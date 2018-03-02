Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

Since it’s my birthday, I’m going to wax poetic on Congratulations for a moment. It can’t be understated how much of a bigger deal Congratulations was coming off of Oracular Spectacular. I had just started DJing the summer of 2009, and those Oracular singles were STILL highly requested and got a small bar dancing easily. Every time. I enjoyed all the singles like anyone else, but had been listening to them off and on since 2008 (saw them open for Beck in 2008 as well, they did not look happy to be playing those songs). So then having to play those fire MGMT singles every week eventually wore on me like any overplayed radio single. So when 2010 rolled around and MGMT were dropping their new album, I distinctly remember telling myself something along the lines of: “Whelp, better go ahead and download this new MGMT album to find which single I’m going to be DJing for the next three years.” But I couldn’t find that song. I started by just double clicking each track and listening for a few seconds, but nothing instantly hit like those original singles. Perplexed, I decided to listen to the whole damn album and maybe I’d find the song I needed to spin. I still never found it, but as the album clicked from track to track, namely when “Someone’s Missing” hit, I realized that I was really enjoying this album! 12-minute song? Check. Instrumental? Check. Song poetically singing Brian Eno’s first name? Uh, sure? Check! I was already a super fan of sequenced albums at this point, so hearing the title track closing the album was not lost on me. Add to the fact that they even closed it out with a round of applause. A move that probably rubbed people the wrong way in April of 2010… but in November of 2010 when Kanye did THE EXACT SAME FUCKING THING TO END HIS 10.0 ALBUM well I guess it actually was a slick move. (To stay on thread topic, that means MGMT beat Kanye and James Murphy to the punch on two different ideas. TAKE THAT OTHER SITE!) So I never found the song I needed to spin on the weekends. I’m sure I used “It’s Working” and “Brian Eno” a few times, but likely went back to the Oracular singles. Nevertheless, I became obsessed with Congratulations because I knew there were tons of fans out there that just wanted Oracular 2, and MGMT said, “Nah.” In that moment, I went from being another snarky hipster rolling my eyes to MGMT, to being another stoned out psychedelic rock fan that found an important album to cherish for the years to come. Hanging in with this band sure paid off this year. tl;dr sorry yacht