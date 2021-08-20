Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
Today we got new Deafheaven, Lorde, and Sturgill Simpson albums and you can read our Premature Evaluation reviews of those here. We also celebrated the 20th anniversary of Danse Macabre. The early 2000’s seem so far away-ay-ay-ay-ay, it’s true.
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
|#10
|inthedeadofknight
|Score:45 | Aug 16th
A Michael Nelson PE of a Deafheaven album in 2021? Life does not get any better.
|#9
|spoonman
|Score:46 | Aug 16th
tfw Nelson back
|#8
|blochead
|Score:47 | Aug 16th
Me, 20 minutes ago: There is aboslutely nothing that will convince me to give the new Deafheaven a genuine chance.
Me, now: Michael Nelson is telling me stuff.
|#7
|fkacody
|Score:48 | Aug 19th
Mehhh her whole “I don’t want to be the voice of a generation” would land harder if she didn’t attempt to make an album that sounds like literally every other popstar making an album right now.
|#6
|Krillin
|Score:48 | Aug 13th
Sent my debut EP to four record labels. Wish me luck y’all.
|#5
|thepiratepenguin
|Score:49 | Aug 17th
Borde
|#4
|Michael Nelson
|Score:55 | Aug 16th
Hey all, as I type these words, there are like 38 comments below this one, but I figured I’d jump in here to thank @thiscity and everybody else for the truly kind words shared in the comments so far. This is legitimately the best community on the internet, not that you need me to tell you that. Love you all. (Except for all you snarky troll types who will inevitably roll in at some point past the 38-comment mark! Haha. Jk. Of course I love you, too.) ❤
|#3
|mt58
|Score:58 | Aug 13th
OK, that’s it. No more looking at LinkedIn or Indeed right before bedtime.
… and good on you all.
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Gloria Estefan’s “Don’t Wanna Lose You”
|#2
|chychychy
|Score:59 | Aug 16th
It’s entirely possible to not state your opinion on this one way or another and wait for more information.
|#1
|thiscity
|Score:75 | Aug 16th
MICHAEL NELSON FUCK YES WELCOME BACK
THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS
|#5
|jjred213
|Score:-20 | Aug 19th
Cool. Great idea. Internet challenge: You go and have unprotected anal sex with numerous men, and I will go around breathing without a mask and no vaccine as I have for the entire scamdemic. Lets see who dies first. Game?
|#4
|jimsouls
|Score:-23 | Aug 13th
Hot garbage. I’m no moralist, but the cussing for the sake of cussing on a lot of records has overstayed its welcome. It’s not being real. It’s not creative. It’s not edgy. It just makes the artists look like nitwits with poor vocabularies. In my opinion, profanity has pretty much ruined hip-hop. Not all hip-hop, of course, but enough to keep me from diving too deep into the genre. There’s so much other stuff to listen to.
|#3
|jjred213
|Score:-25 | Aug 19th
No. Repeated anal sex with men at a young age is what made you gay. Your desire to get vaxxed is just an after the fact correlation. You were already engaging in self destructive life risking behavior so the fact you would willingly pump an untested unneccessary vaccine into your body is consistent with your previous lifestyle choices.
|#2
|jjred213
|Score:-26 | Aug 19th
Sure he’s won 4 grammy awards, but just look at him. Why is it that all the people that are pushing these vaccines are either women or weak effeminate men that look like him? If we are going to say all antivaxxers are pro trump than we should be honest enough to say all pro vaxxers are cowardly unstable weak women or effeminate men. And the weak effeminate men and women that make up half of this country have NEVER been capable of forcing the strong half to do anything. And I promise you it wont start now lil buddy.
|#1
|kamala-biden-is-a-hand-puppet
|Score:-31 | Aug 15th
|
Sigh, yes *everything* is about Covid or the vaccine. There’s nothing else in life.
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
|Stillstephen
|Score:26 | Aug 18th
Can this be Doneda soon?
