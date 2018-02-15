Features
Credit:
Martyn Goodacre / Getty
10 Best Songs
The 10 Best Smashing Pumpkins Songs
Throughout the long and tumultuous history of the Smashing Pumpkins, there's never really been a prolonged period of anything resembling tranquility. There's never been a…
Ryan Leas
|
February 15, 2018 - 12:54 pm
10 Best Songs
The 10 Best Hot Chip Songs
For nearly 15 years now, Hot Chip have been releasing effervescent, wildly infectious synthpop albums like clockwork. Up until recently, you got a Hot Chip…
Ryan Leas
|
February 5, 2018 - 2:53 pm
10 Best Songs
The 10 Best Simple Minds Songs
There was a common trajectory for the great new wave artists of the '80s. With many of them having come out of punk in the…
Ryan Leas
|
February 2, 2018 - 2:37 pm
Credit:
Shawn Brackbill
10 Best Songs
The 10 Best War On Drugs Songs
Ten years ago this June, the War On Drugs released their debut album
Wagonwheel Blues
. At that point, nobody could’ve expected what would eventually happen…
Ryan Leas
|
January 30, 2018 - 10:47 am
Credit:
Bob Berg/Getty Images
10 Best Songs
The 10 Best Cranberries Songs
The Cranberries were one of the alt-rock era's biggest successes. That's true in numerical terms: The Irish band's first two albums, 1993's
Everybody Else Is
…
Simon Vozick-Levinson
|
January 16, 2018 - 12:38 pm
Credit:
Lisa Haun / Getty
10 Best Songs
The 10 Best Echo And The Bunnymen Songs
The Beatles didn't live there anymore. Liverpool at the end of the '70s was hardscrabble and hardly swinging, but from its post-punk bohemia came a…
Andrew Holter
|
November 7, 2017 - 10:39 am
Credit:
Ebet Roberts / Getty
10 Best Songs
The 10 Best Robert Plant Songs
Robert Plant was the frontman of Led Zeppelin. What the hell do you do after that? Sure, there are all sorts of reasons a lead…
Ryan Leas
|
October 20, 2017 - 10:55 am
Credit:
Joseph Okpako / Getty
10 Best Songs
The 10 Best Vince Staples Songs
Vincent Jamal Staples doesn't have to hide behind an MC name, middle name, or street name, at a time when most of his fellow rappers…
Collin Robinson
|
October 11, 2017 - 11:50 am
Credit:
Andreas Neumann
10 Best Songs
The 10 Best Queens Of The Stone Age Songs
It's been 20 years since Josh Homme breathed new life into the ashes of his old band, the seminal stoner metal outfit Kyuss, thereby conceiving…
Zoe Camp
|
August 31, 2017 - 11:26 am
Credit:
Brantley Gutierrez
10 Best Songs
The 10 Best Foo Fighters Songs
There’s a parallel universe out there where Dave Grohl doesn’t start the Foo Fighters in the wreckage of Nirvana’s unexpected and tragic conclusion. Instead, he…
Pranav Trewn
|
June 7, 2017 - 12:24 pm
Credit:
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
10 Best Songs
The 10 Best Allman Brothers Songs
As so many dads, among others, will tell you, the Allman Brothers' interpretations of blues, rock, country, R&B, and jazz were greatly their own, completely…
Dan Weiss
|
May 30, 2017 - 11:19 am
Credit:
James Minchin / Warner Bros.
10 Best Songs
The 10 Best Linkin Park Songs
Last week, Linkin Park released
One More Light
, their seventh studio album, assuming you don't count their two -- yes, two -- remix albums.
One
…
David Turner
|
May 26, 2017 - 12:04 pm
Credit:
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty
10 Best Songs
The 10 Best Soundgarden Songs
**This piece originally ran in 2013, and engaged with topics central to Soundgarden's work, including depression, addiction, and suicide. At the time, these seemed to…
Ryan Leas
|
May 18, 2017 - 5:45 pm
Credit:
Lindsey Byrnes
10 Best Songs
The 10 Best Paramore Songs
When the mainstream popularity of pop-punk and emo crested in the mid-'00s, Paramore emerged as one of the movement's leading lights. Fronted by Hayley Williams…
Annie Zaleski
|
May 17, 2017 - 11:12 am
10 Best Songs
The 10 Best Chairlift Songs
Chairlift's place within modern music was never easy to identify, partially because that place always seemed to be evolving. But one thing that
was
clear…
Chris DeVille
|
December 20, 2016 - 1:16 pm
