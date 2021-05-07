Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

Chart Hits on the Edge of Town

“One Step Up,” from Tunnel of Love. #13, 4.23.1988 It’s that opening bass drum that sounds like a heartbeat, interrupted by Springsteen’s plaintive guitar: the first metaphor in “One Step Up” that talks around the problem before the problem is too big to talk around. The first words are spoken-sung, as if Springsteen is contemplating them, trying to make sense of them: “Woke up this morning, the house was cold / checked the furnace, she wasn’t burnin’ / went out and hopped in my old Ford / hit the engine, buddy, she ain’t turnin’.” At once, we’re forced to reckon with that pronoun. SHE isn’t providing the comfort he needs, nor is SHE helping him escape. Almost immediately, though, he seems to pull back, realizing the problem isn’t just these female stand-ins: “We’ve given each other some hard lessons lately / We ain’t learning.” Recognizing that he’s part of why this relationship isn’t working is both a revelation and a foregone conclusion. The entire album of Tunnel of Love is about figuring that out, and figuring out that there aren’t easy solutions. That Ford is haunting, maybe haunted. In so many past songs and albums, the highway was the way out. Hop in a car and you can go anywhere. The road is escape and comfort and love. This is where the first cracks in that surety appear, and will re-emerge all over Springsteen’s latter career. The Buicks and Cadillacs and Fords that provided so much freedom early on start to feel like petty refuges on songs like “The Ghost of Tom Joad” where “the highway is alive tonight / nobody’s kiddin’ nobody about where it goes,” and “Hello Sunshine,” where he realizes: “You know I always liked that empty road / No place to be and miles to go / But miles to go is miles away.” As we enter the second verse, we find our narrator waking up in a motel room; even the cold comfort of home has been abandoned. Earlier in the album’s “Walk Like a Man,” Springsteen recalls being a boy, and his mother dragging he and his sister up to the street to the church to hear the wedding bells. That boy wondered if the happy couple would ever be that happy again; the man in “One Step Up” seems to believe they won’t. When he witnesses a wedding now, the church bells aren’t ringing – an ominous portent spelling doom. Even the bird outside his window won’t sing; the fact that Springsteen refers to the bird as he makes one wonder if he’s talking about himself. Back in “Thunder Road,” Springsteen offered up his front seat to a girl, asking to be partners on a ride out of his loser town. It’s striking imagery, somewhat unusual in rock music, where girls and women are often mere commodities. Springsteen’s characters have always wanted women with equal footing, believing that they need a strong partnership to get through their long journey together. In “Spirit in the Night,” our narrator and Crazy Janey are young and free together, making love in the dirt. In “Atlantic City” and “The River,” couples are bound together by desperation. By the time of “My Hometown,” the couple is sighing heavily in Reaganomic America, making pipe dreams with each other in bed. Partners. Equals. Those dreams feel hopelessly naïve now: the joy, the anguish, the happiness, the stress of living – all of it was supposed to bind a couple together against the world. But what if it’s not the world at fault? What if it’s something inside? We pull back into the real world for a moment here. Springsteen and his then-wife Julianne Phillips, separated in April 1987. A month later, Springsteen traveled to Los Angeles to record this song at A&M Studios. He recorded all the instruments himself, and, unlike with many of the songs on the Tunnel of Love album, did not require any overdubs by the remainder of the E Street Band. The song that follows “One Step Up” on the album is “When You’re Alone,” whose chorus is the piercingly simple, “When you’re alone, you’re alone / when you’re alone, you ain’t nothing but alone.” In a twist that is both ironic and apt, only bandmate Patti Scialfa came in to provide some background vocals. Soon after his separation from Phillips, Springsteen was caught by paparazzi on a balcony in Rome with Scialfa, who would later become his wife. But that’s in the future. If the first two verses are sad laments, by the time we get to the bridge, the language of violence and anger bubble up to the surface: “It’s the same thing night on night / who’s wrong, baby who’s right / another fight and I slam the door on / another battle in our dirty little war.” I mean, wow: dirty, fight, war, battle, slam: this puts us right into the thick of this fraught relationship, moving far beyond even the pointed metaphors of the verses. You could be forgiven if the country-song wistfulness of those verses made it seem like this is a marriage drifting apart; the bridge makes it clear that this is an active break, seismic in its ferocity. And he hates it, not just because his idea of the life and marriage he wanted doesn’t seem attainable, but because the version of himself he’d tried so hard to attain seems out of reach: “When I look at myself I don’t see / the man I wanted to be / somewhere along the line, I slipped off track.” Throughout his career, Springsteen has positioned himself as hard-working, striving for better, an essentially good man who is trying not to let the world beat him down. But again, what if the world isn’t the only problem? One of the constants in Springsteen’s music is his fraught relationship with his father, who often made his life miserable with his distance and anger. What if, our character seems to wonder, he is becoming the same person? It’s no surprise to find him at a bar alone in the last verse. He’s looking for an easy solution for a complicated problem: “there’s a girl across the bar / I get the message she’s sending.” Maybe it’s not even infidelity; maybe it’s just simple connection. Imagine being in a relationship where communication is so untenable that it feels like a war, then going out and seeing someone you understand immediately, silently. Maybe – probably – it’s all surface understanding, but what a relief to have it at all. Of course, even in this he’s throwing on a brilliant disguise: “She ain’t looking too married / and me? Well, honey, I’m pretending.” The singles from this album make up a loose trilogy, an arc of love and marriage: if “Tunnel of Love” is about learning to live with what you can’t rise above and “Brilliant Disguise” is about hiding your essential self from the person you claim to love, then “One Step Up” is figuring out that those defense mechanisms don’t usually work. You can hide from problems, and you can hide from your significant other, but you can’t hide from yourself. The final lines in the song twist things back to wistful, and reshape the title phrase. Throughout the song, the lament of “one step up and two steps back” has meant losing more ground than you gain. Making something in this relationship work, only to backslide into an even worse place. At the end of the song, he’s imagining a hopeful, likely impossible scenario with the woman he loves: “Last night I dreamed I held you in my arms / the music was neverending / we danced as the evening sky faded to black / one step up and two steps back.” Here, it’s not a scramble for purchase on the surface of a crumbling marriage; it’s steps in a dance, cleverly transmuting the exact same phrase from meaning being out of step to being in step. Equal footing. It’s a fantasy, of course, but it conjures up waltz imagery, people close and holding hands, perhaps serving as foreshadowing to the album’s final song, “Valentine’s Day,” whose melody moves in true waltz time. The final minute of the song is a simple, aimless wail – a cousin to that at the end of “I’m On Fire,” but not as urgent, nowhere near as erotic. Springsteen’s voice merges with Patti Scialfa’s, and they wail together, not raging or lusting or craving. Just lamenting. Pure sorrow at the inevitability of heartbreak. I’m not entirely sure if this is the end of Bruce Springsteen’s imperial phase. He’s got a few more Top 40 hits in him and one last Top 10, but “One Step Up” only hit #13. After the Brucemania of Born in the USA and Live 1975-1985, the charting of “One Step Up” feels a little like a sigh, a gentle punctuation at the end of an era. Of course, Springsteen will have a late-career resurgence and a lot of his later albums will place singles near the bottom of the Hot 100, so we’re not done here just yet. We’re still on the edge of town, and the chart hits will keep coming.