Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
Today we spent a bit of time looking back, since tomorrow is the 20th anniversary of notable albums by Tool, Cannibal Ox, Weezer, and Missy Elliott (and Depeche Mode and R.E.M.). We also tracked down Kreayshawn for the 10th anniversary of “Gucci Gucci” and visited the ’90s with Juliana Hatfield. But! It’s New Music Friday, too, so there are new songs out from Dixie D’Amelio, Bella Poarch, and Dita Von Teese. You can find probably find those somewhere!
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
|#10
|Mr. Butter
|Score:35 | May 12th
|
And now let’s continue the woman empowerment but in a different territory 😀
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Michael Jackson’s “Dirty Diana”
|#9
|Scott Lapatine
|Score:35 | May 7th
|
My sister has bought one music release in her life. It was this cassingle.
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Rick Astley’s “Together Forever”
|#8
|Xander Alex H
|Score:36 | May 12th
|
Scott, instead of making an edit button, has poured Stereogum’s vast resources into time travel, allowing the writers to travel into the future and send their past selves copies to mull over for years, or decades at a time. In this particular instance, Ryan received Daddy’s Home for his 17th birthday and has been quietly contemplating it since.
Don’t ask me how I know this information🤫
|Posted in: Premature Evaluation: St. Vincent Daddy’s Home
|#7
|brightcolorsanddirt
|Score:37 | May 8th
|
Sad but true.
|Posted in: Metallica’s James Hetfield Says He’s Skeptical Of Vaccine, Hopes He Won’t Need COVID-19 Passport
|#6
|Brigit
|Score:39 | May 10th
|
Also,
It’s artisanal farm-to-table gourmet bubblegum.
“Foolish Beat” sounds like an extremely gifted teenager’s attempt to write her own version of “Careless Whisper.”
are excellent examples of why I look forward to this column three times a week.
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Debbie Gibson’s “Foolish Beat”
|#5
|Left of the Dial
|Score:40 | May 12th
|
“Dirty Diana” I consider to be a degrading song title, so lets notch it up with some empowering women figures, with two Runaways on this week Hot 100. Must be played LOUD>>>
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kIt3OGra3Lo
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Michael Jackson’s “Dirty Diana”
|#4
|theoctopusride
|Score:40 | May 11th
|
Man, thoughts and prayers for what’s his nuts – milo xyloto or whatever – with these parents
|Posted in: With Apologies To Her Fans, Grimes Says “My Beautiful E” Killed It On SNL
|#3
|Jeff Buc-lee
|Score:45 | May 11th
|
TL;DR Young man, there’s no need to feel down.
|Posted in: Village People Cop Writes Open Letter To The Weeknd: “Lighten Up”
|#2
|Left of the Dial
|Score:50 | May 12th
|
Congratulations Tom, sweet and kind of her to give a shout out…
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Michael Jackson’s “Dirty Diana”
|#1
|Legeis
|Score:53 | May 10th
|
THE ULTIMATE FEMALE CREDIT DAY
Let’s just get it out there:
That’s just historic shit. And all as a Teenager.
Back in Virtual 1986, I realized how few females were credited as producers on #1 songs.
More females will follow, but “Deborah Gibson” will have gotten here first.
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Debbie Gibson’s “Foolish Beat”
THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS
|#5
|stereodumb
|Score:-25 | May 10th
|
Okay, boomer…
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Debbie Gibson’s “Foolish Beat”
|#4
|stereodumb
|Score:-27 | May 10th
|
Okay, boomer…
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Debbie Gibson’s “Foolish Beat”
|#3
|inthedeadofknight
|Score:-29 | May 12th
|
Is she really one of our best guitar players though? The answer is abso-fucking-lutely not. This type of hyperbole is what drives me mad on this site e.g. “Janet Weiss is one of the greatest drummers ever” Fucking save it.
|Posted in: Premature Evaluation: St. Vincent Daddy’s Home
|#2
|stereodumb
|Score:-31 | May 10th
|
All these comments in reply to mine prove my point. You all take this shit too seriously when really all the words you vomit out could be summed up in a gif.
I’ll defer to my mom for her opinion on Debbie.
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Debbie Gibson’s “Foolish Beat”
|#1
|stereodumb
|Score:-37 | May 10th
|
I’ve been reading for a while how the comments in The Number Ones are excessive and I guess I had to see it for myself.
I agree that comments from The Number Ones should be exclusive from the week’s Shut Up Dude of best and worst comments. It’s like there’s a group of self-professed music historians who wake up at the crack of dawn to write longwinded comments that aren’t very interesting or funny or at the very least, a bad hot take that can be downvoted and mocked.
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Debbie Gibson’s “Foolish Beat”
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
|Thin White Duck
|Score:30 | May 13th
|
I interviewed Andrew W.K. for a college comedy paper and the *bit* I was doing was to ask asinine questions with a completely straight face like “what is the best marshmallow in Lucky Charms” and he sat there with me for about 10 minutes and answered every stupid question with complete sincerity and genuine enthusiasm, to the point that I almost wanted to apologize for wasting his time. Amazing interview, I thanked him profusely. Not a bad word will you hear from me about Andrew W.K.
|Posted in: Andrew W.K. And Kat Dennings Announce Engagement