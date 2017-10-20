Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

I reposting this story in the hopes that maybe Gibby reads his press sometimes and recognizes the great story he gave my father for the last 20 years. Again, if you already read this, I apologize. Feel free to skip. When I was a teenager in my small town, I used to go lift weights with the a bunch of cops ar the town’s sub station. I wasn’t a bad kid, but I also wasn’t, necessarily, on the right track. My dad arranged for me to train for baseball season with some local town cops. I got pretty close with some of the guys and, as a thank you, my father agreeed to take a bunch of them to the Rush Limbaugh show (my dads a Dem but all these guys were arch conservatives, so he figured he had the tickets, why not.). My father worked on Wall Street at the time, and he arranged to meet the guys in the city. They arrived well before the taping, and decided to go have drinks at a bar near the studio. So, they’re drinking and being loud (as cops or anyone can be) and this guy picks up his drink and moves over to sit with them. He’s a homeless looking dude who, suprisingly, buys a round for everyone. Tells them he loves cops, and he’s happy to drink with them. This is back in the nineties, so I guess the topic of music came up, and my dad mentioned that his son was into music and, when asked what kind, said Nirvana. The guy tells my dad he knows Kurt Cobain, and they’re actually pretty good friends. Everyone there laughed at this crazy person who claimed to know the biggest rock star in the world, but did think it was odd that he kept buying drinks. So, they’re giving him some shit and the bartender comes over to the one cop and tells him not to feel too self satisfied because that “crazy vagrant” is actually kinda rich and well known. Lets him know that he’s in a band called “The Butthole Surfers”, which elicits a ton of laughter from everyone but my dad, who recognizes the name. He tells the cops that it’s totally for real, that he’s heard me listening to this band in the past, and, anyway, the guy is buying drinks, so maybe shut the fuck up. Gibby and the group keep drinking and he gets around to asking them where they are going. They explain they are headed to The Rush Limbaugh show, and, contrary to their expectations, he’d totally love to go with them. They had an extra ticket, and told him to show up later when he was done with his drinks. My dad and the cops make their way to the show and Gibby stays at the bar for a bit and follows soon after. When he arrives at the RL show the guy at the door wants nothing to do with him, and tells him he can’t go in. Makes up some story about how you need a jacket and tie. Not wanting to dissapoint his new friends, Mr. Haynes leaves the line, runs across the street and gives a guy some money for his tie to wear over the T-Shirt. When he arrives back the humorless doorman tells him he’s too intoxicated. Gibby, no doubt, grouses a bit and finally leaves. Someone apparently told Limbaugh this all happened, and he opened the show with the story. After that he, no doubt, reliably sucked (my dad said it was boring and my dad can usually find entertainment in anything). Anyway, after the show the guys went back to the bar and found him there again. He hugged everyone, and bought another round, and signed a placemat in appreciation. I still have it till this day. Here’s a clip from the show.