The 10 Best Smashing Pumpkins Songs

Throughout the long and tumultuous history of the Smashing Pumpkins, there's never really been a prolonged period of anything resembling tranquility. There's never been a…
Ryan Leas | February 15, 2018 - 12:54 pm
Hot Chip

10 Best Songs

The 10 Best Hot Chip Songs

For nearly 15 years now, Hot Chip have been releasing effervescent, wildly infectious synthpop albums like clockwork. Up until recently, you got a Hot Chip…
Ryan Leas | February 5, 2018 - 2:53 pm
Virginia Turbett

10 Best Songs

The 10 Best Simple Minds Songs

There was a common trajectory for the great new wave artists of the '80s. With many of them having come out of punk in the…
Ryan Leas | February 2, 2018 - 2:37 pm
The War On Drugs
Credit: Shawn Brackbill

10 Best Songs

The 10 Best War On Drugs Songs

Ten years ago this June, the War On Drugs released their debut album Wagonwheel Blues. At that point, nobody could’ve expected what would eventually happen…
Ryan Leas | January 30, 2018 - 10:47 am
The Cranberries
Credit: Bob Berg/Getty Images

10 Best Songs

The 10 Best Cranberries Songs

The Cranberries were one of the alt-rock era's biggest successes. That's true in numerical terms: The Irish band's first two albums, 1993's Everybody Else Is
Simon Vozick-Levinson | January 16, 2018 - 12:38 pm
Echo And The Bunnymen
Credit: Lisa Haun / Getty

10 Best Songs

The 10 Best Echo And The Bunnymen Songs

The Beatles didn't live there anymore. Liverpool at the end of the '70s was hardscrabble and hardly swinging, but from its post-punk bohemia came a…
Andrew Holter | November 7, 2017 - 10:39 am
Robert Plant
Credit: Ebet Roberts / Getty

10 Best Songs

The 10 Best Robert Plant Songs

Robert Plant was the frontman of Led Zeppelin. What the hell do you do after that? Sure, there are all sorts of reasons a lead…
Ryan Leas | October 20, 2017 - 10:55 am
Vince Staples
Credit: Joseph Okpako / Getty

10 Best Songs

The 10 Best Vince Staples Songs

Vincent Jamal Staples doesn't have to hide behind an MC name, middle name, or street name, at a time when most of his fellow rappers…
Collin Robinson | October 11, 2017 - 11:50 am
QOTSA
Credit: Andreas Neumann

10 Best Songs

The 10 Best Queens Of The Stone Age Songs

It's been 20 years since Josh Homme breathed new life into the ashes of his old band, the seminal stoner metal outfit Kyuss, thereby conceiving…
Zoe Camp | August 31, 2017 - 11:26 am
`
Credit: Brantley Gutierrez

10 Best Songs

The 10 Best Foo Fighters Songs

There’s a parallel universe out there where Dave Grohl doesn’t start the Foo Fighters in the wreckage of Nirvana’s unexpected and tragic conclusion. Instead, he…
Pranav Trewn | June 7, 2017 - 12:24 pm
The Allman Brothers Band
Credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

10 Best Songs

The 10 Best Allman Brothers Songs

As so many dads, among others, will tell you, the Allman Brothers' interpretations of blues, rock, country, R&B, and jazz were greatly their own, completely…
Dan Weiss | May 30, 2017 - 11:19 am
The 10 Best Linkin Park Songs
Credit: James Minchin / Warner Bros.

10 Best Songs

The 10 Best Linkin Park Songs

Last week, Linkin Park released One More Light, their seventh studio album, assuming you don't count their two -- yes, two -- remix albums. One
David Turner | May 26, 2017 - 12:04 pm
Soundgarden
Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty

10 Best Songs

The 10 Best Soundgarden Songs

**This piece originally ran in 2013, and engaged with topics central to Soundgarden's work, including depression, addiction, and suicide. At the time, these seemed to…
Ryan Leas | May 18, 2017 - 5:45 pm
The 10 Best Paramore Songs
Credit: Lindsey Byrnes

10 Best Songs

The 10 Best Paramore Songs

When the mainstream popularity of pop-punk and emo crested in the mid-'00s, Paramore emerged as one of the movement's leading lights. Fronted by Hayley Williams…
Annie Zaleski | May 17, 2017 - 11:12 am
Chairlift

10 Best Songs

The 10 Best Chairlift Songs

Chairlift's place within modern music was never easy to identify, partially because that place always seemed to be evolving. But one thing that was clear…
Chris DeVille | December 20, 2016 - 1:16 pm
