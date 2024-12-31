The 50 Best Stereogum Comments Of 2024

2024 In Review December 31, 2024 1:16 PM By Scott Lapatine

On New Year’s Day, Stereogum will turn 23 years old. (It’s easy to remember because we share a birthday with Ice Spice.) I spend enough time on social media to know that longreads about Ned’s Atomic Dustbin aren’t what’s setting the algo on fire these days, yet Stereogum’s audience is larger than it’s ever been, so thank you all for caring. We’re especially grateful to everyone who has been supporting Stereogum with a paid Membership, helping to keep independent music journalism alive in ’25. We have exciting things in store for next year and look forward to sharing them with you, the best music community on the internet. But first we must look back on things you wrote underneath our posts this year. Shut Up, Dude, this site’s long-running weekly best comments countdown, is one of our Members Only features, but I’m once again opening up the year-end roundup to all. Below, enjoy the best of Stereogum readers’ jokes and insights in 2024, and we’ll see you on the futuresport court in 2025.

#50 
log
Score: 44 | Dec 18th

Kudos to Alice in Chains for being included in an article with Chris Brown and somehow coming out looking like the bigger assholes.
Posted in: Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, Alice In Chains, & Others Reportedly Misused Millions In Taxpayer-Funded COVID-Relief Grants
#49 
fkacody
Score: 44 | Sep 19th

Honestly it’s just a different type of music fan…someone who loves the All American Rejects are simply not looking for new music from anyone really. Music for them is a nostalgia play. They are too busy looking after their 4 kids (Kayleigh, Jayden, Spruce and Jarleign) to be able to care about new music. Life’s busy! Live Laugh Love ya’ll 💖
Posted in: The All-American Rejects Say Fans Don’t Want New Songs, Drop “Flagpole Sitta” Cover
#48 
Jeff Bucc-lee
Score: 44 | Sep 19th

I’m more concerned that he still loves Kanye West
Posted in: Zach Bryan Deletes X Account After Backlash To Taylor Swift Tweet
#47 
LosingMyEdge
Score: 45 | Jul 2nd

Imagine Dragon deez nuts across your chin.
Posted in: Imagine Dragons Singer Defends Playing Israel And Azerbaijan, Serj Tankian Responds
#46 
MoonBB
Score: 45 | Mar 5th

I’m pretty sure Pixies broke up in ‘93 leaving behind an incredible discography, they never reunited, and certainly never made any other albums.

Posted in: Pixies Bassist Paz Lenchantin Says Leaving Band Was Not Her Decision
#45 
Tron Weasley
Score: 46 | Sep 17th

Thank you person who created account just to defend the world’s wealthiest man.
Posted in: Conor Oberst Says Elon Musk Is “One Of The Biggest Pieces Of Shit To Ever Walk The Fucking Earth” — And “Grimes Sucks” Too
#44 
log
Score: 46 | May 31st

There’s a line about how Eminem will hit an eight-year-old in the face with a participation trophy.

Ok, listen. I’m 46 years old. I played little league baseball starting at age 5. We were never very good, so we never won any championships and I’m not even sure our league had championships, yet I have a trophy for every season I played. So, I got participation trophies, basically.

So, first off, this is not a new thing. It’s been happening since the early-mid 80’s. Why is it that, in the last decade or so, it’s talked about like it’s a new thing?

Secondly, me being the age that I am, my parents, and the parents of my teammates and the people who ran the league at the time are/were boomers. So, who would have decided to hand out these trophies? Them, of course. We, as little kids, didn’t ask for the trophies. They had to decide to hand them out. So why does that generation bitch about them so much?

I don’t know if I have a point. It just always bugs me when I hear people around my age start with the “Kids these days, and their participation trophies!” bullshit.
Posted in: Eminem’s New Song “Houdini” Is Really, Really Bad
#43 
crania
Score: 46 | Apr 19th

I’m not sure this counts as an anthology, but then again I said the same thing about Alien Ant Farm’s classic album ANThology.
Posted in: Premature Evaluation: Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department
#42 
lildipper
Score: 46 | Jan 23rd

There Is a Wall and It Never Gets Built
Posted in: Johnny Marr Responds To Trump Using The Smiths In Pre-Rally Playlist
#41 
log
Score: 46 | Jan 10th

We wish for less Grimes content and one finger on the monkey paw closes…
Posted in: Taylor Swift Not A Pentagon PsyOp, Says US Department Of Defense
#40 
Spudlord
Score: 47 | Dec 18th

There is no way I could be any more “spitting-nails mad” than I am already. I was not given a single god damn penny of relief due to losses from COVID, beyond the small payments that went to everyone. It was eat or pay my mortgage. Obviously, I chose to eat. I just, not two weeks ago, emerged from foreclosure and was (thankfully) granted a loan modification – a process that took over two years. I realize I’m in a better position than many but 15K for lawyer fees and all the fines, penalties, late charges etc. that I have paid, and continue to pay, while still hearing these fucking stories makes me want to…engage in very fucking bad behavior. I’m seeing red right this god damn minute.

I have kept my composure and dutifully kept my head down, built my credit back up, and resolved these issues and then I read this. Die motherfuckers. Every last one of you.

Do crimes. Burn everything to the ground. The working man is a sucker.
Posted in: Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, Alice In Chains, & Others Reportedly Misused Millions In Taxpayer-Funded COVID-Relief Grants
#39 
brightcolorsanddirt
Score: 47 | Nov 19th

“Express an opinion, you’ll be sent to prison”

-Man who is not in prison despite repeatedly expressing hateful, unpopular opinions
Posted in: Morrissey Says Nobody Will Release His New Album Because Free Speech Is “Criminalized”
#38 
Logan Taylor
Score: 47 | Sep 9th

“Controversial means intelligent, doesn’t it?

Nope.
Posted in: Morrissey Says Labels Won’t Release His New Album Because Of Controversial Title Track
#37 
you beautiful bastard.
Score: 47 | Aug 19th

but what if I just want to wear her skin

Posted in: Chappell Roan Rebukes Her Fans’ Invasive Behavior: “That’s Not Normal, That’s Weird”
#36 
MikePattonOswalt
Score: 47 | Aug 6th

Seems like a bad idea to accept an unknown 100GB download from Drake.
Posted in: Drake Shares 100GB Data Dump Including New Songs With Young Thug & Latto
#35 
sandro
Score: 47 | Jul 23rd

I wish Tom Breihan was my dad and we could see Olivia Rodrigo together
Posted in: Olivia Rodrigo, The Prince Who Was Promised
#34 
Jeff Bucc-lee
Score: 48 | Sep 26th

Oh now he pulls out
Posted in: Foo Fighters Drop Off This Weekend’s Soundside Festival, Replaced By Jack White & Greta Van Fleet
#33 
Migraine_Boy
Score: 48 | Sep 14th

Between this and Dave Grohl’s love child, ROCK STARS ARE BACK BABY

Gen X, lets ride. Burn out > Fade Away
Posted in: Jane’s Addiction Show Ends In Fight, Perry Farrell’s Wife Offers Explanation
#32 
laurapringleswilder
Score: 48 | Jul 13th

I’m sure it’ll be fine. JoJo is one of the most original, groundbreaking artists of any generation, and Tool fans are extremely chill and never take anything too seriously.
Posted in: Tool Fans Are Outraged Over JoJo Siwa’s New Merch
#31 
Callie Petch
Score: 49 | Aug 19th

If the Swifties end up being the ones to take down Trump and AI for good, I will never ever complain about them or their God ever again.
Posted in: Donald Trump Shares Fake Taylor Swift Endorsement Using AI-Generated Images
#30 
Stereo Breeze
Score: 49 | May 15th

>I don’t think my songs could be in any safer hands than Sony’s

Excuse me, what?

Posted in: Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker Sells Entire Past And Future Song Catalog
#29 
abe
Score: 49 | Apr 12th

If I had my way, this would be what 100% of Stereogum content was. I can get press releases about album releases and regurgitated TMZ articles about Instagram beefs anywhere. But this is a detailed, opinionated article at a genre offshoot that is selling out arenas and stadiums that I have never understood. Sure, it’s not about music I am actually going to listen to, but it’s super useful context next time I find myself staring blankly at a music festival lineup, or trying to understand why Stubhub tickets for a band that sounds like it came out of a 2005 Hot Topic are going for $600. Had a ton of fun reading this, and hope we get more stuff like it in the future (ideally on a more than monthly cadence).

Also I’m sorry to report I think that last Spiritbox song kinda goes.
Posted in: Metal’s Stadium Class Is Less Metal Than Ever
#28 
crispy
Score: 49 | Jan 31st

I was a freshman in college around the time this era of The Alternative Number Ones was unfolding. I met a boy in Chemistry 101, and we immediately bonded over music. He was drawn to janglier, sensitive alt rock, and I was into darker, gothier stuff. The Sundays was in our sweet spot. For the next two years, we were inseparable. We roadtripped all over the southeast to see our favorite bands. I think it was obvious to everyone but me that I was deeply in love with him.

I used to buy him (us?) CDs on Tuesdays, and one of the discs I bought him was The Sundays’ sophomore album Blind because we both loved “Here’s Where the Story Ends” from their first album. He was also obsessed with their cover of “Wild Horses,” which is one of the best versions of that song.

Here’s where the story ends… he met a girl and moved on. I wallowed in misery, thought about killing myself many times, and then I eventually came out. I’m much happier now. He was my first love, and I still think of him every time I hear The Sundays.

We never saw The Sundays live. Alternative Number Ones live scorecard: 12 out of 26.
Posted in: The Alternative Number Ones: The Sundays’ “Here’s Where The Story Ends”
#27 
dansolo
Score: 49 | Jan 29th

You can take shots at someone for using ghostwriters, sure, but if you’re rhyming foot with foot with foot then maybe it’s time to hire some help.
Posted in: Nicki Minaj Escalates Megan Thee Stallion Feud With New Song “Big Foot”
#26 
tinaun
Score: 50 | Oct 30th

my government is not currently giving billions of dollars to Russia is the thing though
Posted in: Thom Yorke Storms Offstage After Responding To Pro-Palestine Protester
#25 
Yossarian
Score: 50 | Oct 21st

Radiohead is following their Muse? I thought it was usually the other way around…
Posted in: Thom Yorke Loves The Smile, Doesn’t Care If You Want A Radiohead Reunion
#24 
crania
Score: 50 | Jul 3rd

What a rebuke to all the critics who claimed that the late ’90s/early ’00s were not a particularly fertile time in his career.
Posted in: Melissa Etheridge Says David Crosby Donated Sperm To Other Parents Too: “We’re Still Finding Kids”
#23 
HiveIslet
Score: 50 | Jun 14th

Imagine booing what you perceive as a form of music that is below you… and you’re at a Coldplay concert.
Posted in: Coldplay Bring Controversial Manele Music To Romanian Concert, Audience Boos
#22 
BigFatDynamo
Score: 51 | Feb 16th

Naval Gaze!
Posted in: Vampire Weekend – “Capricorn” & “Gen-X Cops”
#21 
Andre_The_Giant_Drunk
Score: 52 | Oct 13th

Protect Robert Smith at all costs.
Posted in: The Cure’s Robert Smith Explains Why Ticketmaster’s Dynamic Pricing Is A “Scam”
#20 
lildipper
Score: 53 | Feb 12th

Dolly Pardon
Posted in: Dolly Parton On Elle King’s Opry Debacle: “Let’s Just Forgive That And Forget It”
#19 
beepbeep
Score: 53 | Jan 17th

Support Independent Stereogum, folks
Posted in: Pitchfork Is Being Moved Under GQ
#18 
Score: 54 | Jun 18th

Dwi in the hamptons sounds like an early lana del rey track
Posted in: Justin Timberlake Arrested For DWI In The Hamptons
#17 
log
Score: 54 | May 31st

Sometimes I get a little down on myself. Sometimes I don’t feel like I’m doing very well at my job or maybe as a father or a husband or even as a person, in general.

Then, I come to Stereogum. I see they’ve posted an article that is critical of a big celebrity rapper. Then I read the comments and I see that there are people who exist that will go into a website that they have not frequented before, create an account and start fighting in defense of a celebrity that literally could not give less of a shit about them. Just one comment? Oh no. They’re digging in. They’re replying to ALL of the comments. They have a limited time on this earth, and this is what they’re doing with their day.

After all of that, I take a step back. I realize that, you know what? I’m doing pretty good. As bad as things may seem sometimes, at least I’ve never hit that low of a point in my life. Things are going to be ok, log. Things are going to be ok.
Posted in: Eminem’s New Song “Houdini” Is Really, Really Bad
#16 
ursaminorjim
Score: 55 | Apr 18th

Skeet Foxes.
Posted in: Fleet Foxes Song Plays Pivotal Role In Vanderpump Rules Sperm Donor Scene
#15 
Jeff Bucc-lee
Score: 56 | Aug 19th

Team Pitbull is looking into this matter
Posted in: Donald Trump Shares Fake Taylor Swift Endorsement Using AI-Generated Images
#14 
cokeparty
Score: 56 | Jul 17th

Rush just wasn’t used to seeing girls at their shows.

Posted in: Cherie Currie Explains How Rush “Sabotaged” The Runaways In 1977: “I Could’ve Been Paralyzed”
#13 
Coldman
Score: 58 | Sep 10th

I’VE GOT ANOTHER CONFESSION TO MAKE
Posted in: Dave Grohl Announces Birth Of Daughter Outside Of His Marriage
#12 
monsters
Score: 58 | Jul 11th

not only are they losing a bassist, but one fourth of the communal clothes pile from which they dress themselves, including 50% of available shoes 🙁
Posted in: Big Thief Part Ways With Bassist Max Oleartchik
#11 
Callie Petch
Score: 59 | Jun 4th

@James Rettig, I didn’t know you were leaving! Thanks for all your words over the years! I’ve definitely found at least a couple of new favourite bands from your articles! Good luck with grad school and the novel!
Posted in: The 50 Best Albums Of 2024 So Far
#10 
reggieohead
Score: 61 | Apr 19th

This is a really killer review to just bust out. I don’t give a shit about Swift and I’m not interested in listening to this album, but this review was a great read.

Posted in: Premature Evaluation: Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department
#9 
TotalTrash
Score: 63 | Jul 11th

Great, now I’ll be forced to think of a young girl being victimized every time I listen to my favorite song about Anne Frank.
Posted in: Neutral Milk Hotel’s Julian Koster Accused Of Grooming And Sexual Assault By Elephant 6 Musician Nesey Gallons
#8 
Scott Lapatine
Score: 65 | Nov 15th

see me in my office
Posted in: Ariana Grande’s Wicked Press Tour Seems To Be Getting More Attention Than Wicked Itself
#7 
Logan Taylor
Score: 66 | Sep 11th

That Elon tweet is maybe the most skin-crawling thing ever. A grown man thought that was okay to post.
Posted in: Donald Trump Responds To Taylor Swift Endorsing Kamala Harris
#6 
zipzerozilch
Score: 67 | Sep 6th

frankly extremely cool of Cedric to not let people forget or ignore this stuff
Posted in: The Mars Volta’s Cedric Bixler-Zavala Calls Out Linkin Park’s New Singer For Her Support Of Danny Masterson And Links To Scientology
#5 
Scott Lapatine
Score: 67 | Feb 6th

wish Toby Keith was alive to see this
Posted in: America Finally Has A Top 40 Hit With “Fart” In The Title
#4 
arglebargle
Score: 80 | Jan 19th

Hey, I wrote this!

I’m so happy I could make the leap from commenter to writer, especially on such an important record ❤️❤️❤️
Posted in: Transgender Dysphoria Blues Turns 10
#3 
compuff
Score: 82 | Apr 30th

I don’t care what a bunch of Vampire Weekend fans think about a diss track, this shit’s hilarious and y’all hate fun.
Posted in: Kendrick Lamar Fires Back At Drake On New Song “Euphoria”
#2 
bakedbeans
Score: 82 | Jan 17th

As easy as it is to make jokes, pitchfork has still been a bastion of constant and often highest-quality music writing since I’ve been a music fan. I regularly go back and re-read my favorite reviews because they’re so well written and insightful and they articulate what I feel better than I could. The writers they have housed over the years, remarkable. Appreciate them so much.

Long live Stereogum.
Posted in: Pitchfork Is Being Moved Under GQ
#1 
zipzerozilch
Score: 89 | Sep 10th

Smart to get out ahead of Pusha T on this

Posted in: Dave Grohl Announces Birth Of Daughter Outside Of His Marriage

