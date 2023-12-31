The 50 Best Stereogum Comments Of 2023

It’s time for the only year-end list that includes Ace Frehley, Drake, and Crazy Town. Our weekly Shut Up, Dude posts are paywalled to Stereogum members, but I’m making this annual countdown free for all so everyone can admire each other’s puns.

Stereogum is an independent operation at a time when even the biggest corporate publications are struggling to stay afloat, and we’ve survived another year thanks to all of our paid members. If you enjoy what we do — whether it’s The Number Ones, the 100+ artist interviews we published this year, our weekly newsletter, or something else — please consider signing up for VIP Membership if you haven’t yet. That’ll give you ad-free browsing and a trophy next to your comments, and it’ll help us be less reliant on advertising.

Thank you for reading and sharing your thoughts with us this year! Your 50 highest rated comments of 2023 are below.

#50 Lavender Lexus Score: 41 | Jun 7th Posted in: The Number Ones: Kesha’s “Tik Tok”

#49 MoonBB Score: 41 | Sep 15th Posted in: Jann Wenner Says Women And Black Artists Were Not Intellectually Articulate Enough To Be Interviewed For His New Book Of Rockstar Interviews

#48 MoonBB Score: 41 | Mar 1st Posted in: Cast And Crew Members Describe The Weeknd’s HBO Show The Idol As Degrading “Torture Porn,” HBO Responds

#47 onepotato Score: 41 | Mar 10th Posted in: Grimes And Kanye Consulted On Elon Musk’s Plan For His Own Texas Town

#46 scotthad Score: 41 | Oct 27th Posted in: Buffy Sainte-Marie Responds To Exposé About Her Native Heritage

#45 Analogbrat Score: 41 | Sep 4th Posted in: Smash Mouth’s Steve Harwell Dead At 56

#44 Scott Lapatine Score: 42 | Nov 2nd Posted in: The Beatles – “Now And Then”

#43 lobster man Score: 42 | Sep 15th Posted in: Jann Wenner Says Women And Black Artists Were Not Intellectually Articulate Enough To Be Interviewed For His New Book Of Rockstar Interviews

#42 Thin White Duck Score: 42 | Nov 16th Posted in: Cassie Sues Sean “Diddy” Combs For Rape And Repeated Physical Abuse

#41 prefab Score: 42 | Aug 25th Posted in: Oliver Anthony On Republican Debate Featuring “Rich Men North Of Richmond”: “I Wrote That Song About Those People”

#40 therealmichael_ Score: 42 | Sep 26th Posted in: Pink Kicks Out San Antonio Concertgoer Yelling About Circumcision

#39 ursaminorjim Aug 11th Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments

#38 Stoofaloof Score: 43 | Nov 2nd Posted in: Jack Antonoff: “I’m Loving Where The Music Business Has Gone”

#36 Dr.Sean Score: 43 | May 8th Posted in: Mac DeMarco Quit Smoking, Caffeine, Cold Foods

#35 flippy Score: 43 | May 5th Posted in: Alabama Show On Ted Nugent’s Final Tour Canceled Due To Social Media Backlash

#34 crania Score: 43 | Mar 10th Posted in: Grimes And Kanye Consulted On Elon Musk’s Plan For His Own Texas Town

#33 Krillin Score: 43 | Mar 24th Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments

#32 blochead Score: 44 | Nov 17th Posted in: Bob Dylan Defends Jann Wenner And Covers Billy Joel In NYC

#31 sjaakspaak Score: 44 | Apr 6th Posted in: Today Was Paul Stanley’s Last Day To Apologize To Ace Frehley – Instead He Called To Say “Fuck You”

#30 Jojo Le Taker Score: 45 | May 2nd Posted in: Nick Cave Defends Accepting Invitation To King’s Coronation: “I Am Not A Monarchist”

#29 Stillstephen Score: 45 | Feb 2nd Posted in: The Faulty Rationale For Lil Yachty’s Psych-Rock Metamorphosis

#28 ursaminorjim Score: 45 | May 15th Posted in: The Taylor Swift Live Experience Made Me All Emotional

#27 Jay Legacy Score: 46 | Jan 21st Posted in: Beyoncé Performs First Concert In Years For Influencers On Luxury Dubai Getaway

#26 cadallaca Score: 47 | Apr 25th Posted in: Crazy Town Singers Beat Each Other Up After Rocky Myrtle Beach Show

#25 spudinfinity Score: 47 | Oct 18th Posted in: Olivia Rodrigo Releasing Secret Tracks Record Store Day EP Pressed By Jack White’s Third Man

#24 doboba Score: 48 | Nov 27th Posted in: Watch Kelly Clarkson Sing The Bejesus Out Of Bloc Party’s “Like Eating Glass”

#23 Jeff Bucc-lee Score: 48 | Jul 6th Posted in: Don’t Throw Your Phone At A Performer Even If It’s Drake

#22 gunnersaurus Score: 48 | Jun 7th Posted in: Matty Healy Responds To Noel Gallagher Calling Him A “Slack-Jawed Fuckwit”

#21 Jeff Bucc-lee Score: 48 | Jun 13th Posted in: Charlie Puth Finally Admits He Said “I’m Hungies”

#20 feelalright Score: 50 | Sep 15th Posted in: Jann Wenner Says Women And Black Artists Were Not Intellectually Articulate Enough To Be Interviewed For His New Book Of Rockstar Interviews

#19 Skye Butchard Score: 50 | Aug 29th Posted in: Róisín Murphy Shares Statement Following Blacklash To Her Transphobic Comments

#18 ProfessorHolmes Score: 51 | Mar 16th Posted in: Jack White Responds To Viral Tweet Calling Meg White A “Terrible” Drummer

#17 lobster man Score: 52 | Oct 20th Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments

#16 Scott Lapatine Score: 52 | Oct 10th Posted in: Premature Evaluation: The Rolling Stones Hackney Diamonds

#14 eastside tilly Score: 54 | May 30th Posted in: Royal Blood Flip Off “Pathetic” Crowd At Radio 1’s Big Weekend

#13 Callie Petch Score: 55 | Aug 29th Posted in: Róisín Murphy Shares Statement Following Blacklash To Her Transphobic Comments

#12 mt58 Score: 59 | Apr 21st Posted in: The Number Ones: Coldplay’s “Viva La Vida”