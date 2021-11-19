Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
This week Girl Band became Gilla Band, Negative Gemini became Neggy Gemmy, and Staples Center became Crypto.com. What is your new name?
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
|#10
|strawberrydeluxe
|Score:48 | Nov 15th
|
You mean to tell me the singer of an emo band is an unpleasant person to date? I’m shocked I tell you, shocked!
|Posted in: Dogleg Take Hiatus As Singer Releases Statement About Possessive Behavior In Past Relationships
|#9
|Gary O’Stum
|Score:48 | Nov 15th
|
I hadn’t heard anything about this until last night so I did some digging and read some of the statements. The guy sounds like a typical early 20s asshole for sure but this seems even less egregious than what the Pinegrove guy did.
|Posted in: Dogleg Take Hiatus As Singer Releases Statement About Possessive Behavior In Past Relationships
|#8
|Shocker
|Score:50 | Nov 12th
|
ATTENTION ALL STEREOGUM USERS AND FRIENDS OF THE TNOCS!
The news is out, the results are in, and word is final!
After several months of voting, and much, much, much typing and setting up and fiddling with digital nonsense on my part, the people have spoken, and “The Worst #1 Hit of The 1980s” according to all of you is…
Drumroll please
https://strawpoll.com/ddad6yryh/r
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=79r_XaUU7yE
“Baby I Love Your Way/Freebird Medley” by Will to Power!
Not what I expected, and maybe not technically the worst song of the lot, but still a nice steaming pile of limp, dull, disposable, worthless AC shlock that takes one amazing song and one alright song by 2 great artists, 2 songs that thematically go completely against each other, and turns it all into horribly dated mush. Good work my friends.
Hope all of you had fun with this, I sure did, even if it got a bit tedious. Stay tuned for another time soon, when we do it all again and rewind all the way to the 60s!
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Timmy T’s “One More Try”
|#7
|ParkerPoseyinthe90s
|Score:52 | Nov 16th
|
Bare Naked Ladies, I’m looking at you.
|Posted in: Girl Band Change Their Name To Gilla Band, Apologize For “Misgendered Name”
|#6
|Turd on the Run
|Score:52 | Nov 13th
|
Pissing In The Face of
|Posted in: Brass Against Apologize For Singer Urinating On Fan’s Face During Festival Set: “Sophia Got Carried Away”
|#5
|conner5real
|Score:54 | Nov 14th
|
Damn, that’s cool, they should probably release those
|Posted in: The Who’s Roger Daltrey Likens The Rolling Stones To A “Mediocre Pub Band”
|#4
|stoofaloof7
|Score:61 | Nov 16th
|
I just thought it was a play on the term “boy band”. You know the band Gorillaz doesn’t even have one gorilla as a member?
|Posted in: Girl Band Change Their Name To Gilla Band, Apologize For “Misgendered Name”
|#3
|fkacody
|Score:66 | Nov 15th
|
“When relationships would end, I would get sad. I would not like the other person in that moment. I may have said bad things about them to my friends over a beer.” Dude you are putting your band on hiatus at the most pivotal moment in your career?! This is an insane move. Put down your phone and continue with your fucking life.
|Posted in: Dogleg Take Hiatus As Singer Releases Statement About Possessive Behavior In Past Relationships
|#2
|stoofaloof7
|Score:70 | Nov 15th
|
I’m still waiting for my ex to release a public apology for being a nightmare to deal with
|Posted in: Dogleg Take Hiatus As Singer Releases Statement About Possessive Behavior In Past Relationships
|#1
|Yossarian
|Score:72 | Nov 16th
|
Best thing he’s dropped in a long time
|Posted in: Range Rover Hired Wyclef Jean To Play A Corporate Event And He Accidentally Dropped The CEO On His Head
THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS
|#5
|brave maria
|Score:-23 | Nov 12th
|
no. corporal IDF (me) doesn’t drum or vilify black men to soothe our shattered conceptions about society
|Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
|#4
|CowboyDan
|Score:-27 | Nov 17th
|
This is very sad
If some rapper comes out with lyrics that say they took out Dolph, should we believe them or just pass it off as flexin?
|Posted in: Young Dolph Dead At 36
|#3
|brave maria
|Score:-27 | Nov 12th
|
L
|Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
|#2
|ImetMorrisseyatArbysin1993
|Score:-29 | Nov 17th
|
“If he dies…he dies”
|Posted in: Young Dolph Dead At 36
|#1
|CowboyDan
|Score:-30 | Nov 17th
|
Yeah who would have thought that shutting down the entire economy resulting in people being out off a job and on government stimulus checks all while defunding the police/significantly cutting their budget and forcing people to take the jab to put food on their table all for a virus that has a ~99% survival rate would result in violence
|Posted in: Young Dolph Dead At 36
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
|log
|Score:34 | Nov 16th
|
Can this be a weekly feature where a different member of The Fugees drops a CEO on their head?
|Posted in: Range Rover Hired Wyclef Jean To Play A Corporate Event And He Accidentally Dropped The CEO On His Head