Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
I thought I was caught up with the culture war, but this week on social media I saw Skrillex with Jordan Peterson, Justin Bieber with Tory Lanez, Miley Cyrus with Morrissey, and French Montana with the Tinder Swindler. As Tom wrote the other day, lol nothing matters. You gotta admit, though, Paige Lorenze could do worse.
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
|#10
|Spudlord
|Score:48 | Feb 9th
Good band IMO
|Posted in: Premature Evaluation: Spoon Lucifer On The Sofa
|#9
|padfoot24
|Score:49 | Feb 4th
Baby Padfoot was born today, which also happens to be my birthday. Mom did her last pushing to “Weak” by Wet, and he took his first breaths of air to “Say Yes” by Elliott Smith. His name also happens to be Elliott. I swear I didn’t plan it that way, I just put the playlist on shuffle and held on for dear life.
Love y’all. Go spend irresponsible amounts of money on bandcamp today.
|Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
|#8
|YoLaFoxtrot
|Score:51 | Feb 8th
This story combines two of my great loves—bad music and rich people getting arrested. Consider my cockles warmed xoxo
|Posted in: Comedic Rapper And Her Husband Arrested With Over $3.6 Billion In Stolen Bitcoin
|#7
|horserenoir
|Score:53 | Feb 10th
Wale: I’m going to drop from a festival for the dumbest reason ever
Kanye: Hold my leather gimp mask
|Posted in: Kanye West Says He Won’t Play Coachella Unless Billie Eilish Apologizes To Travis Scott
|#6
|sandro
|Score:54 | Feb 10th
A few years ago people still thought it was an act. This is his thin white duke phase, they would say.
And look at him now…scary monster surrounded by super creeps
|Posted in: Kanye West Says He Won’t Play Coachella Unless Billie Eilish Apologizes To Travis Scott
|#5
|blochead
|Score:55 | Feb 10th
I DEMAND AN APOLOGY FROM THE RECENTLY TURNED 20 YEAR OLD
|Posted in: Kanye West Says He Won’t Play Coachella Unless Billie Eilish Apologizes To Travis Scott
|#4
|mr. gruff the atheist goat
|Score:60 | Feb 9th
People talking about shit that they have no clue about is what people have always done. You don’t need to drag Trump into every discussion of someone being a garden variety dick about something, and it really undermines what an exceptional piece of shit Trump is.
|Posted in: Jack Antonoff Addresses Damon Albarn’s “Trumpian” Shit Talk About Taylor Swift
|#3
|juneyards
|Score:64 | Feb 9th
I really hate Antonoff. Albarn was factually wrong and spoke out of his arse but is far superior to both Taylor and this arrested development great value Springsteen mf
|Posted in: Jack Antonoff Addresses Damon Albarn’s “Trumpian” Shit Talk About Taylor Swift
|#2
|djcornbread
|Score:76 | Feb 10th
wait….
|Posted in: Kanye West Says He Won’t Play Coachella Unless Billie Eilish Apologizes To Travis Scott
|#1
|rotch
|Score:84 | Feb 10th
i hope she never apologizes
|Posted in: Kanye West Says He Won’t Play Coachella Unless Billie Eilish Apologizes To Travis Scott
THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS
|#5
|inthedeadofknight
|Score:-26 | Feb 7th
Obviously it’s not going to be today, but I can’t wait for the inevitable betrayal and takedown of these bland grease muppets.
|Posted in: Premature Evaluation: Big Thief Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You
|#4
|Unclemuk
|Score:-30 | Feb 5th
Musicians have every right not to put their music on Spotify, but they do anyway because it “legitimizes” them. Many small record labels are the equivalent to vanity book publishing and Spotify does not owe artists a living simply because they are on a record label.
|Posted in: Joe Rogan Apologizes For Racial Slurs As Spotify Removes Over 100 Old Episodes
|#3
|SlowMetaBBKing
|Score:-33 | Feb 7th
Poor Neil young idk why he was so sad when he sang that pitiful song “all around me are familiar faces”
|Posted in: Neil Young Tells Spotify Staff To Quit: “Daniel Ek Is Your Problem — Not Joe Rogan”
|#2
|SlowMetaBBKing
|Score:-34 | Feb 5th
Neil “oh man look at my life” young. I’d rather listen to Joe Rogan than that sad sap
|Posted in: Joe Rogan Apologizes For Racial Slurs As Spotify Removes Over 100 Old Episodes
|#1
|Unclemuk
|Score:-52 | Feb 5th
|
Musicians believing they should automatically be able to earn a living because they are musicians is crazy. Most people cannot monetize their hobbies. If you are talented and lucky enough to make a living as a musician, congrats. Otherwise, learn to provide a tangible good or service for your income.
|Posted in: Joe Rogan Apologizes For Racial Slurs As Spotify Removes Over 100 Old Episodes
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
|mt58
|Score:46 | Feb 4th
A Friday Public Service Sidebar
This is a message from the TNOCS Office of Emergency Preparedness. Rest assured that we have your best interests at heart. We’re exactly like your neighborhood HOA: you can totally trust us, sort of.
Some of you have already started talking about “the future.” Indeed, we may be facing a calamitic, extinction level event. Considering the impact of this theoretically-possible, impending catastrophe, it’s important that we all react early and often. Of course, I’m referring to: the possible end of the Number Ones Comment Section.
Please do not panic. We have had our best and brightest working on the calculations (Lovethisconcept, we’ve been trying to reach you for some expert-level cross-checking; could you run the numbers for us?) If the arithmetic is correct, we have a little over two years before we reach the intersection of virtual vs. present day real time. Since we don’t know what our esteemed scribe has planned for this ersatz D-day, we thought that we’d try to be at least a little bit prepared.
Should it be necessary that we all need a place to go, where everybody knows your name, where everyone is kind, respectful, enjoys spirited discussions about music and pop culture, likes reading great ancillary featurettes, appreciates funny jokes, running gags and replies… and just wants to feel seen and valued for their generous companionship: it might be prudent to have something in the can.
There’s a lot to be done, and we’re going to need a lot of grassroots-effort volunteers. But for now, I thought that I’d maybe get the ball rolling: Cue the big ICANN reveal:
is at the ready. Just an official placeholder for now, to be deployed only if needed. Sort of our version of, “in case of fire, break glass.” More to come. Or not to come, as necessary.
We now return you to our regularly scheduled zaniness. Thank you, citizens, for your attention. Carry on and have fun. Please have a great weekend, be careful, take care of yourselves and each other,
… and good on you all.
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Silk’s “Freak Me”