Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

Recently when talking about music, I’ve been throwing around the term, “The street I live on.” It comes from a YouTube interview with the former Prince Sound Engineer, Dr. Susan Rogers. In the interview she said: “Prince used to talk about the street you live on, and by that he meant the music that is your home base, the music that is most right to you. “The music that makes you say, ‘These are my people.’ We can visit other neighborhoods and like other music that isn’t your home base.” The moment I heard that, my life and my love of music suddenly made sense. Months ago, SrCarto shared a Smithsonianmag.com article on how the geography of Minneapolis influenced the sound of Prince, and by extension, the sound of Minnesota. The TLDR is early on, Minneapolis, built on the rapids of the Mississippi River became the Mill City, due to the flour mills that lined the river, getting power from the rapids. With that power, and the money made off those flour mills that became household names, local leaders became visionaries when it came to education. Music in schools was part of the vision, and by 1940, one in six children in the Minneapolis school system played at least one musical instrument. By the 1970s the three most famous Minnesotans were all fictional, Betty Crocker, Poppin’ Fresh the Pillsbury Doughboy, and Mary Richards. Music was always in my life, and in school. My mom was my first-grade teacher, and she played Ferde Grofe’s Grand Canyon Suite and Beethoven’s Fifth in class. She taught us that music could tell a story, even without lyrics and 20 or so of my classmates closed our eyes and imagined a donkey clip clopping down the trails of the Grand Canyon. This was two blocks from the street I lived on. That same year we got stereo for Christmas. The Beach Boys, Four Seasons, and Louis Armstong brought California beaches, Jersey street corners and New Orleans, Bourbon Street to my smalltown Main Street. On radio I began to hear things with a critical, somewhat precocious ear, understanding the crass commercialism that Mick railed against in “Satisfaction” and loving the Pop symphonic sound of The Supremes’ “I Hear of Symphony” and The Toys’ “A Lover’s Concerto.” The last two songs I now realize are my home base, the street I live on. The street I live on musically is as much defined by water as anything, Consider the music created by artists from Minnesota. Judy Garland’s birthplace, Grand Rapids, was another city built to take advantage of the rapids of the Mississippi River. Bob Dylan’s birthplace in Duluth might have had a view of 10% of the World’s Freshwater, and what is considered his home, Hibbing, is near the point where water can end up in any of three major watersheds. The street I lived on was a block from 169, which crossed the Mississippi near Judy Garland’s childhood home, on its way up to Hibbing where Bob Dylan’s childhood home was. The street I lived on was 6 blocks and many miles from the street Dylan lived on. From Judy Garland to The Andrew Sisters, on through Dylan, the early garage/Frat rock sound of Surfin’ Bird and Liar Liar, the Twin Town/Twin Tone punk scene of the 70s and 80s, to Funkytown, to the ‘Mats and Husker Du, the Minnesota sound was melodic, energetic, primal, and rarely fussed over. The street I lived on had modest homes, but there was a lot of love in that modest home, same with the music on the street I live on. Then, Prince comes along and a few of his friends start the new Minneapolis Sound. Two in particular; Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, start collaborating as part of an Upward Bound educational retreat at the University of Minnesota in 1972. They were at the U as part of a program where public-school students could learn to teach other students. At the time, Jam was into pop rock music like America, Seals & Croft and Chicago, while Lewis was into EW&F, Funkadelic and Kool & the Gang. Combined, Jam brought the pretty, and Lewis brought the funky bass. They eventually met Prince, and simultaneously collaborated, and competed with him and others over the years. The New Minneapolis Sound was melodic, energetic, primal, rarely fussed over, and Black. There was a new house on the street I live on. This is my home. This is where I feel comfortable. It’s where I come to relieve my stress, to feel love, to enjoy life. Rhythm is important in the street I live on, it’s the foundation of the homes, but the pretty makes me want to live here. “Escapade” isn’t just a lyrical shout out to Minneapolis, it’s a shout out to streets we lived on. It’s on the par with other street and highway and place songs written and recorded by Minnesotans. The “Escapade” could take you “Uptown” or to “Funkytown” via “Highway 61 “(revisited), “4th Street,” (positively) or “Alphabet Street” (because near Uptown are laid out alphabetically.) Hell, it could even take you “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”