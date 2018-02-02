Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

Are we out of the woods?
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
|#10
|TombstoneDues
|Score:47 | Feb 1st
|
Look, man. We know you’re not making a country album, but what exactly do you think you’re doing?
|Posted in: Justin Timberlake: “Stop Telling Me I’m Making A Country Album”
|#9
|phospholipidbilayer
|Score:48 | Jan 28th
|
“Right?! He’s JUST like Michael Jackson! Harold and I are so gonna play this at our next cookout next summer after VBS is over! Be sure to tell Sharon when you see her at the PTA meeting next week! Let’s all go out for a glass of wine soon! Y’all know doctors say a glass of red wine a day is good for you, and I LOVE me a glass of red wine 😜” – Linda K
❤️ Bless
|Posted in: Grammys 2018: Bruno Mars Wins Album Of The Year
|#8
|billypilgrim
|Score:48 | Jan 29th
|
This is the first album I remember publicly stating my distaste for solely to be contrarian, so it will always hold a special place in my heart. Also, I liked it then and love it now.
|Posted in: Vampire Weekend Turns 10
|#7
|Jeff Buc-lee
|Score:49 | Feb 1st
|
His name is timber lake and he has worked with a guy named timber land. Surely, he is a man of the woods.
|Posted in: Justin Timberlake: “Stop Telling Me I’m Making A Country Album”
|#6
|Stereopun
|Score:51 | Feb 1st
|
Hoping his favorite song this Sunday is FUMBLE.
|Posted in: Tom Brady Is Totally Pretending To Be A Kendrick Lamar Fan
|#5
|museummouth
|Score:54 | Jan 29th
|
But I worked at The Gap in college and they played Fleet Foxes ALL THE TIME…
|Posted in: Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold Calls Bruno Mars “Toys R Us Gap Band”
|#4
|scruffy
|Score:57 | Feb 1st
|
I’m pretty sure an ancient Roman cokeparty would involve plenty of sucking ass.
|Posted in: Justin Timberlake: “Stop Telling Me I’m Making A Country Album”
|#3
|dansolo
|Score:59 | Jan 29th
|
We had time for Sam Smith to put on a lab coat and sing a song that’s nominated for nothing. We had time for Wild Thoughts which is also nominated for nothing and was actually eligible this cycle and they didn’t even bring out Santana to play guitar. We had time for James Corden to do anything at all. We had time for James Corden’s PARENTS. And god forbid we skip Portnow’s Complaint just one year. But right, where would Lorde have fit in to that intricate puzzle of deeply necessary Grammy Moments (TM)…
|Posted in: Grammys President Says Women Need To “Step Up” To Win More Awards
|#2
|blochead
|Score:60 | Jan 26th
|
First listen: Seems gay
|Posted in: Stream Migos Culture II
|#1
|Chris DeVille
|Score:62 | Feb 1st
|
If you can name zero song titles or even an album title, I don’t think you can call yourself a fan. Your sister is a fraud.
|Posted in: Tom Brady Is Totally Pretending To Be A Kendrick Lamar Fan
THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS
|#5
|grammyfammo
|Score:-24 | Jan 30th
|
He’s black
|Posted in: Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold Calls Bruno Mars “Toys R Us Gap Band”
|#4
|DJ_Windows_98
|Score:-25 | Jan 31st
|
Hey, you know what else doo-wop, disco, and trap have in common? They all fucking suck!
I can’t wait for this bubble to burst and see everyone get suspiciously quiet, or see some you hardcore stans suddenly say you never liked Migos, or at least say you were never that into them. This is a press cycle that’ll move on to the next shitty zietgiest within a year or so, and they can all rot in hell.
|Posted in: Migos And The Overwhelming Content-Flood
|#3
|
|Javier G. Madrigal Jr.
|Score:-27 | Jan 29th
|
take a leap & read his whole quote in the article.
|Posted in: Grammys President Says Women Need To “Step Up” To Win More Awards
|#2
|butterflysoup
|Score:-56 | Jan 28th
|
between the alcoholism, the gross jack antonoff affair rumours, and this, this is probably the end of her peak. I hope not, she is very talented. just doesn’t seem like this is going to be a good year for lorde.
|Posted in: Report: Lorde Not Singing At Grammys Because They Wouldn’t Let Her Perform Her Own Music Like All The Male Album Nominees Are
|#1
|Skatexfire
|Score:-81 | Jan 28th
|
Well at least it’s not sexist.. Her on screen presence is stiff and ghoulish, any performance would turn into a social media blunder.
|Posted in: Report: Lorde Not Singing At Grammys Because They Wouldn’t Let Her Perform Her Own Music Like All The Male Album Nominees Are
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
|spiritualize
|Score:33 | Jan 29th
|
i am such a smashing pumpkins fan that i once bought tickets to his chicago area wrestling league event because he was scheduled to make an appearance. i waited in line with my siamese dream and zwan booklets in my backpack with a green sharpie. i rushed over to him when the doors opened and he was wearing a purple cape that went all the way to the ground. he happily signed the two albums and took a photo with me. i was happy and expected the rest of the night to be formulaic as i had already achieved the purpose for buying the tickets.
a few minutes later i walked by the merch table where a family was in a conversation with billy. the dad had two brand new copies of the deluxe reissue siamese dream and gish vinyls in their shrink wrap. he opened them and asked billy to sign them because his son was a fan. the kid couldn’t have been more than 8 years old and for sure wasn’t a fan. i stayed close to see if i could hear what billy would say.
he took the records to sign them and said something about how this man was obviously a flipper and the albums would be on ebay before midnight tonight. the man assured him by saying “no, no these are for my son, right here, he is a big fan.” billy then looked at the dad and said “don’t tell me this kid is my fan.” he bent over at the waste and said with a smile to the kid – “don’t make me ask you to sing one of my songs.” after he finished signing both he walked away.
aside from being memorable, i actually found the exchange i overheard to be endearing. somewhere in there is the grunge spirit, unwilling to let it pass by – he HAD to call the guy out on being a record flipper – but still signed them anyway so as not to be a dick.
anyways i would happily welcome a new pumpkins record – pretty much everyone slept on the much better than average solo record from last year.
|Posted in: Smashing Pumpkins Recording Reunion Album Produced By Rick Rubin