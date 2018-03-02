Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

You may have noticed we are having some problems on our mobile site where links are redirecting to junk offers for Amazon gift cards and whatnot. These are spam units on Google’s ad exchange that are affecting hundreds of publishers. They’re very difficult to block (short of shutting off all of our Google Ads, which our parent company is understandably resistant to doing). We’ve been dealing with this issue for years, but this week is particularly bad for some reason. Unfortunately if you see this sort of overlay you’ll have to close your mobile browser and try to connect again. One way to help us, though, is by emailing us the URL of the spam site when you see it (they have addresses like cardexchange.club and giftkindleunlimited.top) — then we can at least blacklist those. Sorry, we are bummed about the situation too. If you’re managing to read this, congrats! Check out this week’s best comments below and join us Sunday night to see Sufjan wear a tuxedo over his Sannhet t-shirt.
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
|#10
|raptor jesus
|Score:35 | Feb 28th
|
Since it’s my birthday, I’m going to wax poetic on Congratulations for a moment.
It can’t be understated how much of a bigger deal Congratulations was coming off of Oracular Spectacular. I had just started DJing the summer of 2009, and those Oracular singles were STILL highly requested and got a small bar dancing easily. Every time.
I enjoyed all the singles like anyone else, but had been listening to them off and on since 2008 (saw them open for Beck in 2008 as well, they did not look happy to be playing those songs). So then having to play those fire MGMT singles every week eventually wore on me like any overplayed radio single.
So when 2010 rolled around and MGMT were dropping their new album, I distinctly remember telling myself something along the lines of: “Whelp, better go ahead and download this new MGMT album to find which single I’m going to be DJing for the next three years.”
But I couldn’t find that song. I started by just double clicking each track and listening for a few seconds, but nothing instantly hit like those original singles. Perplexed, I decided to listen to the whole damn album and maybe I’d find the song I needed to spin.
I still never found it, but as the album clicked from track to track, namely when “Someone’s Missing” hit, I realized that I was really enjoying this album! 12-minute song? Check. Instrumental? Check. Song poetically singing Brian Eno’s first name? Uh, sure? Check!
I was already a super fan of sequenced albums at this point, so hearing the title track closing the album was not lost on me. Add to the fact that they even closed it out with a round of applause. A move that probably rubbed people the wrong way in April of 2010… but in November of 2010 when Kanye did THE EXACT SAME FUCKING THING TO END HIS 10.0 ALBUM well I guess it actually was a slick move. (To stay on thread topic, that means MGMT beat Kanye and James Murphy to the punch on two different ideas. TAKE THAT OTHER SITE!)
So I never found the song I needed to spin on the weekends. I’m sure I used “It’s Working” and “Brian Eno” a few times, but likely went back to the Oracular singles. Nevertheless, I became obsessed with Congratulations because I knew there were tons of fans out there that just wanted Oracular 2, and MGMT said, “Nah.”
In that moment, I went from being another snarky hipster rolling my eyes to MGMT, to being another stoned out psychedelic rock fan that found an important album to cherish for the years to come.
Hanging in with this band sure paid off this year.
tl;dr sorry yacht
|Posted in: Lou Reed Turned Down An Offer To Work With With MGMT, Told Them To Fire Their Managers
|#9
|Owlin’ Wolf
|Score:39 | Feb 23rd
|
Not the best week for Dollface and YBB., but let’s all appreciate the artistic risks they took to get there.
|Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
|#8
|eastside tilly
|Score:40 | Feb 28th
|
Teens of detention
|Posted in: Car Seat Headrest Has Subreddit Shut Down Following Community Drama
|#7
|blochead
|Score:41 | Feb 28th
|
You know you want it. Here it comes. This may be the last time. Ahhhh…who am I kidding? This won’t be the last time………..
Bad Taake
|Posted in: Deeply Problematic Metal Band Taake Cancel North American Tour, Blame “Left Wing Agitators”
|#6
|phospholipidbilayer
|Score:41 | Feb 25th
|
I DVNNO GVYS… THIS GOΞS COVNTΞR TO MY BΞLIΞF IN THE SΞPARATION OF CHVRCH AND STATΞ…
❤️ BLΞSS
|Posted in: Chvrches’ New Album Love Is Dead Features Song With The National’s Matt Berninger
|#5
|cokeparty
|Score:42 | Feb 27th
|
I gotta picture of bloc from his MySpace years of him doing a keg stand at his retirement party.
|Posted in: Car Seat Headrest Has Subreddit Shut Down Following Community Drama
|#4
|Jem
|Score:44 | Feb 26th
|
I met Phil briefly at a merch stand a few years back. Very nice dude. I was telling him how excited i was to finally get to see a Mount Eerie show. He said “thanks.. i have to go get a lightbulb” and left abruptly. I thought to myself “what an odd excuse to get out of a conversation with me, but he was nice enough” I then saw him about ten minutes later, lightbulb in hand. I have no idea what the lightbulb was for, but it made me feel good to know he really did in fact need to get a lightbulb
|Posted in: Here’s Why Mount Eerie Doesn’t Want To Sign Your Vinyl
|#3
|best fwends
|Score:54 | Feb 26th
|
“Hey, uh, will you sign my pamphlet?”
|Posted in: Here’s Why Mount Eerie Doesn’t Want To Sign Your Vinyl
|#2
|bakedbeans
|Score:58 | Feb 27th
|
“don’t talk to strangers online”
|Posted in: Car Seat Headrest Has Subreddit Shut Down Following Community Drama
|#1
|padfoot24
|Score:68 | Feb 27th
|
Yeah guys don’t talk to strangers on the internet
|Posted in: Car Seat Headrest Has Subreddit Shut Down Following Community Drama
THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS
|#5
|slade535
|Score:-18 | Feb 23rd
|
I’m sorry, but everytime Slate or SG talks about Post I can’t help but feel you’re being racial about it. He’s a trap rapper who releases catchy songs. He’s good at what he does. Get over it already.
It’s like we reached a point where people are trying to be so supportive of black folk that they’d single out white people to get more points?
(inb4 whitey got offended, I’m from Paraguay).
|Posted in: Post Malone – “Psycho” (Feat. Ty Dolla $ign)
|#4
|tropicoflungcancer
|Score:-21 | Feb 26th
|
You clearly like accents. This music is fine, there is little growth, the tone is the same from beginning to end, this band does not have a lot of range, you just like them because they are three women from a different country.
|Posted in: Camp Cope On Fighting Industry Sexism, Embracing Activism, And Letting Your Audience Change
|#3
|
|Michael Rasmussen
|Score:-25 | Feb 28th
|
Leftwing is spreading their sick ideology all over the world!
|Posted in: Deeply Problematic Metal Band Taake Cancel North American Tour, Blame “Left Wing Agitators”
|#2
|heckbringer
|Score:-32 | Feb 25th
|
Grimes didn’t deserve 4AD in the first place. Good riddance.
|Posted in: Grimes Plans “Highly Collaborative” Final Album For Her “Shit Label”
|#1
|
|Brandon Stephenson
|Score:-35 | Feb 28th
|
Keep your social justice bullshit out of metal.
|Posted in: Deeply Problematic Metal Band Taake Cancel North American Tour, Blame “Left Wing Agitators”
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
|Albinosaur
|Score:5 | Feb 27th
|
Whoever drew the body hair on that cover really went to town.
|Posted in: The Number Ones: The Hollywood Argyles’ “Alley Oop”