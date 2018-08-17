Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

“Now. Let’s get into this. It is, admittedly, generally bad form for musicians to leave the stage mid-show to attack the people who paid to see them. However! Anyone who goes to a punk rock show should have enough common sense to realize that it is generally not a good idea, from a common sense standpoint, to flip off an old punk. It is especially not a good idea to do this in defense of the current President of the United States. And if you have to call the police because someone who is 26 years older than you knocked you around at a punk show, I mean, I don’t know what to tell you.” I agree with this completely. Don’t start no shit, won’t be no shit. Don’t act like a badass and then run to the cops when you get your ass beat for it. #markassbitch