Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

“No Tears Left To Cry” is my favorite song of 2018 (so far) and “Into You” was my favorite song of 2016, so perhaps I am biased, but Sweetener may be the year’s best concept album about Pete Davidson. Ariana Grande sounds like an angel singing words I can’t make out and the sleek production is surprisingly inventive for an A-list pop star. You’ll have to wait ’til next week for our review, but in the meantime we’ve got reappraisals of ’98 pop stars Korn and Kid Rock for you. If that’s not your thing, we can all agree on the awesome new tracks from Tirzah, Swearin’, Low, Fucked Up, and Cloud Nothings. RIGHT?
ay stereogum says we're a good band again after being not a good one or something – BUT WILL THE COMMENT SECTION AGREE? https://t.co/Lso9eBnHUP
— Cloud Nothings (@cloudnothings) August 17, 2018
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
|the max
|Score:33 | Aug 11th
|Posted in: Kanye West – “XTCY”
|Chris DeVille
|Score:33 | Aug 16th
PROGRAMMING NOTE: Because y’all like to see behind the curtain, I will inform you that this was going to be a normal Anniversary piece tomorrow and I was going to write about Ariana Grande here, but I wasn’t able to obtain her album in time.
|Posted in: Remembering That Strange Moment When Korn Were Pop Superstars
|cokeparty
|Score:33 | Aug 16th
He’s a victim of being bad at fighting, that’s for sure. And don’t we fight wars because of our supposed ethical superiority all the time? The Right loves war. Anyway, Trumps basically turned American into a schoolyard fight. If his goons can’t win, maybe don’t pick a fight.
|Posted in: Police Are Investigating Social Distortion’s Mike Ness For Punching Fan In Fight Over Trump
|cokeparty
|Score:35 | Aug 16th
I’ll actually say it here. If a fan heckles and disrupts a punk show in support of our clown of a president, and the individual squares up and loses, the world is a better place for a brief moment in time.
|Posted in: Police Are Investigating Social Distortion’s Mike Ness For Punching Fan In Fight Over Trump
|inthedeadofknight
|Score:35 | Aug 16th
“Now. Let’s get into this. It is, admittedly, generally bad form for musicians to leave the stage mid-show to attack the people who paid to see them. However! Anyone who goes to a punk rock show should have enough common sense to realize that it is generally not a good idea, from a common sense standpoint, to flip off an old punk. It is especially not a good idea to do this in defense of the current President of the United States. And if you have to call the police because someone who is 26 years older than you knocked you around at a punk show, I mean, I don’t know what to tell you.”
I agree with this completely. Don’t start no shit, won’t be no shit. Don’t act like a badass and then run to the cops when you get your ass beat for it. #markassbitch
|Posted in: Police Are Investigating Social Distortion’s Mike Ness For Punching Fan In Fight Over Trump
|Scott Lapatine
|Score:37 | Aug 11th
It was already viral on Reddit, would’ve been cool to be pitched before that
|Posted in: Mysterious “Goodbye Horses” Singer Q Lazzarus Breaks Her Silence 30 Years Later
|baked potato
|Score:39 | Aug 14th
I’m taking the album title seriously
|Posted in: Album Of The Week: Mitski Be The Cowboy
|bakedbeans
|Score:46 | Aug 10th
how the fuck did jimmy man show kimmel become our nation’s hardball interviewer?
|Posted in: Kanye Talks Trump, Porn, Bipolar Disorder On Kimmel
|Krillin
|Score:46 | Aug 12th
2018 really outdoing itself with the mad-libs headlines
|Posted in: Azealia Banks Currently “At Elon Musk’s House Alone For Days Waiting For Grimes”
|crania americana
|Score:49 | Aug 11th
The Ford Escort is a very sexual car.
|Posted in: Kanye West – “XTCY”
THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS
|judahjsn
|Score:-18 | Aug 16th
Unfortunately Aretha Franklin has a well-documented history of disrespecting others. The Detroit Free Press published a large exposé in ’99 documenting her history of unpaid bills. In several of the instances she hired small businesses to do lavish catering or flowers, etc. and when she couldn’t pay they had to go out of business. Similar stories have continued to trickle out through the years and as far she continued the behavior until her death. Not every great artist or performer deserves to be lionized.
|Posted in: The Eternal Radicalism Of Aretha Franklin’s “Respect”
|undergroundspoon
|Score:-21 | Aug 14th
Cool, now cut Conan.
|Posted in: Conan Cuts Musical Performances
|crackinthepearl
|Score:-23 | Aug 11th
i love how this post is still up after the person who complained to you directly about it called u out for it. you ain’t shit lmao
|Posted in: Mysterious “Goodbye Horses” Singer Q Lazzarus Breaks Her Silence 30 Years Later
|Chicanery
|Score:-24 | Aug 11th
um… this is dumb GIRL pop music…….. show me some real music like Ac/Dc and Avenged Sevenfold………
XxBllodyRosesxX
|Posted in: Outside Lands 2018: A Carly Rae Jepsen Show Is Medicine For Cynicism
|wolfvonbeowulf
|Score:-35 | Aug 16th
Cool victim blaming. Guess he was asking for it! Drag him, Tom! Let’s assault those who are ethically inferior to us!
|Posted in: Police Are Investigating Social Distortion’s Mike Ness For Punching Fan In Fight Over Trump
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
|williammatheny
|Score:3 | Aug 13th
|
Hi everyone! I made a profile just to comment on this. Thanks for the shout-out, cokeparty. Chris, that’s my favorite SEE album too and that’s also the line-up of the group that I really fell in with. It funny, even after I’d joined the band, when I thought about “Southeast Engine,” it was usually with myself in the audience watching Rem, Leo, Torres, Box, Josh and Michael at Donkey. Fantastic writing as per usual. I always love seeing what you have to say.
So, “Sourwood” is pretty incredible, eh?
|Posted in: Stream Southeast Engine Leader Adam Remnant’s Debut Solo Album Sourwood