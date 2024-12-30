The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2025

Over 800 More Albums & EPs To Expect In 2025

4batz’s Thank U, Jada

A Flock Of Seagulls

A. Blomqvist’s Pohjola

A.M. Architect’s Avenir

Abdomen’s Yes, I Don’t Know

Abel Selaocoe’s Hymns Of Bantu

Ace Frehley’s Origins Vol. 3

Adema

Adwaith’s Solas

Agender’s Berserk

Agent Fresco

Agnostic Front

AJ Mitchell’s As Far As The Eye Can See

Alda Nova

Alessia Cara’s Love & Hyperbole

All That Remains’ Antifragile

All Them Witches

Aloe Blacc’s Stand Together

Alter Bridge

Amaia’s Si abro los ojos no es real

Amanda Reifer’s The Reifer Files

Amayo’s Lion Awakes

Amba Shepherd

Ambrose Akinmusire’s honey from a winter stone

ameokama’s i will be clouds in the morning and rain in the evening

Amerie

Amorphis

Anna B Savage’s You & I are Earth

Anna Shoemaker’s Someone Should Stop Her

Annie DiRusso

Ant’s Collection Of Sounds: Volume 3

Anthrax

APACALDA

Arch Enemy’s Blood Dynasty

Architects’ The Sky, The Earth & All Between

Ari Lennox

Armored Saint

Arny Margret’s I Miss You, I Do

Art d’Ecco’s Serene Demon

Ava Max

Avantasia’s Here Be Dragons

Avatar

Avatarium’s Between You, God, the Devil And The Dead

Baby Keem’s Child With Wolves

Bad Bunny’s Debí Tirar Más Fotos

Bad Company

Bambara’s Birthmarks

Banks’ Off With Her Head

Basia Bulat’s Basia’s Palace

Bathe

Baths’ Gut

Ben Barnes’ Where The Light Gets

Benee

Benjamin Booker’s LOWER

Bethel Music’s We Must Respond

Big Black Delta’s ADONAI

Big Sean & The Alchemist

Biig Piig’s 11:11

Bill Medley’s Straight From The Heart

Billy Idol

Biohazard

Bjarki’s A Guide To Hellthier Lifestyle

Black Birdie’s 12 : 22

Black Foxxes’ The Haar

Black Label Society

Blackbraid

Blacktoothed’s Headway

Blake Shelton

Bleed From Within’s Zenith

Bleeding Through’s Nine

Blind Illusion’s Crushing The Universe

Blue Lake’s Weft Mini Album

Boldy James & Nicholas Craven

Boldy James & V Don

Bonnie Trash’s Mourning You

Bootsy Collins’ Album Of The Year # 1 Funkateer

BØRNS’ Honeybee EP

Brainstorm’s Plague Of Rats

Brandon Woody

Branford Marsalis’s Belonging

Bria Salmena

Brian John McBrearty’s Remembering Repeating

Brother Ali’s Satisfied Soul

Bruce Springsteen’s Tracks 2

Brueder Selke & Midori Hirano’s Split Scale

BSS’ Teleparty

Bullet For My Valentine

BulletBoys

Bumblefoot’s Bumblefoot …Returns!

Bury Tomorrow’s Will You Haunt Me, With That Same Patience

Bush

Busta Rhymes’ Dragon Season

C Duncan’s It’s Only A Love Song

Cactus Lee

Caliban

Calla

Cameron Picton

Cancer Bats

Candlemass’ Black Star EP

Careline

Carriers

Caspian Coberly’s Starlight

Cassio Vianna’s Vida

Cat Clyde’s Live At Rare Bird Farm: A Benefit Album For Western North Carolina

Catfish And The Bottlemen

Causier’s It’s Deeper Than I Thought

Cecilia Castleman’s Cecilia Castleman

Central Cee’s CAN’T RUSH GREATNESS

CHALK’s Conditions III EP

Chance The Rapper’s Star Line

Charlie Puth

Chase Shakur’s Wonderlove

Cher

Chevelle

Chickenfoot

Chloe x Halle

chlothegod’s I Feel Different Every Day EP

Chris Harms’ 1980

Christian Winther’s Sculptures From Under The City Ice

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Cici Arthur’s Way Through

Circa Waves’ Death & Love Pt. 1

cka FLAX’s the birth of fantasy

CKRAFT’s Uncommon Grounds

Clara Mann’s Rift

Close Enemies

Clutch

CocoRosie

Coffin Prick’s Loose Enchantment

Coheed And Cambria’s The Father Of Make Believe

Colin Self’s respite ∞ levity for the nameless ghost in crisis

Confucius MC & Bastien Keb’s Songs For Lost Travellers

Constant Follower’s The Smile You Send Out Returns To You

Consumables’ Infinite Games

cootie catcher’s Shy At First

Cornelia Murr’s Run To The Center

Coroner

Corrosion Of Conformity

Couch Prints

Counting Crows

Cradle Of Filth

Crematory’s Destination

Crimson Glory

Cristina Vane’s Hear My Call

Crying Steel’s Agent Steel

Cryogeyser’s Cryogeyser

Cymande’s Renascence

Damiano David

Damon Locks’ List Of Demands

Dance Gavin Dance

Daneshevskaya

Dark Angel

Dark Fortress’ Anthems From Beyond The Grave Live Album

David Allred’s The Beautiful world

David Gray’s Dear Life

Davido’s 5ive

Dawn Of Ouroboros’ Bioluminescence

Dawn Of Solace’s Affliction Vortex

Dax Riggs’ 7 Songs For Spiders

Day Wave

Dayseeker

Deacon Blue’s The Great Western Road

Dead Boys

Dead Gowns’ It’s Summer, I Love You, And I’m Surrounded By Snow

Dead Meadow’s Voyager To Voyager

Dean Wareham

Dear Seattle’s Toy

Death Angel

Death SS’ The Entity

Deb Never

Deb Talan’s I Thought I Saw You

Decius’ Decius Vol. II

Deep Blue Something’s Lunar Phase

Deep Sea Diver

Def Leppard

Delivery’s Force Majeure

Delta IV’s Radium Arc

Demi Lovato

Denison Witmer’s Anything At All

Derya Yıldırım & Grup Şimşek

Desire’s Games People Play

Destruction’s Birth Of Malice

Dilettante’s Life Of The Party

Dimmu Borgir

Dirkschneider’s Balls To The Wall – Reloaded

Dismember

Disturbed

Ditz’s Never Exhale

Divad Divine’s Back Down

Divorce’s Drive to Goldenhammer

Djabe & Steve Hackett

DJO

Djrum

Domestic Drafts’ Only the Singer

Don Airey

Double Wish’s Deeper Ecstasy EP

Down

Dream Theater’s Parasomnia

Dreamwell

Dredg

Dresden Dolls

Drew & Ellie Holcomb’s Memory Bank

Dropkick Murphys

Drowning Pool

Dutch Interior

Duwap Kaine’s Nobody Is Coming to Save You

Dylan Cartlidge’s Lucky Shot

Dynazty’s Game Of Faces

Ebo Taylor’s EBO TAYLOR JID022

Ecce Shnak’s Shadows Grow Fangs EP

Echos’ QUIET, IN YOUR SERVICE

Ed Sheeran

Eddie Chacon’s Lay Low

Edith Frost’s In Space

Edvard Graham Lewis’ Alreet?

Edward Skeletrix’s Museum Music

Eidola’s Mend

Elisabeth Elektra’s Hypersigil

Ella Eyre

Ellie Goulding

ELLUR’s God Help Me Now EP

Eluveitie

Elvenking’s Reader Of The Runes – Luna

Emile Mosseri’s Trying To Be Born

Emily Saunders’ Moon Shifts Oceans

Epica

Eric Bass’ Eric Bass Presents: I Had A Name

Eric Benét

Eric Cannata’s Holding On To The Holy

Eric Clapton’s Meanwhile

Erik Jekabson’s Breakthrough

Esme Emerson’s Applesauce EP

Eterna’s Debunker

Euphrosyne’s Morus

Europe

Everything Is Recorded’s Temporary

Ex Deo’s Year Of The Four Emperors EP

Ex-Vöid’s In Love Again

Excel

Exhumer

Exodus

Eyedress’ Occasional Stoner

Fabiano Do Nascimento’s Solstice Concert

Fabienne Ambuehl’s Thrive

Falle Nioke

Fantastic Twins’ Suite Of Rooms

Fear Factory

Federico Albanese’s Blackbirds And The Sun Of October

Fictionist

Finger Eleven

Finn Wolfhard

Fish Narc’s Frog Song

Fishbone

Five Finger Death Punch

flipturn’s Burnout Days

Flora Hibberd’s Swirl

Flummox’s Southern Progress

For My Pain…

Forbidden

Fractal Universe’s The Great Filters

Franc Moody’s Chewing The Fat

Frànçois & The Atlas Mountains’ Âge Fleuve

Fred Vail’s Cows In The Pasture

Frog’s 1000 Variations On The Same Song

Fusilier

Fust

G-Eazy

Gary Kemp’s This Destination

Gaytheist’s The Mustache Stays

Geoff Tate

Geologist & D.S.’s A Shaw Deal

GFRIEND’s Season Of Memories

Ghais Guevara’s Goyard Ibn Said

Ghosten’s Reductor EP

Gino Vannelli’s The Life I Got (To My Most Beloved)

Glenn Hughes

Glixen’s quiet pleasures EP

Gnod & White Hills – Drop Out III

Gojira

Goya Gumbani

Graham Reynolds’ Mountain

Grave Digger’s Bone Collector

Grayscale’s The Hart

Greentea Peng’s Tell Dem It’s Sunny

Guided By Voices’ Universe Room

Gwenno

Gypsy Pistolerros’ Welcome To The Church Of The Pistoleros!

Hachiku’s The Joys Of Being Pure At Heart

Haircut One Hundred

Halestorm

Hannah Jadagu

Harakiri For The Sky’s Scorched Earth

Hatebreed

Hats Off Gentlemen It’s Adequate’s The Uncertainty Principle

Haunted Horses’ Dweller

Headstones

Heartworms’ Glutton For Punishment

Heaven Shall Burn

Heavy Lungs’ Caviar

Helen Ganya’s Share Your Care

Hella Savage’s Not Yet Dead

Helloween

Hem

High.’s Come Back Down EP

HighSchool

Hirax’s Faster Than Death

HONESTY’s U R HERE

Hope Of The States

Hope Tala’s Hope Handwritten

Horsebath’s Another Farewell

horsegiirL’s V.I.P (very important pony) EP

Hot Milk

HotWax’s Hot Shock

Hour’s Subminiature Live Album

Huxlii’s Odds And Ends, But Mostly Ends EP

Hyldon & Adrian Younge

Ian Fisher’s Go Gentle

Ichiko Aoba’s Luminescent Creatures

Ider’s Late To The World

IDLE HEIRS

Iggy Pop’s Live At Montreux Jazz Festival 2023

Ihlo

Immersion & SUSS’ Nanocluster Vol. 3

Imperial Triumphant’s Goldstar

Incubus

Inhaler’s Open Wide

Inside Voices’ If It Matters

Intermission’s Power Corrupts

Iron & Wine

Ismatic Guru’s An Incredible Amount of Overwhelming Information

J. Cole’s The Fall Off

Jaco Jaco

James Arthur’s Pisces

James Brandon Lewis Trio’s Apple Cores

Jamiroquai

Janine Rainforth’s Soul Retrieval

Jaye Jayle’s After Alter

Jennie

Jeremih

Jeshi’s Airbag Woke Me Up

Jessie Reyez

Jesus Jones

Jinjer’s Duél

Joann Fabrix’s Corridor EP

Joe Armon-Jones

Joe Lynn Turner

Joe McPhee

John C Reilly

Johnnyswim’s When The War Is Over

JoJo Siwa

JoJo’s NGL EP

Jon Bellion

Jonathan Hultén’s Eyes Of The Living Night

Joni Void

JORIS’ zu viel retro

Josh Gilligan’s Party Of One

Joshua Radin’s One Day Home

Jules Reidy’s Ghost/Spirit

Julian Wasserfuhr’s Safe Place

Juliana Hatfield

Kane Brown’s The High Road

Kaput’s Kaput

Kardashev

Kate Campbell Strauss & Emily Mikesell’s Give Way

Kathryn Mohr’s Waiting Room

Katie Alice Greer

Katy Pinke’s Strange Behavior

KAWALA’s The Kawala Collection

Keep Of Kalessin

Keiichiro Shibuya’s ANDROID OPERA MIRROR

Kele’s The Singing Winds Pt. 3

Kelis

Ken Carson’s More Chaos

Kesha

Kestrels’ Better Wonder

Kieran Gunter’s Gaudi

Kills Birds

Killswitch Engage’s This Consequence

Kim Wilde’s Closer

King Diamond’s Saint Lucifer’s Hospital 1920

King Kraken’s March Of The Gods

Kip Moore

Kiran Kai’s Ariel Blue

Kneecap

Koffee Brown

Korn

Koyal’s breathe in. breathe out

Krept & Konan’s Young Kingz II

Kyle Falconer’s The One I Love The Most

L.A. Guns’ Leopard Skin

L.S. Dunes’ Violet

Labyrinth’s In The Vanishing Echoes Of Goodbye

Lacrimosa’s LAMENT

Lacuna Coil’s Sleepless Empire

LAKE

Lambrini Girls’ Who Let The Dogs Out

Lanco’s We’re Gonna Make It

Landmvrks’ The Darkest Place I’ve Ever Been

Larkin Poe’s Bloom

Laura Cahen’s De l’autre côté

Laura Stevenson

Laurie Torres’ Après coup

Lawrence English’s Even The Horizon Knows Its Bounds

Leikeli47’s Leikeli Ft. 47

Lil Durk’s Deep Thoughts

Lil Nas X

Lilly Hiatt’s Forever

Lily Seabird

Limp Bizkit

Lina Tullgren’s Decide Which Way The Eyes Are Looking

Lindemann

Living Colour

Local Natives

Longplayer

Lonnie Holley

Lordi’s Limited Deadition

lots of hands’ into a pretty room

Louis Dunford’s Be Lucky

Low Roar’s House In The Woods

Ludovico Einaudi’s The Summer Portraits

Luke Sital-Singh’s Fool’s Spring

M4skxd – K.I.D.S

Machine Head

Madonna

Majestica’s Power Train

Mallrat

Mammoth WVH

Manchester Orchestra

Mandrake Handshake’s Earth-Sized Worlds

Manic Street Preachers’ Critical Thinking

Manntra’s Titans

Manowar

Mantar’s Post Apocalyptic Depression

Maria Somerville

Mariah Carey

Maribou State’s Hallucinating Love

Marina

Marinero

Marinero’s La La La

Mark (NCT)

Mark Morand’s 32 Bars Volume 2

Marko Hietala’s Roses From The Deep

Marshall Allen’s New Dawn

Masma Dream World

Masters Of Reality

Matilda Mann’s Roxwell

Matt Pond PA’s The Ballad Of The Natural Lines

Max Frost’s Shelby Ave

Max McNown’s Night Diving

Mayhem

Maz

Mdou Moctar’s Tears Of Injustice

Mean Mistreater’s Do Or DieMill On The Hill

Melissa Mary Ahern’s Kerosene

Melissa Weikart’s Easy EP

Melys

Memphis May Fire’s Shapeshifter

Mercyful Fate

Mereba’s The Breeze Grew

Metal Bubble Trio’s Cucumber

Metal Church

Mia Wray’s Hi, It’s Nice To Meet Me

Miami Horror’s WE ALWAYS HAD TOMORROW

Michael Marcagi

Michael Schenker Group

Michi

Michigander’s Michigander

MILCK’s Mother Tongue

Miley Cyrus’ Something Beautiful

Milk & Bone’s Baby Dreamer EP

Ministry

Minor Conflict’s Parallels EP

Misery Index

Miso Extra

Mission Jupiter

Mob Rules

moe.’s Circle Of Giants

Moletrap

molto morbidi’s Chocolate Ashtray EP

Monde UFO’s Flamingo Tower

Monotronic

Moonchild Sanelly’s Full Moon

Moonspell

Morast’s Fentanyl

more eaze & claire rousay’s No Floor EP

Morgan Saint’s Out Of The Blue

Morrissey’s Bonfire Of Teenagers

Motherhood’s Thunder Perfect Mind

Motion City Soundtrack

Motionless In White

MOULD

Mun Sing’s Frolic EP

Musiq Soulchild & Hit-Boy’s Victims & Villains 2

My Wonderful Boyfriend’s An Evening With… EP

Nachtblut’s Todschick

Nadia Reid’s Enter Now Brightness

Nao’s Jupiter

Nas & DJ Premier

Necrodeath’s Arimortis

Neon Union’s Good Years

Niambi’s Taboo EP

Nick Stefanacci’s En Fuego

Nicki Minaj

Night Moves

Nightstalker’s Return From The Point Of No Return

NIIS

Nitecap

NLE Choppa

Noisecontrollers’ Harmony

Nona Invie’s Self-soothing

numün’s opening

Obscura’s A Sonication

OK Go

Old Man’s Child

Old Mervs’ Old Mervs

Olly Alexander’s Polari

Omerta’s Suicycle

Omilgop’s funeral EP

One Ok Rock’s Detox

Oni’s Genesis EP

Onslaught

Open Head’s What Is Success

Ora The Molecule’s Dance Therapy

Oracle Sisters’ Divinations

Otis Kane’s Violet

Overpass’ Dependent

Oversize’s Vital Signs

PainKiller

Paleface Swiss’ Cursed

Pan Amsterdam

Papa Roach

Paradise Lost

PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake

Patriarkh’s ПРОРОК ИЛИЯ

Patrick Naylor’s Organza

Paul Prier’s Panic Peaks EP

Pearly Drops

Pelican

Penelope Trappes’ A Requiem

Penny And Sparrow’s Lefty

Pentagram’s Lightning In A Bottle

Perfume Genius

Pestilence’s Portals

Peter Capaldi’s Sweet Illusions

Phrenelith’s Ashen Womb

Pictureplane

Pierre de Bethmann’s Agapé

Pigeon Pit’s Crazy Arms

piri & tommy’s about dancing EP

Pit Pony’s Dead Stars

Poison The Well

Possessed

Powerrage

Prima Queen’s The Prize

Primal Fear’s Domination

Prism Shores’ Out From Underneath

Prison’s Downstate

Protest The Hero

Puma Blue

R. Ring

R.O. Shapiro’s Worthy EP

R.P. Mixon’s Here Ends The Story

Rats On Rafts’ Deep Below

Rattle’s Encircle

Raven’s Can’t Take Away The Fire EP

Reba Meyers

Rebecca Black’s SALVATION

Reggie Watts & CAPYAC’s Songs From Celestial City EP

Reneé Rapp

Revelle’s was wenn alles gut geht?

Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band’s Honeysuckle

Rhona Macfarlane’s As The Chaos Unfolds

Richard Dawson’s End Of The Middle

Ricky Byrd’s NYC Made

Ricky Warwick’s Blood Ties

Riki Lindhome’s No Worries If Not

Ringo Starr’s Look Up

Risley’s Umbra Penumbra

Rivers Of Nihil

Rizzle Kicks’ Competition Is For Losers

Robert Ascroft’s Echo Still Remains

Robin McAuley’s Soulbound

Robin Thicke

RockGati’s Elephants

Roddy Ricch’s The Navy Album

Rontronik’s Zero Nine

Rosa Bordallo’s Isidro

Rose Betts’ There Is No Ship

Rose Cousins’ Conditions Of Love – Vol 1

Rose Gray’s Louder, Please

Röyksopp

Rufus Wainwright’s Dream Requiem

Running Wild

Ryan Davis & The Roadhouse Band

Sacred Paws

Sacred Steel’s Ritual Supremacy

Sacrifice’s Volume Six

Saint Motel

Saliva’s Revelation Retold

Sally Shapiro’s Somewhere Else

Salvia’s Tulip

Sam Amidon’s Salt River

Sam Himself’s Moonsongs

Sam Moss’ Swimming

SAMAEL

Sarah Belle Reid + Vinny Golia’s Accidental Ornithology

Sarah Klang’s Beautiful Woman

SARAI’s LA DRAGONA

Sarcator’s Swarming Angels & Flies

SASAMI’s Blood On The Silver Screen

Savatage’s Curtain Call

Saweetie’s Pretty Bitch Music

Saya Gray’s SAYA

Scour’s Gold

Sean Thompson’s Weird Ears’ Head In The Sand

Self Esteem

Sepultura

Serebii’s Dime

Shadows Fall

Sharon Van Etten’s Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory

Shearling

Shinedown

Shinsei Kamattechan’s Danchi Thesis

Shrapnel’s Sedan Crater

Shutdown’s By Your Side EP

Shygirl’s Club Shy Room 2 EP

Sick Puppies’ Wave The Bull

Signals Midwest

Silas Short’s LUSHLAND

Silverstein’s Antibloom

Sir Woman’s If It All Works Out/If It Doesn’t

Skiifall’s Lovers Til I’m Gone EP

Skrillex

Slaughter To Prevail’s Grizzly

Slayyyter

Sleep Token

Sleeper’s Bell’s Clover

Sleepersound’s My Own Dead Love

Slinky Vagabond’s The Eternal Return

Slipknot Members’ Look Outside Your Window

Slowly Slowly’s Forgiving Spree

Smith/Kotzen’s Black Light / White Noise

Social Distortion

Sodom

some fear’s some fear

Somebody’s Child’s When Youth Fades Away

Son Lux’s Risk Of Make Believe EP

Songhoy Blues’ Héritage

Sons Of Town Hall

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Sophie Jamieson’s I still want to share

Soul Coughing’s LIVE 2024

Soulfly

Sparks

Spin Doctors

Spiritbox’s Tsunami Sea

Spın̈al Tap

Squeeze

St. Lucia’s Fata Morgana: Dawn

Stateside

Stephen Davis Unit’s The Gleaming World

Stephen Hero’s Convalesence

Stereo MC’s

Steve Bardwil Band

Steve Bryant’s New Town

Steve Hackett’s Live Magic At Trading Boundaries

Steven Wilson’s The Overview

Stick To Your Guns’ Keep Planting Flowers

Studio’s West Coast

Styx

sunnbrella

Superbloom

Susanna Hoffs’ Meanwhile

Suzanne Vega

Swans’ Birthing

Swervedriver

Swordes

T. Gowdy

Takuro Okada’s The Near End, The Dark Night, The County Line

Tamino’s Every Dawn’s A Mountain

Tapeworms

Tate McRae’s SO CLOSE TO WHAT

Taxidermists’ 20247

Teddy Swims’ I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2)

Teedra Moses’ The Bullsh*t

Television Personalities’ Tune In, Turn On, Drop Out – Radio Sessions 1980-1993

Ten Years After

Terra Twin’s Static Separation

Testament

Tetrarch

Thala’s Avalanche

The Belair Lip Bombs

The Callous Daoboys

The Casper Fight Scene

The Chameleons’ Arctic Moon

The Convenience’s Like Cartoon Vampires

The Darkness’ Dreams On Toast

The Dear Hunter

The Delines’ Mr. Luck & Ms. Doom

The Devil Makes Three’ Spirits

The Farm’s Let The Music (Take Control)

The Game’s The Documentary 3

The Halo Effect’s March Of The Unheard

The Haunted

The Hellacopters’ Overdriver

The Horrors’ Night Life

The Last Dinner Party

The Lathums‘ Matter Does Not Define

The Laughing Chimes’ Whispers In The Speech Machine

The Moles’ Composition Book

The Moonlandingz

The Moth & The Flame

The Murder Capital’s Blindness

The Night Flight Orchestra’s Give Us The Moon

The Orielles

The Pretty Reckless

The Residents’ Doctor Dark

The Rumjacks’ Dead Anthems

The Storyteller

The Stylistics’ Falling In Love With My Girl

The Ting Tings’ Home

The Tulips’ Halcyon Beach

The Velveteers’ A Million Knives

The Vices’ Before It Might Be Gone

The War And Treaty’s Plus One

The Warriors’ Burn Yourself Alive

The Waterboys

The Wombats’ Oh! The Ocean

Theo & deadrazy’s MEMOIRS OF A MUTIST

Theory Of A Deadman

They Might Be Giants

THEY.’s LOVE.JONES

Thin Lizzy’s Acoustic Sessions

This Gift Is A Curse’s Heir

Thomas Erak & The Ouroboros’s (AU)

Those Damn Crows’ God Shaped Hole

Three Days Grace

Tiffany Haddish

Titi & Ale Hop’s Mapambazuko

Tiwa Savage

Toadies’ The Charmer

Tobias Grim’s Evolution

TOKiMONSTA’s Eternal Reverie

Tokyo Blade’s Time Is the Fire

Tom Morello

Tommy Emmanuel’s Live At The Sydney Opera House

Tony Iommi

Touch Heaven’s ASKYSOBLACK

Traitors’ Phobias

Traxman’s Da Mind Of Traxman Vol.3

Tremonti’s The End Will Show Us How

Trouble

Trupa Trupa’s Mourners EP

Tune-Yards

Tunng’s Love You All Over Again

Tweedy

Twin Shadow’s Georgie

Ty Myers’ The Select

Tyga’s Not Safe For Work

Underoath

Unleashed

USA/Mexico’s Live In Paris

Utopia Now’s Acquainted With The Night

VACUOUS

Vader’s Humanihility

Various Artists’ Chet Baker Re:Imagined

Various Artists’ Swept Away (Original Broadway Cast Recording)

Vedo

Victoria Canal’s Slowly, It Dawns

Victoria De Angelis

Vintersorg’s Vattenkrafternas Spel

Violet Grohl

Vixen Marq’s The Portal That Leads To The Tunnel That’s Under

Volbeat

Volker Goetze’s Little Big Top

Voxtrot

Vukovi’s MY GOD HAS GOT A GUN

Vulkan

Vundabar

W4RP Trio’s Sermon Of The MatriarK

Wafia’s Promised Land

War’s Live In Japan 1974

Wardruna’s Birna

Weaklung’s All Problems No Solutions

Weatherday’s Hornet Disaster

Wednesday 13

Welly’s Big In The Suburbs

West Side Cowboy

Whatever The Weather

Whitechapel

WHO SHOT SCOTT’s BRAIN (SIDE B) EP

Wilder Woods’ Wilder Curioso

Will Smith

William Hooker’s Jubiliation

Willow Avalon’s Southern Belle Raisin’ Hell

Winona Fighter’s My Apologies To The Chef

Wormrot

Wrekmeister Harmonies’ Flowers In The Spring

Wu-Tang Clan

Xzibit’s Kingmaker

Yahtzee Brown’s You Got This

Yann Tiersen’s Rathlin From A Distance | The Liquid Hour

Yemi Alafifuni’s YHWH

YHWH Nailgun

You Ishihara’s Passivité

you, infinite’s you, infinite

Young Franco’s It’s Franky Baby!

Young Knives’ Landfill

Young Widows

Yukimi

Yuno

Yves Jarvis’ All Cylinders

Zach Phillips’ True Music

Zeta’s Was It Medicine To You?

ZORA’s BELLAdonna

zzzahara’s Spiral Your Way Out

Σtella