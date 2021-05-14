Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

THE ULTIMATE FEMALE CREDIT DAY

I’m SO EXCITED for this day to finally arrive! Let’s just get it out there:

1) DEBBIE GIBSON is the FIRST FEMALE listed as the SOLE PRODUCER of a #1 song using her own name!

2) DEBBIE GIBSON will be the FIRST FEMALE listed as the SOLE PRODUCER of 2 #1 songs!!

3) DEBBIE GIBSON is just the 12th sole female songwriter will be the 1st FEMALE listed as the SOLE SONGWRITER of TWO #1 songs (and just the 12th Sole female songwriter of a #1!!! That’s just historic shit. And all as a Teenager. Back in Virtual 1986, I realized how few females were credited as producers on #1 songs.

At the time it was just three. Gladys Knight, Roberta Flake, and Barbra Streisand. Each had one, though Gladys and Barbra were “co-producers” and strangely Roberta credited herself as the pseudonym “Rubina Flake” because wasn’t self-confident enough to have her own name on it.

Carol Bayer Sager became the next female co-producer, and the 1st female with 2 co-producer credits.

Madonna has become the all-time (so far) most credited co-producer on a #1 song. So far, virtually she has 4. More females will follow, but “Deborah Gibson” will have gotten here first.

This is pioneering stuff, and great trivia.