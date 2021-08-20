Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

Shut Up Dude August 20, 2021 6:48 PM By Scott Lapatine

Today we got new Deafheaven, Lorde, and Sturgill Simpson albums and you can read our Premature Evaluation reviews of those here. We also celebrated the 20th anniversary of Danse Macabre. The early 2000’s seem so far away-ay-ay-ay-ay, it’s true.

THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS

#10  inthedeadofknight
Score:45 | Aug 16th

A Michael Nelson PE of a Deafheaven album in 2021? Life does not get any better.
Posted in: Premature Evaluation: Deafheaven Infinite Granite
#9  spoonman
Score:46 | Aug 16th

tfw Nelson back
Posted in: Premature Evaluation: Deafheaven Infinite Granite
#8  blochead
Score:47 | Aug 16th

Me, 20 minutes ago: There is aboslutely nothing that will convince me to give the new Deafheaven a genuine chance.

Me, now: Michael Nelson is telling me stuff.
Posted in: Premature Evaluation: Deafheaven Infinite Granite
#7  fkacody
Score:48 | Aug 19th

Mehhh her whole “I don’t want to be the voice of a generation” would land harder if she didn’t attempt to make an album that sounds like literally every other popstar making an album right now.

Posted in: Premature Evaluation: Lorde Solar Power
#6  Krillin
Score:48 | Aug 13th

Sent my debut EP to four record labels. Wish me luck y’all.

Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
#5  thepiratepenguin
Score:49 | Aug 17th

Borde
Posted in: Lorde – “Mood Ring”
#4  Michael Nelson
Score:55 | Aug 16th

Hey all, as I type these words, there are like 38 comments below this one, but I figured I’d jump in here to thank @thiscity and everybody else for the truly kind words shared in the comments so far. This is legitimately the best community on the internet, not that you need me to tell you that. Love you all. (Except for all you snarky troll types who will inevitably roll in at some point past the 38-comment mark! Haha. Jk. Of course I love you, too.) ❤
Posted in: Premature Evaluation: Deafheaven Infinite Granite
#3  mt58
Score:58 | Aug 13th

OK, that’s it. No more looking at LinkedIn or Indeed right before bedtime.

Wishing everyone a great weekend, with nothin’ but the sweetest of dreams. Please be careful, take good care of yourselves and each other…

… and good on you all.
Posted in: The Number Ones: Gloria Estefan’s “Don’t Wanna Lose You”
#2  chychychy
Score:59 | Aug 16th

It’s entirely possible to not state your opinion on this one way or another and wait for more information.
Posted in: Bob Dylan Sued For Allegedly Sexually Abusing Minor In 1965
#1  thiscity
Score:75 | Aug 16th

MICHAEL NELSON FUCK YES WELCOME BACK
Posted in: Premature Evaluation: Deafheaven Infinite Granite

THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS

#5  jjred213
Score:-20 | Aug 19th

Cool. Great idea. Internet challenge: You go and have unprotected anal sex with numerous men, and I will go around breathing without a mask and no vaccine as I have for the entire scamdemic. Lets see who dies first. Game?
Posted in: Jason Isbell Drops Out Of Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion Over Vaccination Policy
#4  jimsouls
Score:-23 | Aug 13th

Hot garbage. I’m no moralist, but the cussing for the sake of cussing on a lot of records has overstayed its welcome. It’s not being real. It’s not creative. It’s not edgy. It just makes the artists look like nitwits with poor vocabularies. In my opinion, profanity has pretty much ruined hip-hop. Not all hip-hop, of course, but enough to keep me from diving too deep into the genre. There’s so much other stuff to listen to.

Posted in: Lizzo – “Rumors” (Feat. Cardi B)
#3  jjred213
Score:-25 | Aug 19th

No. Repeated anal sex with men at a young age is what made you gay. Your desire to get vaxxed is just an after the fact correlation. You were already engaging in self destructive life risking behavior so the fact you would willingly pump an untested unneccessary vaccine into your body is consistent with your previous lifestyle choices.
Posted in: Jason Isbell Drops Out Of Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion Over Vaccination Policy
#2  jjred213
Score:-26 | Aug 19th

Sure he’s won 4 grammy awards, but just look at him. Why is it that all the people that are pushing these vaccines are either women or weak effeminate men that look like him? If we are going to say all antivaxxers are pro trump than we should be honest enough to say all pro vaxxers are cowardly unstable weak women or effeminate men. And the weak effeminate men and women that make up half of this country have NEVER been capable of forcing the strong half to do anything. And I promise you it wont start now lil buddy.
Posted in: Jason Isbell Drops Out Of Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion Over Vaccination Policy
#1  kamala-biden-is-a-hand-puppet
Score:-31 | Aug 15th

Sigh, yes *everything* is about Covid or the vaccine. There’s nothing else in life.

Posted in: The Cure’s Simon Gallup Says He’s No Longer In The Band: “Just Got Fed Up Of Betrayal”

THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE

  Stillstephen
Score:26 | Aug 18th

Can this be Doneda soon?
Posted in: Kanye Announces Yet Another Donda Show
Scott Lapatine Staff
Comments

