves playing shows, it’s anyone’s guess how long he’ll keep this schedule up. If you’ve never seen him live before, you should really do it at least once, while you’ve still got the chance. Dylan’s reportedly got more dates on the way. Check below to see his touring plans as they stand right now.

TOUR DATES:

10/01-02 – Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre

10/04 – St. Louis, MO @ tifel Theatre

10/06-08 – Chicago, IL @ Cadillac Palace Theatre

10/11/12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

10/16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre

10/20 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J. Brady Music Center

10/21 – Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre

10/23 – Erie, PA @ Warner Theatre

10/24 – Rochester, NY @ Auditorium Theatre

10/26-27 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

10/29 – Montreal, QC @ lace des Arts – Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

10/30 – Schenectady, NY @ Proctors Theatre