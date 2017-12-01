Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

Twenty-three shopping days until Christmas fam.
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
|#10
|spoo
|Score:31 | Nov 26th
Using Morrissey’s reasoning; Cows shouldn’t be on farms if they don’t want to become steak.
|Posted in: Morrissey Further Defends Harvey Weinstein And Kevin Spacey: “Just A Pathetic Attempt At Courtship”
|#9
|crania americana
|Score:35 | Nov 28th
More like Evasive Ocean
|Posted in: Frank Ocean Shares Inscrutable Note About New Album
|#8
|marko
|Score:35 | Nov 29th
Kylo Ren is clearly more post-hardcore.
|Posted in: Adam Driver Would Like To Know About Emo
|#7
|dansolo
|Score:36 | Nov 26th
I gasped at hating mushrooms and garlic. What kind of vegetarian indeed. Hating curry and loving bland-ass starches, however, is the exact culinary equivalent of Morrissey’s nationalist politics.
|Posted in: Morrissey Further Defends Harvey Weinstein And Kevin Spacey: “Just A Pathetic Attempt At Courtship”
|#6
|Chris DeVille
|Score:36 | Nov 28th
Yes, really, person whose recent comment history includes defenses of Metallica’s Load and Dave Matthews Band.
|Posted in: Just When We Thought We Were Out, The Grammys Pull Us Back In
|#5
|cokeparty
|Score:38 | Nov 30th
I can not tell you how happy I am that this was not about Adam Horovitz.
|Posted in: Beastie Boys’ Adam Horovitz Speaks Up On Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against His Father
|#4
|yarp
|Score:39 | Nov 29th
A quick cheat sheet for our dear Kylo:
Sunny Darth Real Estate
(Apologies everyone, boredom is a terrible disease)
|Posted in: Adam Driver Would Like To Know About Emo
|#3
|sandro
|Score:44 | Nov 28th
Gorillaz are
|Posted in: This Is What Has To Happen At The Grammys
|#2
|BanksyWasFramed
|Score:44 | Nov 29th
“You have someone who’s being told that he’s special his whole life and he can feel it.”
You’ve summed up third wave emo pretty well, Adam.
|Posted in: Adam Driver Would Like To Know About Emo
|#1
|Tom Breihan
|Score:57 | Nov 28th
This is the kind of thinking that has given us 8 million grammys for past-their-prime veterans. This is the Supernatural thinking, the Two Against Nature thinking, the Herbie Hancock Joni Mitchell tribute album thinking. Throw this thinking in the trash.
|Posted in: This Is What Has To Happen At The Grammys
THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS
|#5
|sandro
|Score:-10 | Nov 26th
I don’t even
|Posted in: Morrissey Further Defends Harvey Weinstein And Kevin Spacey: “Just A Pathetic Attempt At Courtship”
|#4
|
|Scarlett Barbee
|Score:-12 | Nov 26th
I have never raped, assaulted or harassed anyone, nor have I vociferously defended anyone who has done so, or was accused of doing so…so no, he is the one the poor rock had to be on top of. Please note, my command of the language also doesn’t require resorting to expletives. Also, never having heard of him did not in any way hamper my life in any way…and, I have to add, I now never want to hear anything by him as it all would be imbued by his rotten attitude and misogynistic outlook, like a piece of meat that still looks good, but when you open.the package its rotteness stinks to high heaven.
|Posted in: Morrissey Further Defends Harvey Weinstein And Kevin Spacey: “Just A Pathetic Attempt At Courtship”
|#3
|trevtrev
|Score:-14 | Nov 26th
Mushrooms are pretty gross though.
|Posted in: Morrissey Further Defends Harvey Weinstein And Kevin Spacey: “Just A Pathetic Attempt At Courtship”
|#2
|sandro
|Score:-15 | Nov 28th
Take a chill pill dude.
|Posted in: Q-Tip Tells The Grammys To Fuck Off For Snubbing A Tribe Called Quest
|#1
|
|Scarlett Barbee
|Score:-18 | Nov 26th
the sad and pathetic: here is this wannabe’s attempt at being in the news and getting free press…I never heard of this dude before and once he stops reaching up to this low level, I doubt that anyone will ever hear anything about him again-other that a few die-hards. He certainly is utterly clueless, but boy has he had this much news coverage ever? Too bad that his artistic acumen and accomplishments aren’t enough to get him this kind of recognition and coverage. So, he has nothing better in his bag of tricks than to be a rapist, harasser and assaulter by proxy. Wow, you really cannot possibly go any lower. Piss-off…there is a good reason why I hadn’t heard of you heretofore: ya r the useless piece of skin the base of your penis had the misfortune to be connected to!
|Posted in: Morrissey Further Defends Harvey Weinstein And Kevin Spacey: “Just A Pathetic Attempt At Courtship”
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
|lobster man
|Score:9 | Nov 30th
Thus reagniting the Prurient beef.
|Posted in: Taylor Swift’s Reputation Will Finally Start Streaming Tonight