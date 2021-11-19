Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

ATTENTION ALL STEREOGUM USERS AND FRIENDS OF THE TNOCS! The news is out, the results are in, and word is final! After several months of voting, and much, much, much typing and setting up and fiddling with digital nonsense on my part, the people have spoken, and “The Worst #1 Hit of The 1980s” according to all of you is… Drumroll please https://strawpoll.com/ddad6yryh/r

https://challonge.com/haedqfeq?show_tk_instructions=false https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=79r_XaUU7yE “Baby I Love Your Way/Freebird Medley” by Will to Power! Not what I expected, and maybe not technically the worst song of the lot, but still a nice steaming pile of limp, dull, disposable, worthless AC shlock that takes one amazing song and one alright song by 2 great artists, 2 songs that thematically go completely against each other, and turns it all into horribly dated mush. Good work my friends. Hope all of you had fun with this, I sure did, even if it got a bit tedious. Stay tuned for another time soon, when we do it all again and rewind all the way to the 60s!