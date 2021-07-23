Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

Every time we start a thread on Benny’s record, I write up a defense. And then I trash it, because so many of you do it so much better than I ever could. But our virtual 80’s times together are on the wane. We will not likely see too many more mentions of “Into The Night,” so I figured, I’ll take a shot. Imagine that all you ever wanted from life was success in popular music. You worked really hard at it, and one day, stunningly, the effort paid off: you got a lucky break. You had a hit. And you got to hear Casey Kasem tell all the world that you just reached Number 11 on American Top 40. And then you had a personal failing. The rockstar lifestyle was too much to handle and addiction took over your spirit and your soul. The toll was taken, and you never had another hit. Life became very hard. And while this was going on, the times and attitudes shifted, as they always do. People who needed to have a laughable donkey to pin a collective tail on, went and dug up an old 35+ year-old recording and it’s very dated video. And they proceeded to pile on the only big thing that you ever accomplished during the previously successful chapter of you life. And now you realize that conventional wisdom has decreed that “Benny Mardones” shall from this moment on, be subtitled, “That Skeevy 80’s Song Perv Guy.” And then you learn that you have Parkinson’s. And then you get clean and sober. But life continues to be a struggle. Incrementally so. You wonder what you should do. And so amid failing health, you make a decision. You decide that on December 16, 2017, you are going to stand up as best as you can. You will deliver a final performance and sing a final song. You’ll do it in the only way that you know how: with honor, passion and pride for your life’s work. Let them laugh. I get it, and I stand with you. I know what you were trying to say when you sang your hit record in 1980. And you delivered it with more dignity and style in 2017 than I could in a dozen lifetimes. Good on you, Benny Mardones. And a good weekend, my dear friends at TNOCS. Good on you all. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SI8WjP4Sgw4