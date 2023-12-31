The 50 Best Stereogum Comments Of 2023
It’s time for the only year-end list that includes Ace Frehley, Drake, and Crazy Town. Our weekly Shut Up, Dude posts are paywalled to Stereogum members, but I’m making this annual countdown free for all so everyone can admire each other’s puns.
Thank you for reading and sharing your thoughts with us this year! Your 50 highest rated comments of 2023 are below.
|#50
|
|Lavender Lexus
|Score: 41 | Jun 7th
|
Hey guys. Long time reader (since around virtual 1990), first time commenter here. I figured this is as good a time as any to start because we are now officially entering the 2010s. I’m two as we enter 2010 (I was born during Soldia Boy’s run at number one), and as such this is the first decade where I will remember hearing these songs at the time.
So do I remember this one? Kinda-sorta-not really. The melody sounds familiar in a way that makes me think I heard it as a small child, but the song didn’t really stick with me. It wouldn’t have made sense anyway — I don’t think four-year-old me knew what it meant to brush one’s teeth with a bottle of Jack.
The song itself is fine. It can get annoying at times, but the verses aren’t so long that they start to get really grating. They don’t distract from the hook, which is the song’s main asset. It’s just great, too—the half-nonsense lyrics, the of-their-time synth swirls, the oh-oh-oh-ohs. Some great pop gibberish there. Kesha would do better, but she’d do worse, too.
Overall? It’s a 6. Maybe a 7 or an 8 if I’ve had a few sodas or juices or whatever it is us youngsters drink.
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Kesha’s “Tik Tok”
|#49
|
|MoonBB
|Score: 41 | Sep 15th
|
If he simply said that he interviewed these particular dudes because their viewpoints are ones he most resonated with, I think that would be fine. His book doesn’t have to included women or black artists, even though there are plenty of brilliant women and black artists who would make for fascinating interview subjects. But it’s his book and he can include whoever he wants. Still the way he’s trying to explain the choice makes him sound like an idiot at best, and a total shit bag at worst.
|Posted in: Jann Wenner Says Women And Black Artists Were Not Intellectually Articulate Enough To Be Interviewed For His New Book Of Rockstar Interviews
|#48
|
|MoonBB
|Score: 41 | Mar 1st
|
I don’t see any problem with depicting “salacious” or “graphic and disturbing sexual content” and it’s odd to me that suddenly there are a lot of people so vocally opposed to this sort of thing existing. I understand someone not wanting to watch that sort of thing but I keep seeing people talk about this kind of stuff that seems to equate depicting something with endorsing it. Artwork should be challenging and shouldn’t have to explicitly state what moral, political, ideological, etc stances it’s taking and should allow people to draw their own conclusions. I often find that art that starts from a expressly political point of view ends up being rather flat and boring. It’s much better to allow these larger ideas to emerge from the stories we tell. I’m also a firm believer that art can act as a container for some of the uglier aspects of humanity. I think it’s rather important to allow these dark feelings, impulses, observations, and fantasies to play out in artistic works so they can be explored and worked through. The tensions that arise from these kinds of art and fact that many people find some pretty ugly and dark things to be entertaining are definitely worth exploring. Of course fiction and reality sometime bleed into each other and that is also an interesting space to explore. I just hope we aren’t moving towards a place of actively trying to get rid of anything that is troubling or challenging in some way. Will this show be any good? Will there be anything worthwhile that emerges from this work of art and the stories and images within it? I have no idea. This just seemed like a decent place to express some of my thoughts on this.
|Posted in: Cast And Crew Members Describe The Weeknd’s HBO Show The Idol As Degrading “Torture Porn,” HBO Responds
|#47
|
|onepotato
|Score: 41 | Mar 10th
|
|Posted in: Grimes And Kanye Consulted On Elon Musk’s Plan For His Own Texas Town
|#46
|
|scotthad
|Score: 41 | Oct 27th
|
I don’t know the truth of this story but this statement from the Piapot first nations makes an important point:
“No one, including Canada and its governments, the Indian Act, institutions, media or any person anywhere can deny our family’s inherent right to determine who is a member of our family and community,” the statement signed by Debra and Ntawnis Piapot said. “Buffy is our family. We chose her and she chose us. We claim her as a member of our family and all of our family members are from the Piapot First Nation. To us, that holds far more weight than any paper documentation or colonial record keeping ever could.”
|Posted in: Buffy Sainte-Marie Responds To Exposé About Her Native Heritage
|#45
|
|Analogbrat
|Score: 41 | Sep 4th
|
“Walkin’ on the Sun” and “All Star” are all-timer tracks that anyone should be proud of having created. Rest in peace Steve.
|Posted in: Smash Mouth’s Steve Harwell Dead At 56
|#44
|
|Scott Lapatine
|Score: 42 | Nov 2nd
|
|Posted in: The Beatles – “Now And Then”
|#43
|
|lobster man
|Score: 42 | Sep 15th
|
Please. If you catch me saying shit like “philosopher of rock and roll”, shove me into the nearest locker.
|Posted in: Jann Wenner Says Women And Black Artists Were Not Intellectually Articulate Enough To Be Interviewed For His New Book Of Rockstar Interviews
|#42
|
|Thin White Duck
|Score: 42 | Nov 16th
|
Good thing nothing is happening with the other stars of my favorite movie, Get Him To the Greek.
|Posted in: Cassie Sues Sean “Diddy” Combs For Rape And Repeated Physical Abuse
|#41
|
|prefab
|Score: 42 | Aug 25th
|
I do give him some credit for torpedoing what could be a very profitable long-term career of pandering to the Fox News crowd.
|Posted in: Oliver Anthony On Republican Debate Featuring “Rich Men North Of Richmond”: “I Wrote That Song About Those People”
|#40
|
|therealmichael_
|Score: 42 | Sep 26th
|
Maybe we should wait for the uncut version of the video before we come to any hasty conclusions…
|Posted in: Pink Kicks Out San Antonio Concertgoer Yelling About Circumcision
|#39
|
|ursaminorjim
|Aug 11th
|
You’ll be dressed like this?
|Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments
|#38
|
|Stoofaloof
|Score: 43 | Nov 2nd
|
This is like Jeff Bezos saying “I’m loving where e-commerce has gone”.
|Posted in: Jack Antonoff: “I’m Loving Where The Music Business Has Gone”
|#37
|
|KO
|Score: 43 | Aug 22nd
|
maybe they just realized that they were being managed by an adult man with the name Scooter
|Posted in: Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Carly Rae Jepsen, & J Balvin Drop Scooter Braun Management; Justin Bieber Denies He’s Leaving Too
|#36
|
|Dr.Sean
|Score: 43 | May 8th
|
The sloppy steak diet!
|Posted in: Mac DeMarco Quit Smoking, Caffeine, Cold Foods
|#35
|
|flippy
|Score: 43 | May 5th
|
I love Avondale Brewing, and I’m not surprised by the Birmingham public’s stiff negative reaction to the event. I am surprised by Avondale booking him in the first place though. Remember yall to not write off whole states because of the majority politics, there are lots of good people in Alabama who are acutely feeling the regressive politics of the state at large.
Also, Fuck Ted Nugent
|Posted in: Alabama Show On Ted Nugent’s Final Tour Canceled Due To Social Media Backlash
|#34
|
|crania
|Score: 43 | Mar 10th
|
Messianic figure plans to uproot followers to Texas compound: What could go wrong?
|Posted in: Grimes And Kanye Consulted On Elon Musk’s Plan For His Own Texas Town
|#33
|
|Krillin
|Score: 43 | Mar 24th
|
UPDATES:
Met Chris and Scott at SXSW, they are even more delightful than you’d think. Thanks for the drink tickets Scott! Also got coffee and interviewed Nuria Graham. Also, also HIRED BY NPR YALL. I’ll be the Morning Edition Producer at KUT in Austin!
|Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments
|#32
|
|blochead
|Score: 44 | Nov 17th
|
It truly saddens me to see Bob stand on the wrong side of history like this. Covering Billy Joel? Jesus bob
|Posted in: Bob Dylan Defends Jann Wenner And Covers Billy Joel In NYC
|#31
|
|sjaakspaak
|Score: 44 | Apr 6th
|
Came for the juice, stayed for the 71 year old man’s expertise on telecom stuff.
|Posted in: Today Was Paul Stanley’s Last Day To Apologize To Ace Frehley – Instead He Called To Say “Fuck You”
|#30
|
|Jojo Le Taker
|Score: 45 | May 2nd
|
I would just say “free food”
|Posted in: Nick Cave Defends Accepting Invitation To King’s Coronation: “I Am Not A Monarchist”
|#29
|
|Stillstephen
|Score: 45 | Feb 2nd
|
This gatekeeping attitude is way cornier than any sonic pivot could hope to be. Let artists make whatever the fuck they want.
|Posted in: The Faulty Rationale For Lil Yachty’s Psych-Rock Metamorphosis
|#28
|
|ursaminorjim
|Score: 45 | May 15th
|
Try as I have (and lord, have I tried), I always find Taylor Swift’s music to be an utter emotional void. A blank space, if you will.
But this was an absolutely lovely piece. So glad you got to share that experience with your daughter! ❤️
p.s. Crying at shows is, like, the best.
|Posted in: The Taylor Swift Live Experience Made Me All Emotional
|#27
|
|Jay Legacy
|Score: 46 | Jan 21st
|
Gross. This sums up Beyoncé to me. Her new album sounds like expensive cosplaying to me that the best production can buy. And everything is about her ego, ego, ego, and unlimited money to buy access to anything she wants.
|Posted in: Beyoncé Performs First Concert In Years For Influencers On Luxury Dubai Getaway
|#26
|
|cadallaca
|Score: 47 | Apr 25th
|
Forget it, Jake. It’s Crazy Town.
|Posted in: Crazy Town Singers Beat Each Other Up After Rocky Myrtle Beach Show
|#25
|
|spudinfinity
|Score: 47 | Oct 18th
|
Jack White buy Bandcamp challenge
|Posted in: Olivia Rodrigo Releasing Secret Tracks Record Store Day EP Pressed By Jack White’s Third Man
|#24
|
|doboba
|Score: 48 | Nov 27th
|Posted in: Watch Kelly Clarkson Sing The Bejesus Out Of Bloc Party’s “Like Eating Glass”
|#23
|
|Jeff Bucc-lee
|Score: 48 | Jul 6th
|
Hold on, we’re throwing phone
|Posted in: Don’t Throw Your Phone At A Performer Even If It’s Drake
|#22
|
|gunnersaurus
|Score: 48 | Jun 7th
|
Credit where it’s due, that’s a certified zinger
|Posted in: Matty Healy Responds To Noel Gallagher Calling Him A “Slack-Jawed Fuckwit”
|#21
|
|Jeff Bucc-lee
|Score: 48 | Jun 13th
|
Ladies and gentlemen, we got him!
|Posted in: Charlie Puth Finally Admits He Said “I’m Hungies”
|#20
|
|feelalright
|Score: 50 | Sep 15th
|
I read a book last year about Jann Wenner that makes him look like a total boomer blowhard that knows nothing about music past the year 1976.
That book, incidentally, was his autobiography.
|Posted in: Jann Wenner Says Women And Black Artists Were Not Intellectually Articulate Enough To Be Interviewed For His New Book Of Rockstar Interviews
|#19
|
|Skye Butchard
|Score: 50 | Aug 29th
|
Jumping into this mess of a comment section with a UK trans person perspective. I’ve been on a Gender Identity Clinic waiting list for 5 years now. 5 years, without even speaking to someone about what I’m going through. I’m an adult. I did what people like Roisin would want me to, in that I waited until I was in my early twenties, hoping that these feelings would go away. They never did. But I still can’t get any support from our healthcare system, because this debate has blown up in such a heated way, specifically because of conspiracy theories like ‘big pharma trying to trans your kids’. That’s not happening. The waiting times are far too long for that to be the case. The reason so many queer people get so angry so quickly when a public figure jumps in on trans issues, to talk about something they admit not to know a lot about, is that it makes things even harder for trans people. And ironically, now that I’m transitioning at an older age, I get aggression in the street for how I look, for not looking feminine enough, which is a direct result of me not having control and access to healthcare when I probably should have. It’s a lose lose for trans people, and if it seems like ‘the nuance has gone’ from this discussion, it’s because we’re pretty sick of having our lives dictated by people without any real skin in the game. If you really wanted kids going through gender dysphoria to be supported, you’d campaign for better healthcare systems, not try to take away what little already exists.
|Posted in: Róisín Murphy Shares Statement Following Blacklash To Her Transphobic Comments
|#18
|
|ProfessorHolmes
|Score: 51 | Mar 16th
|
Just an aside here to highlight the brilliance of ‘Keep my ex-husband’s ex-wife’s name out your fucking mouth’
|Posted in: Jack White Responds To Viral Tweet Calling Meg White A “Terrible” Drummer
|#17
|
|lobster man
|Score: 52 | Oct 20th
|
I haven’t had much time it listen to new music. I got married yesterday! We eloped with my siblings and some of our friends as witnesses. Listen to the Stop Making Sense version of “This Must Be the Place” for me and the Mrs.
|Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments
|#16
|
|Scott Lapatine
|Score: 52 | Oct 10th
|
will check these guys out
|Posted in: Premature Evaluation: The Rolling Stones Hackney Diamonds
|#15
|
|sandro
|Score: 53 | Apr 6th
|
The first time the police show up when a black man gets robbed.
|Posted in: Diddy Says He Still Pays Sting $5,000 A Day For “I’ll Be Missing You” Sample (UPDATE: He Was Kidding)
|#14
|
|eastside tilly
|Score: 54 | May 30th
|
Maybe the crowd just weren’t ready to rock yet – most professional acts politely enquire if the crowd is ready to rock, and only then proceed if there’s a mutual understanding. Sometimes you gotta ask a couple of times if you’re not sure if they can hear you, cupping one hand to your ear tend to work a charm. Surprised they’re that far up the bill if they don’t know the basics.
|Posted in: Royal Blood Flip Off “Pathetic” Crowd At Radio 1’s Big Weekend
|#13
|
|Callie Petch
|Score: 55 | Aug 29th
|
Oh, for fuck’s sake.
It is so incredibly easy for cis people to shut the fuck up about trans issues and just let us live our fucking lives. Beyond easy, in fact. And, as a good rule of thumb: if you find yourself agreeing with Graham Linehan about something, you’re probably on the wrong side of that conversation.
|Posted in: Róisín Murphy Shares Statement Following Blacklash To Her Transphobic Comments
|#12
|
|mt58
|Score: 59 | Apr 21st
|
What’s a “10/10?”
Is it a good melody, or meaningful lyrics? Maybe it’s a certain riff or hook. Perhaps it’s great production? Or maybe it’s just all in your head: you’re hearing a recording and having an illogical, yet undeniable emotion.
I’d never felt so alone and discouraged as I did in the early summer of 2008. And it was rapidly spiraling. Everything was going wrong, and although I was proactively seeking help for my depression, nothing was helping. I couldn’t sleep and would spend hours doing the precursor to what we now call “doomscrolling:” stepping up and down purposelessly on the remote through 80 channels. The equivalent of eating terrible fast-food, even when you aren’t hungry, and you know it’s doing more harm than good.
But one night, I fortuitously landed at the exact moment when a TV commercial was starting. Some guys from a band that I knew existed but didn’t follow were on screen, belting out a song that I’d never heard before. It jolted me to attention like a cold bucket of water to the face. And after only 30 seconds, it was over.
Later during the dead quiet hours of the early morning, it replayed over and over in my head. And when I finally drifted off, it was right there again, and for the rest of the day. And the next.
I could chalk the whole thing all up to a phase, I suppose. But that was around the time when things began to look a little more hopeful. I felt better, and a little more motivated every day. And “Viva La Vida” kept me company all summer, and through the fall, and the winter as well. The oddest of battle cries; I am aware.
And logically: this all means nothing. I was down and began to come out of it. Simple stuff. It’s Occam’s Razor in play. Random, inadvertent intervention from Steve Jobs and some guys from London happened one night, and I’ve managed to convince myself that there is an association.
I don’t care. This record inspires and cheers me up every time I hear it. To this very day. I’m grateful that it exists. It’s a 10/10 for me. I guess I just don’t know exactly why it came to me when it did.
For some reason, I can’t explain, indeed.
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Coldplay’s “Viva La Vida”
|#11
|
|uglyredhonda
|Score: 59 | Jul 26th
|
It can never be overstated just how right Sinead was that night on Saturday Night Live in 1992, and how naive the world was in that moment.
|Posted in: Sinéad O’Connor Dead At 56
|#10
|
|scruffy
|Score: 62 | Jul 27th
|
He’s really been playing DeLonge game on this alien thing and it’s finally paid off
|Posted in: Tom DeLonge Gloats Over UFO Congressional Testimony
|#9
|
|crania
|Score: 64 | May 1st
|
classical gasm
|Posted in: Gasms?
|#8
|
|crania
|Score: 68 | Jul 18th
|
I grew up in a small town, and the thing I’ll always treasure about my upbringing are all those times when I joined my fellow community members in viciously beating anyone who violated the unspoken moral code that we all lived by.
|Posted in: CMT Pulls Jason Aldean’s “Try That In A Small Town” Video
|#7
|
|feelalright
|Score: 68 | Aug 1st
|
While this allegation carries a lot of weight, that is in no way suggesting that it is in any way unhealthy or unattractive.
|Posted in: Lizzo Sued By Backup Dancers For Sexual Harassment, Creating Hostile Work Environment
|#6
|
|Scott Lapatine
|Score: 72 | Mar 27th
|
Phoebe hmu: It’s an indispensable, bespoke media hub – Substack meets MasterClass meets The Economist meets The New Yorker.
|Posted in: Premature Evaluation: boygenius the record
|#5
|
|d-brad
|Score: 80 | Sep 15th
|
[Reads the headline]
“Hmm, that sounds bad. Maybe it was slightly better with context?”
[Reads the post.]
“Ah no, context actually makes it worse.”
|Posted in: Jann Wenner Says Women And Black Artists Were Not Intellectually Articulate Enough To Be Interviewed For His New Book Of Rockstar Interviews
|#4
|
|Analogbrat
|Score: 81 | Jul 26th
|
The radical we needed at the right time but didn’t deserve. She did not deserve the punchline status she was given for speaking truth to power, and it has been devastating to follow her recent years of turmoil and tragedy. I hope she found peace; one of the great voices of her time.
|Posted in: Sinéad O’Connor Dead At 56
|#3
|
|Ozmoe
|Score: 86 | Jan 13th
|
By the way, this Saturday will mark the fifth anniversary of when Tom started writing this column. Going from 1958 to the start of 2006 in music in 60 months is pretty impressive to me. Let’s give him a hearty salute for what he’s done and has left to accomplish here.
|Posted in: The Number Ones: D4L’s “Laffy Taffy”
|#2
|
|HiveIslet
|Score: 87 | Aug 23rd
|
Expressing positive sentiments about diversity? TRY THAT IN A SMALL TOWN!
|Posted in: Viral Country Singer Oliver Anthony Pisses Off Racists With First Interview Since Topping Hot 100
|#1
|
|TotalTrash
|Score: 96 | Dec 12th
|
I Get Wed
|Posted in: Andrew W.K. And Kat Dennings Are Married Now