Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

I’ve never been to Wyoming. Looks like fun. Can’t be too jealous of my colleagues eating s’mores with Candace Owens, though, ’cause I am 5000 miles away in Barcelona for Primavera Sound, which the War On Drugs’ Adam Gradunciel called “the best festival in the world” last night. I saw Fever Ray and Nick Cave and some of Vince Staples last night before staying up until 7AM downloading apps to try to listen to this Kanye West album. Yikes. Los mejores y peores comentarios de la semana están debajo. R.I.P. Drake.

THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS

#10  blochead
Score:50 | May 29th

I work with a bunch of jehovah witnesses and when we start to verbally spar i always say “I am willing to take this to levels you simply cannot go”

That’s what this feels like

Posted in: Pusha-T Responds To Drake’s Diss Track With New Song “The Story of Adidon”
#9  Owlin’ Wolf
Score:50 | May 31st

Wait, he was supposed to reveal a kid who “he feels there’s a slight chance is his” as part of his album campaign? Slight chance seems a bit of an understatement…
Posted in: Drake Explains The Old Blackface Photo That Pusha-T Dug Up
#8  El Gummo
Score:51 | May 25th

Posted in: Premature Evaluation: Pusha-T Daytona
#7  gobias somecoffee
Score:52 | May 29th

Is it just cause i’m a Brit or is there no shaming going on here?

We’re in the middle of having a good 2 weeks of warm, mostly nice, weather over here at the minute. She’s just done a headlining set in those conditions. “Go get a shower’ seems like a very normal/regular sign off for an interviewer in this situation to me. It’s more ‘you’ve put in a shift, you deserve one’ rather than ‘you’re disgusting, you stink’.
Posted in: Taylor Swift Sweat-Shamed In First Recorded Interview In 2 Years
#6  toxotoxotoxotoxo
Score:56 | May 29th

Drake: “You’re not as commercially successful as me and you don’t deal as many drugs as you say”

Pusha: “Your best friend is dying and you’re continuing to be a deadbeat dad that your father started when you were 5.”

Sheesh.

Posted in: Pusha-T Responds To Drake’s Diss Track With New Song “The Story of Adidon”
#5  El Gummo
Score:57 | May 30th

Quentin Miller wrote that chapter I have proof
Posted in: All Hail Pusha-T, Our Blood-Gargling, Bone-Chomping Rap-Feud Conqueror
#4  cokeparty
Score:60 | May 30th

It’s akin to the scene in Indiana Jones where the guy does the threatening sword display and Harrison Ford just shoots him.

Posted in: All Hail Pusha-T, Our Blood-Gargling, Bone-Chomping Rap-Feud Conqueror
#3  monkeyridinghorse
Score:66 | May 29th

Posted in: Pusha-T Responds To Drake’s Diss Track With New Song “The Story of Adidon”
#2  Tom Breihan
Score:69 | May 30th

I literally wrote a chapter in a book about the Jay/Nas feud like 10 years ago.
Posted in: All Hail Pusha-T, Our Blood-Gargling, Bone-Chomping Rap-Feud Conqueror
#1 

Nick Harley
Score:71 | May 31st

When you gotta post a notes screenshot to respond to a diss track, that’s how you know you lost the round.

Posted in: Drake Explains The Old Blackface Photo That Pusha-T Dug Up

THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS

#5  gobias somecoffee
Score:-17 | May 30th

This is embarrassing for everyone involved.
Posted in: Jack White Plays Surprise Show At DC High School
#4  Naked Lunchable
Score:-17 | May 29th

You actually read that piece of shit book?! None of the bands interviewed in that book are even decent minus the Strokes and it’s written so piss poor it’s unbekievsble.

Posted in: Jonathan Fire*Eater’s Stewart Lupton Dead At 43
#3  321letsjam
Score:-18 | May 29th

Both of these people seem like giant assholes and two rich people taking cheap shots at each other for the sake of their egos is BORING.
Posted in: Pusha-T Responds To Drake’s Diss Track With New Song “The Story of Adidon”
#2  lil wotie
Score:-22 | May 30th

pusha t still sucks tho, never met anyone who likes anything clipse. write about how asap rocky just dropped the best album in a long time
Posted in: All Hail Pusha-T, Our Blood-Gargling, Bone-Chomping Rap-Feud Conqueror
#1  sandro
Score:-25 | May 25th

Gross cover. 20 minutes. You guys can get off kanye’s dick about nox
Posted in: Stream Pusha-T’s New Album DAYTONA Produced By Kanye West

THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE

  emanstevenson
Score:3 | May 31st

Looks like fun!
Posted in: Mick Jagger’s Dorky Dad Comments On Teenage Son’s Instagram Are Adorable