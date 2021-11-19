Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

Shut Up Dude November 19, 2021 5:39 PM By Scott Lapatine

This week Girl Band became Gilla Band, Negative Gemini became Neggy Gemmy, and Staples Center became Crypto.com. What is your new name?

THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS

#10  strawberrydeluxe
Score:48 | Nov 15th

You mean to tell me the singer of an emo band is an unpleasant person to date? I’m shocked I tell you, shocked!
Posted in: Dogleg Take Hiatus As Singer Releases Statement About Possessive Behavior In Past Relationships
#9  Gary O’Stum
Score:48 | Nov 15th

I hadn’t heard anything about this until last night so I did some digging and read some of the statements. The guy sounds like a typical early 20s asshole for sure but this seems even less egregious than what the Pinegrove guy did.
Posted in: Dogleg Take Hiatus As Singer Releases Statement About Possessive Behavior In Past Relationships
#8  Shocker
Score:50 | Nov 12th

ATTENTION ALL STEREOGUM USERS AND FRIENDS OF THE TNOCS!

The news is out, the results are in, and word is final!

After several months of voting, and much, much, much typing and setting up and fiddling with digital nonsense on my part, the people have spoken, and “The Worst #1 Hit of The 1980s” according to all of you is…

Drumroll please

https://strawpoll.com/ddad6yryh/r
https://challonge.com/haedqfeq?show_tk_instructions=false

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=79r_XaUU7yE

“Baby I Love Your Way/Freebird Medley” by Will to Power!

Not what I expected, and maybe not technically the worst song of the lot, but still a nice steaming pile of limp, dull, disposable, worthless AC shlock that takes one amazing song and one alright song by 2 great artists, 2 songs that thematically go completely against each other, and turns it all into horribly dated mush. Good work my friends.

Hope all of you had fun with this, I sure did, even if it got a bit tedious. Stay tuned for another time soon, when we do it all again and rewind all the way to the 60s!

Posted in: The Number Ones: Timmy T’s “One More Try”
#7  ParkerPoseyinthe90s
Score:52 | Nov 16th

Bare Naked Ladies, I’m looking at you.
Posted in: Girl Band Change Their Name To Gilla Band, Apologize For “Misgendered Name”
#6  Turd on the Run
Score:52 | Nov 13th

Pissing In The Face of
Posted in: Brass Against Apologize For Singer Urinating On Fan’s Face During Festival Set: “Sophia Got Carried Away”
#5  conner5real
Score:54 | Nov 14th

Damn, that’s cool, they should probably release those

Posted in: The Who’s Roger Daltrey Likens The Rolling Stones To A “Mediocre Pub Band”
#4  stoofaloof7
Score:61 | Nov 16th

I just thought it was a play on the term “boy band”. You know the band Gorillaz doesn’t even have one gorilla as a member?
Posted in: Girl Band Change Their Name To Gilla Band, Apologize For “Misgendered Name”
#3  fkacody
Score:66 | Nov 15th

“When relationships would end, I would get sad. I would not like the other person in that moment. I may have said bad things about them to my friends over a beer.” Dude you are putting your band on hiatus at the most pivotal moment in your career?! This is an insane move. Put down your phone and continue with your fucking life.

Posted in: Dogleg Take Hiatus As Singer Releases Statement About Possessive Behavior In Past Relationships
#2  stoofaloof7
Score:70 | Nov 15th

I’m still waiting for my ex to release a public apology for being a nightmare to deal with
Posted in: Dogleg Take Hiatus As Singer Releases Statement About Possessive Behavior In Past Relationships
#1  Yossarian
Score:72 | Nov 16th

Best thing he’s dropped in a long time
Posted in: Range Rover Hired Wyclef Jean To Play A Corporate Event And He Accidentally Dropped The CEO On His Head

THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS

#5  brave maria
Score:-23 | Nov 12th

no. corporal IDF (me) doesn’t drum or vilify black men to soothe our shattered conceptions about society
Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
#4  CowboyDan
Score:-27 | Nov 17th

This is very sad

If some rapper comes out with lyrics that say they took out Dolph, should we believe them or just pass it off as flexin?
Posted in: Young Dolph Dead At 36
#3  brave maria
Score:-27 | Nov 12th

L
Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
#2  ImetMorrisseyatArbysin1993
Score:-29 | Nov 17th

“If he dies…he dies”
Posted in: Young Dolph Dead At 36
#1  CowboyDan
Score:-30 | Nov 17th

Yeah who would have thought that shutting down the entire economy resulting in people being out off a job and on government stimulus checks all while defunding the police/significantly cutting their budget and forcing people to take the jab to put food on their table all for a virus that has a ~99% survival rate would result in violence
Posted in: Young Dolph Dead At 36

THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE

  log
Score:34 | Nov 16th

Can this be a weekly feature where a different member of The Fugees drops a CEO on their head?
Posted in: Range Rover Hired Wyclef Jean To Play A Corporate Event And He Accidentally Dropped The CEO On His Head
Scott Lapatine Staff
Comments

