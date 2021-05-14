Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

Shut Up Dude May 14, 2021 8:05 PM By Scott Lapatine

Today we spent a bit of time looking back, since tomorrow is the 20th anniversary of notable albums by Tool, Cannibal Ox, Weezer, and Missy Elliott (and Depeche Mode and R.E.M.). We also tracked down Kreayshawn for the 10th anniversary of “Gucci Gucci” and visited the ’90s with Juliana Hatfield. But! It’s New Music Friday, too, so there are new songs out from Dixie D’Amelio, Bella Poarch, and Dita Von Teese. You can find probably find those somewhere!

THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS

#10  Mr. Butter
Score:35 | May 12th

And now let’s continue the woman empowerment but in a different territory 😀
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wv-34w8kGPM

Posted in: The Number Ones: Michael Jackson’s “Dirty Diana”
#9  Scott Lapatine
Score:35 | May 7th

My sister has bought one music release in her life. It was this cassingle.
Posted in: The Number Ones: Rick Astley’s “Together Forever”
#8  Xander Alex H
Score:36 | May 12th

Scott, instead of making an edit button, has poured Stereogum’s vast resources into time travel, allowing the writers to travel into the future and send their past selves copies to mull over for years, or decades at a time. In this particular instance, Ryan received Daddy’s Home for his 17th birthday and has been quietly contemplating it since.

Don’t ask me how I know this information🤫
Posted in: Premature Evaluation: St. Vincent Daddy’s Home
#7  brightcolorsanddirt
Score:37 | May 8th

Sad but true.
Posted in: Metallica’s James Hetfield Says He’s Skeptical Of Vaccine, Hopes He Won’t Need COVID-19 Passport
#6  Brigit
Score:39 | May 10th

Also,

It’s artisanal farm-to-table gourmet bubblegum.

“Foolish Beat” sounds like an extremely gifted teenager’s attempt to write her own version of “Careless Whisper.”

are excellent examples of why I look forward to this column three times a week.
Posted in: The Number Ones: Debbie Gibson’s “Foolish Beat”
#5  Left of the Dial
Score:40 | May 12th

“Dirty Diana” I consider to be a degrading song title, so lets notch it up with some empowering women figures, with two Runaways on this week Hot 100. Must be played LOUD>>>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kIt3OGra3Lo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bpNw7jYkbVc
Posted in: The Number Ones: Michael Jackson’s “Dirty Diana”
#4  theoctopusride
Score:40 | May 11th

Man, thoughts and prayers for what’s his nuts – milo xyloto or whatever – with these parents
Posted in: With Apologies To Her Fans, Grimes Says “My Beautiful E” Killed It On SNL
#3  Jeff Buc-lee
Score:45 | May 11th

TL;DR Young man, there’s no need to feel down.
Posted in: Village People Cop Writes Open Letter To The Weeknd: “Lighten Up”
#2  Left of the Dial
Score:50 | May 12th

Congratulations Tom, sweet and kind of her to give a shout out…
Posted in: The Number Ones: Michael Jackson’s “Dirty Diana”
#1  Legeis
Score:53 | May 10th

THE ULTIMATE FEMALE CREDIT DAY
I’m SO EXCITED for this day to finally arrive!

Let’s just get it out there:
1) DEBBIE GIBSON is the FIRST FEMALE listed as the SOLE PRODUCER of a #1 song using her own name!
2) DEBBIE GIBSON will be the FIRST FEMALE listed as the SOLE PRODUCER of 2 #1 songs!!
3) DEBBIE GIBSON is just the 12th sole female songwriter will be the 1st FEMALE listed as the SOLE SONGWRITER of TWO #1 songs (and just the 12th Sole female songwriter of a #1!!!

That’s just historic shit. And all as a Teenager.

Back in Virtual 1986, I realized how few females were credited as producers on #1 songs.
At the time it was just three. Gladys Knight, Roberta Flake, and Barbra Streisand. Each had one, though Gladys and Barbra were “co-producers” and strangely Roberta credited herself as the pseudonym “Rubina Flake” because wasn’t self-confident enough to have her own name on it.
Carol Bayer Sager became the next female co-producer, and the 1st female with 2 co-producer credits.
Madonna has become the all-time (so far) most credited co-producer on a #1 song. So far, virtually she has 4.

More females will follow, but “Deborah Gibson” will have gotten here first.
This is pioneering stuff, and great trivia.

Posted in: The Number Ones: Debbie Gibson’s “Foolish Beat”

THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS

#5  stereodumb
Score:-25 | May 10th

Okay, boomer…
Posted in: The Number Ones: Debbie Gibson’s “Foolish Beat”
#4  stereodumb
Score:-27 | May 10th

Okay, boomer…
Posted in: The Number Ones: Debbie Gibson’s “Foolish Beat”
#3  inthedeadofknight
Score:-29 | May 12th

Is she really one of our best guitar players though? The answer is abso-fucking-lutely not. This type of hyperbole is what drives me mad on this site e.g. “Janet Weiss is one of the greatest drummers ever” Fucking save it.
Posted in: Premature Evaluation: St. Vincent Daddy’s Home
#2  stereodumb
Score:-31 | May 10th

All these comments in reply to mine prove my point. You all take this shit too seriously when really all the words you vomit out could be summed up in a gif.

I’ll defer to my mom for her opinion on Debbie.
Posted in: The Number Ones: Debbie Gibson’s “Foolish Beat”
#1  stereodumb
Score:-37 | May 10th

I’ve been reading for a while how the comments in The Number Ones are excessive and I guess I had to see it for myself.

I agree that comments from The Number Ones should be exclusive from the week’s Shut Up Dude of best and worst comments. It’s like there’s a group of self-professed music historians who wake up at the crack of dawn to write longwinded comments that aren’t very interesting or funny or at the very least, a bad hot take that can be downvoted and mocked.
Posted in: The Number Ones: Debbie Gibson’s “Foolish Beat”

THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE

  Thin White Duck
Score:30 | May 13th

I interviewed Andrew W.K. for a college comedy paper and the *bit* I was doing was to ask asinine questions with a completely straight face like “what is the best marshmallow in Lucky Charms” and he sat there with me for about 10 minutes and answered every stupid question with complete sincerity and genuine enthusiasm, to the point that I almost wanted to apologize for wasting his time. Amazing interview, I thanked him profusely. Not a bad word will you hear from me about Andrew W.K.
Posted in: Andrew W.K. And Kat Dennings Announce Engagement
Scott Lapatine Staff
Comments

