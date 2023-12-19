Watch Olivia Rodrigo Sing A Theatrical, String-Heavy “Vampire” On Colbert

News December 19, 2023 9:33 AM By Tom Breihan

Olivia Rodrigo released her stormy hit ballad “Vampire” back in June. Since then, she’s sung the song in all sorts of media appearances: at the VMAs, on Saturday Night Live, in her Tiny Desk Concert. Now, we get another one. Last week, Rodrigo was a musical guest on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show; she did her Hunger Games soundtrack song “Can’t Catch Me Now.” While she was there, she must’ve taped another performance; Colbert aired it last night.

On Colbert, Olivia Rodrigo sang a softer version of “Vampire” that never never erupts into its noisy, cathartic climax. (She also did the censored-for-radio version: “Blood-sucker, dream-crusher.”) There were a lot of strings in the mix, and Rodrigo sang on a dramatically lit stage, surrounded by microphones as if she were giving a press conference. Watch it below.

Olivia Rodrigo’s sophomore album GUTS is out now on Geffen.

