Watch Miley Cyrus Cover Janis Joplin At BottleRock

Miley Cyrus loves doing covers. Just since the beginning of the year, she’s debuted new covers of Mazzy Star, Bikini Kill, Queen, Cher, Madonna, Metallica, Cocteau Twins, and the Pixies. Over the weekend, Cyrus played the Napa Valley festival BottleRock. And, guess what, she did another cover.

This time around, Cyrus took on Janis Joplin’s “Maybe.” After an intro about change, Cyrus said: “This song, to me, relates to the changes that I’ve been experiencing in my life. The things I’ve lost have come back in what I never knew I wanted or needed to gain.” She continued talking about her house fire, and being able to find stability again, and people spreading love before concluding “This song is one that represents my freedom.”

Check it out below.