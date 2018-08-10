Have a fun weekend!
I only mentioned people in #BarbieDreams that I fuk wit. This isn’t a diss. Yikes. This is culture, this is BIGGIE!!!!! New York!!!! This is FUN. Light hearted fun FUN
— Chun-Li (@NICKIMINAJ) August 10, 2018
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
|#10
|cokeparty
|Score:30 | Aug 8th
|
I’ll have to check it out.
|Posted in: The Number Ones: The Rolling Stones’ “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”
|#9
|undergroundspoon
|Score:30 | Aug 7th
|Posted in: Laetitia Sadier Walks Back Support For Jordan Peterson
|#8
|undergroundspoon
|Score:30 | Aug 7th
|
Aphex season approaching / fuck whatever y’all been hearing.
|Posted in: Aphex Twin – “T69 Collapse” Video
|#7
|blochead
|Score:31 | Aug 7th
|
There’s so many things wrong with this entire thing. It’s offensive, juvenile, and just plain stupid. But all of those pale in comparison to the sin Mr. DeVille has committed here today. Where’s the link so I can buy this bad motherfucker?!?!
|Posted in: Steel Panther Respond To Backlash By Selling New “Pussy Melter” Guitar Pedal
|#6
|compuff
|Score:34 | Aug 7th
|
Yo, Stereogum, I know that this is largely a site of washed Olds yelling about Deafhaven, but Sounding Boards like this are great, so thx
|Posted in: Musical.ly, Tik Tok, And The Memeification Of Music
|#5
|Feliscumpleanos
|Score:34 | Aug 3rd
|
So I finally bit the bullet and bought a plane ticket to Nashville to see Diarrhea Planet’s last shows. Because in their words, you gotta shred til you’re dead, and last I checked I was still alive.
|Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
|#4
|hogarth
|Score:35 | Aug 7th
|
He’s into full-on climate change denial these days. He thinks a meat-only diet can cure chronic diseases (and his daughter is even selling “consultations” on it now!). He hangs with alt-right psychopaths and gets along with them quite well.
Dude is an obvious grifter, and he’s getting wackier and wackier as his 15 minutes of fame run out, trying to hold on to whatever rubes still buy into his BS.
He’ll be selling brain pills and fight milk by 2020.
|Posted in: Laetitia Sadier Walks Back Support For Jordan Peterson
|#3
|c.r. woods
|Score:35 | Aug 8th
|
lmao fuck James corden
|Posted in: James Corden Says Kanye West’s Last-Minute Carpool Karaoke Cancellation Cost His Show $45K
|#2
|Krillin
|Score:35 | Aug 3rd
|
So I’ve not been doing my sacred duty and lurking and commenting ’cause South America has been wild. Got hired and fired as a tour manager for a rapper, got hit up by a record label for my own dang music and am moving back to Texas to do concert promotion part time. All I can say is Y’ALL.
|Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
|#1
|All Senses Lost
|Score:48 | Aug 8th
|
let’s be honest this is a point FOR kanye
|Posted in: James Corden Says Kanye West’s Last-Minute Carpool Karaoke Cancellation Cost His Show $45K
THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS
|#5
|SpikeSharp
|Score:-19 | Aug 7th
|
Hang in there calmeacham… Anyone disputing JP’s intellectualism is themselves a fool. He is starting dialogue other people are too scared to touch and being crucified for it… that alone is at least worthy of admiration. People need to listen to what Peterson says and stop trusting supercuts of his material from VICE and other shit news outlets.
|Posted in: Laetitia Sadier Walks Back Support For Jordan Peterson
|#4
|roland1824
|Score:-21 | Aug 7th
|
Another one badgered into an apology by the online mob, congratulations. Her original position was just too nuanced in separating out the man from his arguments and nuance just does not play anymore.
|Posted in: Laetitia Sadier Walks Back Support For Jordan Peterson
|#3
|calmeacham
|Score:-24 | Aug 7th
|
Additionally, he is not a hero of mine. I don’t own his books, don’t have a poster over my bed. He is not a man to worship, he is posing real discussions that are very worthy of having.
|Posted in: Laetitia Sadier Walks Back Support For Jordan Peterson
|#2
|calmeacham
|Score:-24 | Aug 7th
|
Happily married with a kid, but nice try.
People were butt hurt that a musician had an opinion of their own that didn’t correlate with how they thought, thus the defensive tone of the write up.
I am not butt hurt, just think it’s pretty dishonest to have these kinda bull shit write ups that are just nonsense. You can disagree with what he says but maybe educate yourself a bit and discuss it instead of just throwing around the idea that he is intellectually dishonest without a shred of information to back up the claim. Well you have “feelings” so there is that.
|Posted in: Laetitia Sadier Walks Back Support For Jordan Peterson
|#1
|calmeacham
|Score:-41 | Aug 7th
|
I love how you clowns put intellectual in parenthesis as if his intellect is even in question.
“Conspiracy theories and misleading arguments the professor peddles”. How much more can you misrepresent him? Have you spent any time listening to his interviews? Sad, lazy hack “journalist” you are.
|Posted in: Laetitia Sadier Walks Back Support For Jordan Peterson
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
|kvlt of blake
|Score:8 | Aug 9th
|
It would never have occurred to me to bring a Shofar to karaoke.
|Posted in: The Wilting Of Iggy Azalea