The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2025
200 of our most anticipated albums, and 800+ others
“The album is god, period.” That’s Jack Antonoff on the And The Writer Is… podcast earlier this month. “There’s no brilliant artist that’s existed for a real period of time and changed things and has a real audience that isn’t based on albums. They don’t exist.” I bet you can think of some examples to dispute that claim, but we do love albums around here and probably you do too.
With the year coming to a close, it’s again time for Stereogum to survey what’s in the pipeline albums-wise for the next 12 months. Every December, we gather intel from bands, labels, Discord servers, Instagram feeds, and elsewhere to compile the most accurate preview we can. Then we add Sky Ferreira’s Masochism.
To be included in this list, an artist has to have offered an inkling that new music is on the way or, in some cases, their publicists gave Stereogum the scoop to include it. Even if nothing has been officially announced yet, maybe a band hinted at the project in an interview. Maybe they posted from the studio. Maybe they’ve been playing a bunch of new songs in concert. Maybe they teased an album on merch. Maybe they’re contractually obligated to release something in 2025. If we couldn’t find any breadcrumbs at all, we left it out.
Next year we’re expecting new music from many of our Stereogum Band To Watch alumni including Horsegirl, the Tubs, Bartees Strange, Courting, PUP, Wednesday, Sanguisugabogg, Shygirl, Ela Minus, Brennan Wedl, Daneshevskaya, Shura, Gordi, Car Seat Headrest, Lamp Of Murmuur, Joey Bada$$, Wet Leg, Fatboi Sharif, Mdou Moctar, Dry Cleaning, SASAMI, Pictureplane, Tune-Yards, Amber Mark, Alex Lahey, and Geese. We’ll also see debut full-lengths from exciting artists like Saya Gray, Junior Varsity, John Glacier, Lisa, jasmine.4.t, Intermission, Lambrini Girls, Jade, and Witch Post. And we should be getting the first albums in decades from the Farm, the Chameleons, A Flock Of Seagulls, Savatage, Dark Angel, Dresden Dolls, Olivia Tremor Control, Thin Lizzy, Shutdown, and Haircut One Hundred. Also new Lorde and new Lordi means something for everyone.
Last year I expanded Stereogum’s Most Anticipated list to 200 entries. I’m doing that again, but this time it is unranked. Feel free to do your own ranking in the comments, and tell us what’s missing. For releases that have already been announced, you can click on the album title to get additional information and hear some advance music.
I left off movie soundtracks (unless it was made by Nine Inch Nails), I excluded box sets and reissues (even though Buckcherry’s 15 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition includes a newly recorded acoustic version of “Crazy Bitch”), and I limited King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard to one entry.
Below the 200 albums presented below you’ll find a list of more than 800 other LPs and EPs expected in 2025. Hopefully among the ~1,000 releases there is at least one you’re excited about.
In alphabetical order…
Our 200 Most Anticipated Albums Of 2025
∙ A$AP Rocky’s DONT BE DUMB
∙ Alan Sparhawk & Trampled by Turtles
∙ Alex Lahey
∙ Amber Mark
∙ André 3000
∙ Anxious’ Bambi (2/21, Run For Cover)
∙ Backxwash
∙ Bad Religion
∙ Bartees Strange’s Horror (2/24, 4AD)
∙ Basement
∙ bdrmm’s Microtonic (2/28, Rock Action)
∙ Beach Bunny’s Tunnel Vision
∙ Ben Kweller’s Cover The Mirrors (5/30, The Noise Company)
∙ Big Thief
∙ Blondie
∙ Blood Orange
∙ Boldy James & RichGains’ Murder During Drug Traffic (1/3, Self-Released)
∙ Bonnie “Prince” Billy’s The Purple Bird (1/31, No Quarter/Domino)
∙ Bosse-de-Nage
∙ Brennan Wedl
∙ By Storm
∙ Cake
∙ Car Colors
∙ Car Seat Headrest
∙ Cardi B
∙ Carly Rae Jepsen
∙ Chappell Roan
∙ Claud
∙ clipping.
∙ Clipse’s Let God Sort Em Out
∙ Cloakroom
∙ Courting’s Lust For Life, Or: ‘How To Thread The Needle And Come Out The Other Side To Tell The Story (3/7, Lower Third)
∙ Courtney Love
∙ Craig Finn
∙ D’Angelo
∙ David Grubbs’ Whistle From Above (2/28, Drag City)
∙ Deafheaven
∙ DEBBY FRIDAY
∙ Deftones
∙ Deradoorian
∙ Dirty Projectors
∙ DJ Koze’s Music Can Hear Us (4/4, Pampa Records)
∙ Doechii
∙ Doja Cat
∙ Doves’ Constellations For The Lonely (2/14, EMI North)
∙ Drain
∙ Dream Unending
∙ Dry Cleaning
∙ Ela Minus’ DIA (1/17, Domino)
∙ Elder
∙ Erykah Badu
∙ Ethel Cain’s Perverts (1/8, Daughters Of Cain)
∙ FACS’ Wish Defense (2/7, Trouble In Mind)
∙ Fatboi Sharif
∙ Father John Misty
∙ FKA twigs’ EUSEXUA (1/24, Young)
∙ Flock Of Dimes
∙ Frankie Cosmos
∙ Franz Ferdinand’s The Human Fear (1/10, Domino)
∙ Freckle’s Freckle (1/31, GOD?)
∙ Freddie Gibbs & Madlib’s Montana
∙ Garbage
∙ Geese
∙ Glare
∙ Gordi
∙ Great Grandpa
∙ Greet Death
∙ Greg Freeman
∙ Grimes
∙ Griselda’s WWCD 2
∙ Guerilla Toss
∙ Hamilton Leithauser
∙ Hayden Pedigo [UPDATE: And collab LP with Chat Pile]
∙ Horsegirl’s Phonetics On (2/14, Matador)
∙ Hot Boys
∙ Hot Snakes
∙ Interpol
∙ Isaiah Rashad
∙ JADE
∙ Jane Remover
∙ Japanese Breakfast
∙ jasmine.4.t’s You Are The Morning (1/17, Saddest Factory)
∙ Jay Rock’s Eastside Johnny
∙ Jeff Rosenstock
∙ Jenny Hval
∙ JID & Metro Boomin
∙ Jim Legxacy’s Black British Music (2024)
∙ Joanna Newsom
∙ Joey Bada$$
∙ John Glacier’s Like A Ribbon (2/14, Young)
∙ Julia Jacklin
∙ Julien Baker & TORRES
∙ Junior Varsity
∙ King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
∙ Kurt Vile
∙ Lady Gaga
∙ Lael Neale
∙ Lamp Of Murmuur
∙ Lana Del Rey’s The Right Person Will Stay (5/24, Interscope/Polydor)
∙ LCD Soundsystem
∙ Lil Baby’s WHAM: Who Hard As Me (1/3, Glass WindowWolfpackQuality ControlMotown)
∙ Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter VI
∙ LISA’s Alter Ego (2/28, Lloud/RCA)
∙ Lorde
∙ Lucy Dacus
∙ Mac Miller’s Balloonerism (1/7, Warner)
∙ Massive Attack
∙ Mastodon
∙ mclusky’s The World Is Still Here And So Are We
∙ Michael Stipe
∙ Miguel’s VISCERA
∙ MIKE’s Showbiz (1/31, 10k)
∙ Miya Folick’s Erotica Veronica (2/28, Nettwerk)
∙ Mk.gee
∙ Modest Mouse
∙ Mogwai’s The Bad Fire (1/24, Temporary Residence Ltd./Rock Action)
∙ Momma
∙ My Bloody Valentine
∙ My Morning Jacket
∙ Neil Young And The Chrome Hearts’ Talkin To The Trees
∙ Neko Case
∙ Nine Inch Nails’ Tron: Ares Soundtrack
∙ Normani
∙ Oklou’s choke enough (2/7, True Panther)
∙ Olivia Tremor Control
∙ Panchiko’s Ginkgo (4/4, Nettwerk)
∙ Panda Bear’s Sinister Grift (2/28, Domino)
∙ Patterson Hood’s Exploding Trees & Airplane Screams (2/21, ATO)
∙ Paul McCartney
∙ Pig Destroyer
∙ Pink Siifu’s BLACK’!ANTIQUE (1/27, Dynamite Hill/Roc Nation)
∙ PinkPantheress
∙ Playboi Carti’s I Am Music
∙ Pool Kids
∙ Pulp
∙ PUP
∙ Q Lazzarus’ Goodbye Horses: The Many Lives Of Q Lazzarus
∙ Queens Of The Stone Age
∙ Ratboys
∙ Regional Justice Center
∙ Rocket
∙ Rolo Tomassi
∙ Rosalía
∙ Rose City Band’s Sol Y Sombra (1/24, Thrill Jockey)
∙ Saba & No ID’s From The Private Collection Of Saba & No ID
∙ Sam Fender’s People Watching (2/25, Polydor)
∙ Samia
∙ Sanguisugabogg
∙ Scowl
∙ Shame
∙ Shamir
∙ Shura
∙ Skeleten’s Mentalized (2/7, 2MR/Astral People)
∙ Sky Ferreira’s Masochism
∙ Snail Mail
∙ Spellling
∙ Spoon
∙ Sports Team’s Boys These Days (2/28, Bright Antenna/Distiller)
∙ SPY
∙ Squid’s Cowards (2/7, Warp)
∙ Steve Lacy
∙ Suede
∙ Summer Walker’s Finally Over It
∙ Sunny War’s Armageddon In A Summer Dress (2/28, New West)
∙ Superheaven
∙ Tame Impala
∙ Taylor Swift’s Reputation (Taylor’s Version)
∙ The 1975
∙ The Beaches
∙ The Bug Club
∙ The Chills’ Spring Board: The Early Unrecorded Songs (2/28, Fire)
∙ The Cribs
∙ The Cure
∙ The Men’s Buyer Beware (2/28, Fuzz Club)
∙ The Roots’ End Game
∙ The Shins
∙ The Strokes
∙ The Tubs’ Cotton Crown (3/7, Trouble In Mind)
∙ The Weather Station’s Humanhood (1/17, Fat Possum)
∙ The Weeknd’s Hurry Up Tomorrow (1/24, XO/Republic)
∙ The xx
∙ They Are Gutting A Body Of Water
∙ Throwing Muses
∙ Travis Scott
∙ Triptykon
∙ Tunde Adebimpe
∙ Turnstile
∙ U.S. Girls
∙ U2
∙ Unreqvited’s A Pathway To The Moon (1/24, Prophecy Productions)
∙ Viagra Boys
∙ Wednesday
∙ Westside Gunn’s FLYGOD Is An Awesome God III
∙ Wet Leg
∙ Wisp
∙ Witch Post
∙ Yeule
∙ Young Thug
∙ Youth Lagoon
∙ Zach Bryan
Over 800 More Albums & EPs To Expect In 2025
4batz’s Thank U, Jada
A Flock Of Seagulls
A. Blomqvist’s Pohjola
A.M. Architect’s Avenir
Abdomen’s Yes, I Don’t Know
Abel Selaocoe’s Hymns Of Bantu
Ace Frehley’s Origins Vol. 3
Adema
Adwaith’s Solas
Agender’s Berserk
Agent Fresco
Agnostic Front
AJ Mitchell’s As Far As The Eye Can See
Alda Nova
Alessia Cara’s Love & Hyperbole
All That Remains’ Antifragile
All Them Witches
Aloe Blacc’s Stand Together
Alter Bridge
Amaia’s Si abro los ojos no es real
Amanda Reifer’s The Reifer Files
Amayo’s Lion Awakes
Amba Shepherd
Ambrose Akinmusire’s honey from a winter stone
ameokama’s i will be clouds in the morning and rain in the evening
Amerie
Amorphis
Anna B Savage’s You & I are Earth
Anna Shoemaker’s Someone Should Stop Her
Annie DiRusso
Ant’s Collection Of Sounds: Volume 3
Anthrax
APACALDA
Arch Enemy’s Blood Dynasty
Architects’ The Sky, The Earth & All Between
Ari Lennox
Armored Saint
Arny Margret’s I Miss You, I Do
Art d’Ecco’s Serene Demon
Ava Max
Avantasia’s Here Be Dragons
Avatar
Avatarium’s Between You, God, the Devil And The Dead
Baby Keem’s Child With Wolves
Bad Bunny’s Debí Tirar Más Fotos
Bad Company
Bambara’s Birthmarks
Banks’ Off With Her Head
Basia Bulat’s Basia’s Palace
Bathe
Baths’ Gut
Ben Barnes’ Where The Light Gets
Benee
Benjamin Booker’s LOWER
Bethel Music’s We Must Respond
Big Black Delta’s ADONAI
Big Sean & The Alchemist
Biig Piig’s 11:11
Bill Medley’s Straight From The Heart
Billy Idol
Biohazard
Bjarki’s A Guide To Hellthier Lifestyle
Black Birdie’s 12 : 22
Black Foxxes’ The Haar
Black Label Society
Blackbraid
Blacktoothed’s Headway
Blake Shelton
Bleed From Within’s Zenith
Bleeding Through’s Nine
Blind Illusion’s Crushing The Universe
Blue Lake’s Weft Mini Album
Boldy James & Nicholas Craven
Boldy James & V Don
Bonnie Trash’s Mourning You
Bootsy Collins’ Album Of The Year # 1 Funkateer
BØRNS’ Honeybee EP
Brainstorm’s Plague Of Rats
Brandon Woody
Branford Marsalis’s Belonging
Bria Salmena
Brian John McBrearty’s Remembering Repeating
Brother Ali’s Satisfied Soul
Bruce Springsteen’s Tracks 2
Brueder Selke & Midori Hirano’s Split Scale
BSS’ Teleparty
Bullet For My Valentine
BulletBoys
Bumblefoot’s Bumblefoot …Returns!
Bury Tomorrow’s Will You Haunt Me, With That Same Patience
Bush
Busta Rhymes’ Dragon Season
C Duncan’s It’s Only A Love Song
Cactus Lee
Caliban
Calla
Cameron Picton
Cancer Bats
Candlemass’ Black Star EP
Careline
Carriers
Caspian Coberly’s Starlight
Cassio Vianna’s Vida
Cat Clyde’s Live At Rare Bird Farm: A Benefit Album For Western North Carolina
Catfish And The Bottlemen
Causier’s It’s Deeper Than I Thought
Cecilia Castleman’s Cecilia Castleman
Central Cee’s CAN’T RUSH GREATNESS
CHALK’s Conditions III EP
Chance The Rapper’s Star Line
Charlie Puth
Chase Shakur’s Wonderlove
Cher
Chevelle
Chickenfoot
Chloe x Halle
chlothegod’s I Feel Different Every Day EP
Chris Harms’ 1980
Christian Winther’s Sculptures From Under The City Ice
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Cici Arthur’s Way Through
Circa Waves’ Death & Love Pt. 1
cka FLAX’s the birth of fantasy
CKRAFT’s Uncommon Grounds
Clara Mann’s Rift
Close Enemies
Clutch
CocoRosie
Coffin Prick’s Loose Enchantment
Coheed And Cambria’s The Father Of Make Believe
Colin Self’s respite ∞ levity for the nameless ghost in crisis
Confucius MC & Bastien Keb’s Songs For Lost Travellers
Constant Follower’s The Smile You Send Out Returns To You
Consumables’ Infinite Games
cootie catcher’s Shy At First
Cornelia Murr’s Run To The Center
Coroner
Corrosion Of Conformity
Couch Prints
Counting Crows
Cradle Of Filth
Crematory’s Destination
Crimson Glory
Cristina Vane’s Hear My Call
Crying Steel’s Agent Steel
Cryogeyser’s Cryogeyser
Cymande’s Renascence
Damiano David
Damon Locks’ List Of Demands
Dance Gavin Dance
Daneshevskaya
Dark Angel
Dark Fortress’ Anthems From Beyond The Grave Live Album
David Allred’s The Beautiful world
David Gray’s Dear Life
Davido’s 5ive
Dawn Of Ouroboros’ Bioluminescence
Dawn Of Solace’s Affliction Vortex
Dax Riggs’ 7 Songs For Spiders
Day Wave
Dayseeker
Deacon Blue’s The Great Western Road
Dead Boys
Dead Gowns’ It’s Summer, I Love You, And I’m Surrounded By Snow
Dead Meadow’s Voyager To Voyager
Dean Wareham
Dear Seattle’s Toy
Death Angel
Death SS’ The Entity
Deb Never
Deb Talan’s I Thought I Saw You
Decius’ Decius Vol. II
Deep Blue Something’s Lunar Phase
Deep Sea Diver
Def Leppard
Delivery’s Force Majeure
Delta IV’s Radium Arc
Demi Lovato
Denison Witmer’s Anything At All
Derya Yıldırım & Grup Şimşek
Desire’s Games People Play
Destruction’s Birth Of Malice
Dilettante’s Life Of The Party
Dimmu Borgir
Dirkschneider’s Balls To The Wall – Reloaded
Dismember
Disturbed
Ditz’s Never Exhale
Divad Divine’s Back Down
Divorce’s Drive to Goldenhammer
Djabe & Steve Hackett
DJO
Djrum
Domestic Drafts’ Only the Singer
Don Airey
Double Wish’s Deeper Ecstasy EP
Down
Dream Theater’s Parasomnia
Dreamwell
Dredg
Dresden Dolls
Drew & Ellie Holcomb’s Memory Bank
Dropkick Murphys
Drowning Pool
Dutch Interior
Duwap Kaine’s Nobody Is Coming to Save You
Dylan Cartlidge’s Lucky Shot
Dynazty’s Game Of Faces
Ebo Taylor’s EBO TAYLOR JID022
Ecce Shnak’s Shadows Grow Fangs EP
Echos’ QUIET, IN YOUR SERVICE
Ed Sheeran
Eddie Chacon’s Lay Low
Edith Frost’s In Space
Edvard Graham Lewis’ Alreet?
Edward Skeletrix’s Museum Music
Eidola’s Mend
Elisabeth Elektra’s Hypersigil
Ella Eyre
Ellie Goulding
ELLUR’s God Help Me Now EP
Eluveitie
Elvenking’s Reader Of The Runes – Luna
Emile Mosseri’s Trying To Be Born
Emily Saunders’ Moon Shifts Oceans
Epica
Eric Bass’ Eric Bass Presents: I Had A Name
Eric Benét
Eric Cannata’s Holding On To The Holy
Eric Clapton’s Meanwhile
Erik Jekabson’s Breakthrough
Esme Emerson’s Applesauce EP
Eterna’s Debunker
Euphrosyne’s Morus
Europe
Everything Is Recorded’s Temporary
Ex Deo’s Year Of The Four Emperors EP
Ex-Vöid’s In Love Again
Excel
Exhumer
Exodus
Eyedress’ Occasional Stoner
Fabiano Do Nascimento’s Solstice Concert
Fabienne Ambuehl’s Thrive
Falle Nioke
Fantastic Twins’ Suite Of Rooms
Fear Factory
Federico Albanese’s Blackbirds And The Sun Of October
Fictionist
Finger Eleven
Finn Wolfhard
Fish Narc’s Frog Song
Fishbone
Five Finger Death Punch
flipturn’s Burnout Days
Flora Hibberd’s Swirl
Flummox’s Southern Progress
For My Pain…
Forbidden
Fractal Universe’s The Great Filters
Franc Moody’s Chewing The Fat
Frànçois & The Atlas Mountains’ Âge Fleuve
Fred Vail’s Cows In The Pasture
Frog’s 1000 Variations On The Same Song
Fusilier
Fust
G-Eazy
Gary Kemp’s This Destination
Gaytheist’s The Mustache Stays
Geoff Tate
Geologist & D.S.’s A Shaw Deal
GFRIEND’s Season Of Memories
Ghais Guevara’s Goyard Ibn Said
Ghosten’s Reductor EP
Gino Vannelli’s The Life I Got (To My Most Beloved)
Glenn Hughes
Glixen’s quiet pleasures EP
Gnod & White Hills – Drop Out III
Gojira
Goya Gumbani
Graham Reynolds’ Mountain
Grave Digger’s Bone Collector
Grayscale’s The Hart
Greentea Peng’s Tell Dem It’s Sunny
Guided By Voices’ Universe Room
Gwenno
Gypsy Pistolerros’ Welcome To The Church Of The Pistoleros!
Hachiku’s The Joys Of Being Pure At Heart
Haircut One Hundred
Halestorm
Hannah Jadagu
Harakiri For The Sky’s Scorched Earth
Hatebreed
Hats Off Gentlemen It’s Adequate’s The Uncertainty Principle
Haunted Horses’ Dweller
Headstones
Heartworms’ Glutton For Punishment
Heaven Shall Burn
Heavy Lungs’ Caviar
Helen Ganya’s Share Your Care
Hella Savage’s Not Yet Dead
Helloween
Hem
High.’s Come Back Down EP
HighSchool
Hirax’s Faster Than Death
HONESTY’s U R HERE
Hope Of The States
Hope Tala’s Hope Handwritten
Horsebath’s Another Farewell
horsegiirL’s V.I.P (very important pony) EP
Hot Milk
HotWax’s Hot Shock
Hour’s Subminiature Live Album
Huxlii’s Odds And Ends, But Mostly Ends EP
Hyldon & Adrian Younge
Ian Fisher’s Go Gentle
Ichiko Aoba’s Luminescent Creatures
Ider’s Late To The World
IDLE HEIRS
Iggy Pop’s Live At Montreux Jazz Festival 2023
Ihlo
Immersion & SUSS’ Nanocluster Vol. 3
Imperial Triumphant’s Goldstar
Incubus
Inhaler’s Open Wide
Inside Voices’ If It Matters
Intermission’s Power Corrupts
Iron & Wine
Ismatic Guru’s An Incredible Amount of Overwhelming Information
J. Cole’s The Fall Off
Jaco Jaco
James Arthur’s Pisces
James Brandon Lewis Trio’s Apple Cores
Jamiroquai
Janine Rainforth’s Soul Retrieval
Jaye Jayle’s After Alter
Jennie
Jeremih
Jeshi’s Airbag Woke Me Up
Jessie Reyez
Jesus Jones
Jinjer’s Duél
Joann Fabrix’s Corridor EP
Joe Armon-Jones
Joe Lynn Turner
Joe McPhee
John C Reilly
Johnnyswim’s When The War Is Over
JoJo Siwa
JoJo’s NGL EP
Jon Bellion
Jonathan Hultén’s Eyes Of The Living Night
Joni Void
JORIS’ zu viel retro
Josh Gilligan’s Party Of One
Joshua Radin’s One Day Home
Jules Reidy’s Ghost/Spirit
Julian Wasserfuhr’s Safe Place
Juliana Hatfield
Kane Brown’s The High Road
Kaput’s Kaput
Kardashev
Kate Campbell Strauss & Emily Mikesell’s Give Way
Kathryn Mohr’s Waiting Room
Katie Alice Greer
Katy Pinke’s Strange Behavior
KAWALA’s The Kawala Collection
Keep Of Kalessin
Keiichiro Shibuya’s ANDROID OPERA MIRROR
Kele’s The Singing Winds Pt. 3
Kelis
Ken Carson’s More Chaos
Kesha
Kestrels’ Better Wonder
Kieran Gunter’s Gaudi
Kills Birds
Killswitch Engage’s This Consequence
Kim Wilde’s Closer
King Diamond’s Saint Lucifer’s Hospital 1920
King Kraken’s March Of The Gods
Kip Moore
Kiran Kai’s Ariel Blue
Kneecap
Koffee Brown
Korn
Koyal’s breathe in. breathe out
Krept & Konan’s Young Kingz II
Kyle Falconer’s The One I Love The Most
L.A. Guns’ Leopard Skin
L.S. Dunes’ Violet
Labyrinth’s In The Vanishing Echoes Of Goodbye
Lacrimosa’s LAMENT
Lacuna Coil’s Sleepless Empire
LAKE
Lambrini Girls’ Who Let The Dogs Out
Lanco’s We’re Gonna Make It
Landmvrks’ The Darkest Place I’ve Ever Been
Larkin Poe’s Bloom
Laura Cahen’s De l’autre côté
Laura Stevenson
Laurie Torres’ Après coup
Lawrence English’s Even The Horizon Knows Its Bounds
Leikeli47’s Leikeli Ft. 47
Lil Durk’s Deep Thoughts
Lil Nas X
Lilly Hiatt’s Forever
Lily Seabird
Limp Bizkit
Lina Tullgren’s Decide Which Way The Eyes Are Looking
Lindemann
Living Colour
Local Natives
Longplayer
Lonnie Holley
Lordi’s Limited Deadition
lots of hands’ into a pretty room
Louis Dunford’s Be Lucky
Low Roar’s House In The Woods
Ludovico Einaudi’s The Summer Portraits
Luke Sital-Singh’s Fool’s Spring
M4skxd – K.I.D.S
Machine Head
Madonna
Majestica’s Power Train
Mallrat
Mammoth WVH
Manchester Orchestra
Mandrake Handshake’s Earth-Sized Worlds
Manic Street Preachers’ Critical Thinking
Manntra’s Titans
Manowar
Mantar’s Post Apocalyptic Depression
Maria Somerville
Mariah Carey
Maribou State’s Hallucinating Love
Marina
Marinero
Marinero’s La La La
Mark (NCT)
Mark Morand’s 32 Bars Volume 2
Marko Hietala’s Roses From The Deep
Marshall Allen’s New Dawn
Masma Dream World
Masters Of Reality
Matilda Mann’s Roxwell
Matt Pond PA’s The Ballad Of The Natural Lines
Max Frost’s Shelby Ave
Max McNown’s Night Diving
Mayhem
Maz
Mdou Moctar’s Tears Of Injustice
Mean Mistreater’s Do Or DieMill On The Hill
Melissa Mary Ahern’s Kerosene
Melissa Weikart’s Easy EP
Melys
Memphis May Fire’s Shapeshifter
Mercyful Fate
Mereba’s The Breeze Grew
Metal Bubble Trio’s Cucumber
Metal Church
Mia Wray’s Hi, It’s Nice To Meet Me
Miami Horror’s WE ALWAYS HAD TOMORROW
Michael Marcagi
Michael Schenker Group
Michi
Michigander’s Michigander
MILCK’s Mother Tongue
Miley Cyrus’ Something Beautiful
Milk & Bone’s Baby Dreamer EP
Ministry
Minor Conflict’s Parallels EP
Misery Index
Miso Extra
Mission Jupiter
Mob Rules
moe.’s Circle Of Giants
Moletrap
molto morbidi’s Chocolate Ashtray EP
Monde UFO’s Flamingo Tower
Monotronic
Moonchild Sanelly’s Full Moon
Moonspell
Morast’s Fentanyl
more eaze & claire rousay’s No Floor EP
Morgan Saint’s Out Of The Blue
Morrissey’s Bonfire Of Teenagers
Motherhood’s Thunder Perfect Mind
Motion City Soundtrack
Motionless In White
MOULD
Mun Sing’s Frolic EP
Musiq Soulchild & Hit-Boy’s Victims & Villains 2
My Wonderful Boyfriend’s An Evening With… EP
Nachtblut’s Todschick
Nadia Reid’s Enter Now Brightness
Nao’s Jupiter
Nas & DJ Premier
Necrodeath’s Arimortis
Neon Union’s Good Years
Niambi’s Taboo EP
Nick Stefanacci’s En Fuego
Nicki Minaj
Night Moves
Nightstalker’s Return From The Point Of No Return
NIIS
Nitecap
NLE Choppa
Noisecontrollers’ Harmony
Nona Invie’s Self-soothing
numün’s opening
Obscura’s A Sonication
OK Go
Old Man’s Child
Old Mervs’ Old Mervs
Olly Alexander’s Polari
Omerta’s Suicycle
Omilgop’s funeral EP
One Ok Rock’s Detox
Oni’s Genesis EP
Onslaught
Open Head’s What Is Success
Ora The Molecule’s Dance Therapy
Oracle Sisters’ Divinations
Otis Kane’s Violet
Overpass’ Dependent
Oversize’s Vital Signs
PainKiller
Paleface Swiss’ Cursed
Pan Amsterdam
Papa Roach
Paradise Lost
PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake
Patriarkh’s ПРОРОК ИЛИЯ
Patrick Naylor’s Organza
Paul Prier’s Panic Peaks EP
Pearly Drops
Pelican
Penelope Trappes’ A Requiem
Penny And Sparrow’s Lefty
Pentagram’s Lightning In A Bottle
Perfume Genius
Pestilence’s Portals
Peter Capaldi’s Sweet Illusions
Phrenelith’s Ashen Womb
Pictureplane
Pierre de Bethmann’s Agapé
Pigeon Pit’s Crazy Arms
piri & tommy’s about dancing EP
Pit Pony’s Dead Stars
Poison The Well
Possessed
Powerrage
Prima Queen’s The Prize
Primal Fear’s Domination
Prism Shores’ Out From Underneath
Prison’s Downstate
Protest The Hero
Puma Blue
R. Ring
R.O. Shapiro’s Worthy EP
R.P. Mixon’s Here Ends The Story
Rats On Rafts’ Deep Below
Rattle’s Encircle
Raven’s Can’t Take Away The Fire EP
Reba Meyers
Rebecca Black’s SALVATION
Reggie Watts & CAPYAC’s Songs From Celestial City EP
Reneé Rapp
Revelle’s was wenn alles gut geht?
Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band’s Honeysuckle
Rhona Macfarlane’s As The Chaos Unfolds
Richard Dawson’s End Of The Middle
Ricky Byrd’s NYC Made
Ricky Warwick’s Blood Ties
Riki Lindhome’s No Worries If Not
Ringo Starr’s Look Up
Risley’s Umbra Penumbra
Rivers Of Nihil
Rizzle Kicks’ Competition Is For Losers
Robert Ascroft’s Echo Still Remains
Robin McAuley’s Soulbound
Robin Thicke
RockGati’s Elephants
Roddy Ricch’s The Navy Album
Rontronik’s Zero Nine
Rosa Bordallo’s Isidro
Rose Betts’ There Is No Ship
Rose Cousins’ Conditions Of Love – Vol 1
Rose Gray’s Louder, Please
Röyksopp
Rufus Wainwright’s Dream Requiem
Running Wild
Ryan Davis & The Roadhouse Band
Sacred Paws
Sacred Steel’s Ritual Supremacy
Sacrifice’s Volume Six
Saint Motel
Saliva’s Revelation Retold
Sally Shapiro’s Somewhere Else
Salvia’s Tulip
Sam Amidon’s Salt River
Sam Himself’s Moonsongs
Sam Moss’ Swimming
SAMAEL
Sarah Belle Reid + Vinny Golia’s Accidental Ornithology
Sarah Klang’s Beautiful Woman
SARAI’s LA DRAGONA
Sarcator’s Swarming Angels & Flies
SASAMI’s Blood On The Silver Screen
Savatage’s Curtain Call
Saweetie’s Pretty Bitch Music
Saya Gray’s SAYA
Scour’s Gold
Sean Thompson’s Weird Ears’ Head In The Sand
Self Esteem
Sepultura
Serebii’s Dime
Shadows Fall
Sharon Van Etten’s Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory
Shearling
Shinedown
Shinsei Kamattechan’s Danchi Thesis
Shrapnel’s Sedan Crater
Shutdown’s By Your Side EP
Shygirl’s Club Shy Room 2 EP
Sick Puppies’ Wave The Bull
Signals Midwest
Silas Short’s LUSHLAND
Silverstein’s Antibloom
Sir Woman’s If It All Works Out/If It Doesn’t
Skiifall’s Lovers Til I’m Gone EP
Skrillex
Slaughter To Prevail’s Grizzly
Slayyyter
Sleep Token
Sleeper’s Bell’s Clover
Sleepersound’s My Own Dead Love
Slinky Vagabond’s The Eternal Return
Slipknot Members’ Look Outside Your Window
Slowly Slowly’s Forgiving Spree
Smith/Kotzen’s Black Light / White Noise
Social Distortion
Sodom
some fear’s some fear
Somebody’s Child’s When Youth Fades Away
Son Lux’s Risk Of Make Believe EP
Songhoy Blues’ Héritage
Sons Of Town Hall
Sophie Ellis-Bextor
Sophie Jamieson’s I still want to share
Soul Coughing’s LIVE 2024
Soulfly
Sparks
Spin Doctors
Spiritbox’s Tsunami Sea
Spın̈al Tap
Squeeze
St. Lucia’s Fata Morgana: Dawn
Stateside
Stephen Davis Unit’s The Gleaming World
Stephen Hero’s Convalesence
Stereo MC’s
Steve Bardwil Band
Steve Bryant’s New Town
Steve Hackett’s Live Magic At Trading Boundaries
Steven Wilson’s The Overview
Stick To Your Guns’ Keep Planting Flowers
Studio’s West Coast
Styx
sunnbrella
Superbloom
Susanna Hoffs’ Meanwhile
Suzanne Vega
Swans’ Birthing
Swervedriver
Swordes
T. Gowdy
Takuro Okada’s The Near End, The Dark Night, The County Line
Tamino’s Every Dawn’s A Mountain
Tapeworms
Tate McRae’s SO CLOSE TO WHAT
Taxidermists’ 20247
Teddy Swims’ I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2)
Teedra Moses’ The Bullsh*t
Television Personalities’ Tune In, Turn On, Drop Out – Radio Sessions 1980-1993
Ten Years After
Terra Twin’s Static Separation
Testament
Tetrarch
Thala’s Avalanche
The Belair Lip Bombs
The Callous Daoboys
The Casper Fight Scene
The Chameleons’ Arctic Moon
The Convenience’s Like Cartoon Vampires
The Darkness’ Dreams On Toast
The Dear Hunter
The Delines’ Mr. Luck & Ms. Doom
The Devil Makes Three’ Spirits
The Farm’s Let The Music (Take Control)
The Game’s The Documentary 3
The Halo Effect’s March Of The Unheard
The Haunted
The Hellacopters’ Overdriver
The Horrors’ Night Life
The Last Dinner Party
The Lathums‘ Matter Does Not Define
The Laughing Chimes’ Whispers In The Speech Machine
The Moles’ Composition Book
The Moonlandingz
The Moth & The Flame
The Murder Capital’s Blindness
The Night Flight Orchestra’s Give Us The Moon
The Orielles
The Pretty Reckless
The Residents’ Doctor Dark
The Rumjacks’ Dead Anthems
The Storyteller
The Stylistics’ Falling In Love With My Girl
The Ting Tings’ Home
The Tulips’ Halcyon Beach
The Velveteers’ A Million Knives
The Vices’ Before It Might Be Gone
The War And Treaty’s Plus One
The Warriors’ Burn Yourself Alive
The Waterboys
The Wombats’ Oh! The Ocean
Theo & deadrazy’s MEMOIRS OF A MUTIST
Theory Of A Deadman
They Might Be Giants
THEY.’s LOVE.JONES
Thin Lizzy’s Acoustic Sessions
This Gift Is A Curse’s Heir
Thomas Erak & The Ouroboros’s (AU)
Those Damn Crows’ God Shaped Hole
Three Days Grace
Tiffany Haddish
Titi & Ale Hop’s Mapambazuko
Tiwa Savage
Toadies’ The Charmer
Tobias Grim’s Evolution
TOKiMONSTA’s Eternal Reverie
Tokyo Blade’s Time Is the Fire
Tom Morello
Tommy Emmanuel’s Live At The Sydney Opera House
Tony Iommi
Touch Heaven’s ASKYSOBLACK
Traitors’ Phobias
Traxman’s Da Mind Of Traxman Vol.3
Tremonti’s The End Will Show Us How
Trouble
Trupa Trupa’s Mourners EP
Tune-Yards
Tunng’s Love You All Over Again
Tweedy
Twin Shadow’s Georgie
Ty Myers’ The Select
Tyga’s Not Safe For Work
Underoath
Unleashed
USA/Mexico’s Live In Paris
Utopia Now’s Acquainted With The Night
VACUOUS
Vader’s Humanihility
Various Artists’ Chet Baker Re:Imagined
Various Artists’ Swept Away (Original Broadway Cast Recording)
Vedo
Victoria Canal’s Slowly, It Dawns
Victoria De Angelis
Vintersorg’s Vattenkrafternas Spel
Violet Grohl
Vixen Marq’s The Portal That Leads To The Tunnel That’s Under
Volbeat
Volker Goetze’s Little Big Top
Voxtrot
Vukovi’s MY GOD HAS GOT A GUN
Vulkan
Vundabar
W4RP Trio’s Sermon Of The MatriarK
Wafia’s Promised Land
War’s Live In Japan 1974
Wardruna’s Birna
Weaklung’s All Problems No Solutions
Weatherday’s Hornet Disaster
Wednesday 13
Welly’s Big In The Suburbs
West Side Cowboy
Whatever The Weather
Whitechapel
WHO SHOT SCOTT’s BRAIN (SIDE B) EP
Wilder Woods’ Wilder Curioso
Will Smith
William Hooker’s Jubiliation
Willow Avalon’s Southern Belle Raisin’ Hell
Winona Fighter’s My Apologies To The Chef
Wormrot
Wrekmeister Harmonies’ Flowers In The Spring
Wu-Tang Clan
Xzibit’s Kingmaker
Yahtzee Brown’s You Got This
Yann Tiersen’s Rathlin From A Distance | The Liquid Hour
Yemi Alafifuni’s YHWH
YHWH Nailgun
You Ishihara’s Passivité
you, infinite’s you, infinite
Young Franco’s It’s Franky Baby!
Young Knives’ Landfill
Young Widows
Yukimi
Yuno
Yves Jarvis’ All Cylinders
Zach Phillips’ True Music
Zeta’s Was It Medicine To You?
ZORA’s BELLAdonna
zzzahara’s Spiral Your Way Out
Σtella