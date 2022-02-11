Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

A Friday Public Service Sidebar This is a message from the TNOCS Office of Emergency Preparedness. Rest assured that we have your best interests at heart. We’re exactly like your neighborhood HOA: you can totally trust us, sort of. Some of you have already started talking about “the future.” Indeed, we may be facing a calamitic, extinction level event. Considering the impact of this theoretically-possible, impending catastrophe, it’s important that we all react early and often. Of course, I’m referring to: the possible end of the Number Ones Comment Section. Please do not panic. We have had our best and brightest working on the calculations (Lovethisconcept, we’ve been trying to reach you for some expert-level cross-checking; could you run the numbers for us?) If the arithmetic is correct, we have a little over two years before we reach the intersection of virtual vs. present day real time. Since we don’t know what our esteemed scribe has planned for this ersatz D-day, we thought that we’d try to be at least a little bit prepared. Should it be necessary that we all need a place to go, where everybody knows your name, where everyone is kind, respectful, enjoys spirited discussions about music and pop culture, likes reading great ancillary featurettes, appreciates funny jokes, running gags and replies… and just wants to feel seen and valued for their generous companionship: it might be prudent to have something in the can. There’s a lot to be done, and we’re going to need a lot of grassroots-effort volunteers. But for now, I thought that I’d maybe get the ball rolling: Cue the big ICANN reveal: https://www.tnocs.com is at the ready. Just an official placeholder for now, to be deployed only if needed. Sort of our version of, “in case of fire, break glass.” More to come. Or not to come, as necessary. We now return you to our regularly scheduled zaniness. Thank you, citizens, for your attention. Carry on and have fun. Please have a great weekend, be careful, take care of yourselves and each other, … and good on you all.