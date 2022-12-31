The 50 Best Stereogum Comments Of 2022

December 31st means it’s time to reflect on all the content we’ve experienced together this year and the clever things you had to say about it. Tomorrow marks 21 years since I started Stereogum (easy to remember because it has the same birthday as Ice Spice) so if you wanna get us anything here is where to sign up to become a paying member. On behalf of the staff, I offer a sincere thanks to everyone who has already done so — this site would not have lasted without your financial support. And shout out to everyone who’s been active in this community. It would be fecking boring without your tips and comments.