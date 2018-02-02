Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

i am such a smashing pumpkins fan that i once bought tickets to his chicago area wrestling league event because he was scheduled to make an appearance. i waited in line with my siamese dream and zwan booklets in my backpack with a green sharpie. i rushed over to him when the doors opened and he was wearing a purple cape that went all the way to the ground. he happily signed the two albums and took a photo with me. i was happy and expected the rest of the night to be formulaic as i had already achieved the purpose for buying the tickets. a few minutes later i walked by the merch table where a family was in a conversation with billy. the dad had two brand new copies of the deluxe reissue siamese dream and gish vinyls in their shrink wrap. he opened them and asked billy to sign them because his son was a fan. the kid couldn’t have been more than 8 years old and for sure wasn’t a fan. i stayed close to see if i could hear what billy would say. he took the records to sign them and said something about how this man was obviously a flipper and the albums would be on ebay before midnight tonight. the man assured him by saying “no, no these are for my son, right here, he is a big fan.” billy then looked at the dad and said “don’t tell me this kid is my fan.” he bent over at the waste and said with a smile to the kid – “don’t make me ask you to sing one of my songs.” after he finished signing both he walked away. aside from being memorable, i actually found the exchange i overheard to be endearing. somewhere in there is the grunge spirit, unwilling to let it pass by – he HAD to call the guy out on being a record flipper – but still signed them anyway so as not to be a dick. anyways i would happily welcome a new pumpkins record – pretty much everyone slept on the much better than average solo record from last year.