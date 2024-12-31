The 50 Best Stereogum Comments Of 2024
On New Year’s Day, Stereogum will turn 23 years old. (It’s easy to remember because we share a birthday with Ice Spice.) I spend enough time on social media to know that longreads about Ned’s Atomic Dustbin aren’t what’s setting the algo on fire these days, yet Stereogum’s audience is larger than it’s ever been, so thank you all for caring. We’re especially grateful to everyone who has been supporting Stereogum with a paid Membership, helping to keep independent music journalism alive in ’25. We have exciting things in store for next year and look forward to sharing them with you, the best music community on the internet. But first we must look back on things you wrote underneath our posts this year. Shut Up, Dude, this site’s long-running weekly best comments countdown, is one of our Members Only features, but I’m once again opening up the year-end roundup to all. Below, enjoy the best of Stereogum readers’ jokes and insights in 2024, and we’ll see you on the futuresport court in 2025.
Kudos to Alice in Chains for being included in an article with Chris Brown and somehow coming out looking like the bigger assholes.
Honestly it’s just a different type of music fan…someone who loves the All American Rejects are simply not looking for new music from anyone really. Music for them is a nostalgia play. They are too busy looking after their 4 kids (Kayleigh, Jayden, Spruce and Jarleign) to be able to care about new music. Life’s busy! Live Laugh Love ya’ll 💖
I’m more concerned that he still loves Kanye West
Imagine Dragon deez nuts across your chin.
I’m pretty sure Pixies broke up in ‘93 leaving behind an incredible discography, they never reunited, and certainly never made any other albums.
Thank you person who created account just to defend the world’s wealthiest man.
Ok, listen. I’m 46 years old. I played little league baseball starting at age 5. We were never very good, so we never won any championships and I’m not even sure our league had championships, yet I have a trophy for every season I played. So, I got participation trophies, basically.
So, first off, this is not a new thing. It’s been happening since the early-mid 80’s. Why is it that, in the last decade or so, it’s talked about like it’s a new thing?
Secondly, me being the age that I am, my parents, and the parents of my teammates and the people who ran the league at the time are/were boomers. So, who would have decided to hand out these trophies? Them, of course. We, as little kids, didn’t ask for the trophies. They had to decide to hand them out. So why does that generation bitch about them so much?
I don’t know if I have a point. It just always bugs me when I hear people around my age start with the “Kids these days, and their participation trophies!” bullshit.
I’m not sure this counts as an anthology, but then again I said the same thing about Alien Ant Farm’s classic album ANThology.
There Is a Wall and It Never Gets Built
We wish for less Grimes content and one finger on the monkey paw closes…
There is no way I could be any more “spitting-nails mad” than I am already. I was not given a single god damn penny of relief due to losses from COVID, beyond the small payments that went to everyone. It was eat or pay my mortgage. Obviously, I chose to eat. I just, not two weeks ago, emerged from foreclosure and was (thankfully) granted a loan modification – a process that took over two years. I realize I’m in a better position than many but 15K for lawyer fees and all the fines, penalties, late charges etc. that I have paid, and continue to pay, while still hearing these fucking stories makes me want to…engage in very fucking bad behavior. I’m seeing red right this god damn minute.
I have kept my composure and dutifully kept my head down, built my credit back up, and resolved these issues and then I read this. Die motherfuckers. Every last one of you.
Do crimes. Burn everything to the ground. The working man is a sucker.
“Express an opinion, you’ll be sent to prison”
-Man who is not in prison despite repeatedly expressing hateful, unpopular opinions
Nope.
but what if I just want to wear her skin
Seems like a bad idea to accept an unknown 100GB download from Drake.
I wish Tom Breihan was my dad and we could see Olivia Rodrigo together
Oh now he pulls out
Between this and Dave Grohl’s love child, ROCK STARS ARE BACK BABY
Gen X, lets ride. Burn out > Fade Away
I’m sure it’ll be fine. JoJo is one of the most original, groundbreaking artists of any generation, and Tool fans are extremely chill and never take anything too seriously.
If the Swifties end up being the ones to take down Trump and AI for good, I will never ever complain about them or their God ever again.
>I don’t think my songs could be in any safer hands than Sony’s
Excuse me, what?
If I had my way, this would be what 100% of Stereogum content was. I can get press releases about album releases and regurgitated TMZ articles about Instagram beefs anywhere. But this is a detailed, opinionated article at a genre offshoot that is selling out arenas and stadiums that I have never understood. Sure, it’s not about music I am actually going to listen to, but it’s super useful context next time I find myself staring blankly at a music festival lineup, or trying to understand why Stubhub tickets for a band that sounds like it came out of a 2005 Hot Topic are going for $600. Had a ton of fun reading this, and hope we get more stuff like it in the future (ideally on a more than monthly cadence).
Also I’m sorry to report I think that last Spiritbox song kinda goes.
I was a freshman in college around the time this era of The Alternative Number Ones was unfolding. I met a boy in Chemistry 101, and we immediately bonded over music. He was drawn to janglier, sensitive alt rock, and I was into darker, gothier stuff. The Sundays was in our sweet spot. For the next two years, we were inseparable. We roadtripped all over the southeast to see our favorite bands. I think it was obvious to everyone but me that I was deeply in love with him.
I used to buy him (us?) CDs on Tuesdays, and one of the discs I bought him was The Sundays’ sophomore album Blind because we both loved “Here’s Where the Story Ends” from their first album. He was also obsessed with their cover of “Wild Horses,” which is one of the best versions of that song.
Here’s where the story ends… he met a girl and moved on. I wallowed in misery, thought about killing myself many times, and then I eventually came out. I’m much happier now. He was my first love, and I still think of him every time I hear The Sundays.
We never saw The Sundays live. Alternative Number Ones live scorecard: 12 out of 26.
You can take shots at someone for using ghostwriters, sure, but if you’re rhyming foot with foot with foot then maybe it’s time to hire some help.
my government is not currently giving billions of dollars to Russia is the thing though
Radiohead is following their Muse? I thought it was usually the other way around…
What a rebuke to all the critics who claimed that the late ’90s/early ’00s were not a particularly fertile time in his career.
Imagine booing what you perceive as a form of music that is below you… and you’re at a Coldplay concert.
Naval Gaze!
Protect Robert Smith at all costs.
Dolly Pardon
Support Independent Stereogum, folks
Dwi in the hamptons sounds like an early lana del rey track
Sometimes I get a little down on myself. Sometimes I don’t feel like I’m doing very well at my job or maybe as a father or a husband or even as a person, in general.
Then, I come to Stereogum. I see they’ve posted an article that is critical of a big celebrity rapper. Then I read the comments and I see that there are people who exist that will go into a website that they have not frequented before, create an account and start fighting in defense of a celebrity that literally could not give less of a shit about them. Just one comment? Oh no. They’re digging in. They’re replying to ALL of the comments. They have a limited time on this earth, and this is what they’re doing with their day.
After all of that, I take a step back. I realize that, you know what? I’m doing pretty good. As bad as things may seem sometimes, at least I’ve never hit that low of a point in my life. Things are going to be ok, log. Things are going to be ok.
Skeet Foxes.
Team Pitbull is looking into this matter
Rush just wasn’t used to seeing girls at their shows.
I’VE GOT ANOTHER CONFESSION TO MAKE
not only are they losing a bassist, but one fourth of the communal clothes pile from which they dress themselves, including 50% of available shoes 🙁
@James Rettig, I didn’t know you were leaving! Thanks for all your words over the years! I’ve definitely found at least a couple of new favourite bands from your articles! Good luck with grad school and the novel!
This is a really killer review to just bust out. I don’t give a shit about Swift and I’m not interested in listening to this album, but this review was a great read.
Great, now I’ll be forced to think of a young girl being victimized every time I listen to my favorite song about Anne Frank.
see me in my office
That Elon tweet is maybe the most skin-crawling thing ever. A grown man thought that was okay to post.
frankly extremely cool of Cedric to not let people forget or ignore this stuff
wish Toby Keith was alive to see this
Hey, I wrote this!
I’m so happy I could make the leap from commenter to writer, especially on such an important record ❤️❤️❤️
I don’t care what a bunch of Vampire Weekend fans think about a diss track, this shit’s hilarious and y’all hate fun.
As easy as it is to make jokes, pitchfork has still been a bastion of constant and often highest-quality music writing since I’ve been a music fan. I regularly go back and re-read my favorite reviews because they’re so well written and insightful and they articulate what I feel better than I could. The writers they have housed over the years, remarkable. Appreciate them so much.
Long live Stereogum.
Smart to get out ahead of Pusha T on this