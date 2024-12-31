The 50 Best Stereogum Comments Of 2024

On New Year’s Day, Stereogum will turn 23 years old. (It’s easy to remember because we share a birthday with Ice Spice.) I spend enough time on social media to know that longreads about Ned’s Atomic Dustbin aren’t what’s setting the algo on fire these days, yet Stereogum’s audience is larger than it’s ever been, so thank you all for caring. We’re especially grateful to everyone who has been supporting Stereogum with a paid Membership, helping to keep independent music journalism alive in ’25. We have exciting things in store for next year and look forward to sharing them with you, the best music community on the internet. But first we must look back on things you wrote underneath our posts this year. Shut Up, Dude, this site’s long-running weekly best comments countdown, is one of our Members Only features, but I’m once again opening up the year-end roundup to all. Below, enjoy the best of Stereogum readers’ jokes and insights in 2024, and we’ll see you on the futuresport court in 2025.