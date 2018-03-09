The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

SXSW goes down next week and you know what that means: Scott, James, and Gabriela are going to be extremely tired and baking in the…
Stereogum | March 9, 2018 - 5:25 pm
2018 is really picking up steam as far as new music goes. This week, we got a Chvrches x Matt Berninger collab, a Lorde x
Stereogum | March 2, 2018 - 5:35 pm
THE WEEK IN HEADLINES: Father John Misty Is Up To Something, Este Haim Probably Was Drunk At The BRIT Awards But She Says She Wasn't
Stereogum | February 23, 2018 - 4:45 pm
It's been quite a week for Smash bands. For one, Smashing Pumpkins finally announced that pesky reunion they've been teasing, and though D'arcy will certainly…
Stereogum | February 16, 2018 - 5:28 pm
It's been cold enough in New York this week that finding the inspiration to leave the office to take a walk and get away from…
Stereogum | February 9, 2018 - 4:24 pm
We welcomed a new Justin Timberlake album into the world this week and guess what? It's not great. It's also not country even though country
Stereogum | February 2, 2018 - 3:39 pm
The Grammys go down this weekend and we're all quaking with anticipation. Will Jay-Z win the coveted Album Of The Year trophy as we predicted,…
Stereogum | January 26, 2018 - 5:21 pm
Congratulations: You all made it through one year of Trump's four (!) year presidency. A round of applause all around! Who knows what 2018 will…
Stereogum | January 19, 2018 - 4:53 pm
Oh boy, if you thought 2018 would be any better than 2017, hopefully the first proper work week of the year dispelled you of those…
Stereogum | January 12, 2018 - 4:10 pm
Congratulations to us all! We made it through 2017! Now we're on to a new year, and you know what they say: New Year, Same
Stereogum | January 5, 2018 - 2:43 pm
Well gang, we're halfway through December, 10 days out from Christmas, heading into the third-to-last weekend of the year. You sick of lists yet? Haha,…
Stereogum | December 15, 2017 - 5:52 pm
The year-end content is coming in strong right now. We published our 50 Best Albums Of 2017 list on Tuesday, an essay about the Year
Stereogum | December 8, 2017 - 5:14 pm
A lot of crazy shit is happening in the world right now, but one of the craziest is definitely the revelation that Adam Driver doesn't
Stereogum | December 1, 2017 - 5:14 pm
William Patrick Corgan has rescinded his bid to join the Respectable Adult Musician's Club. Yesterday, the Smashing Pumpkins frontman announced that he'll be going by…
Stereogum | November 17, 2017 - 5:20 pm
Guys, it has been A WEEK. Woof! No need to recap. We all lived through it, we don't need to do it again. And if…
Stereogum | November 10, 2017 - 3:00 pm
