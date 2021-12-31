The 50 Best Stereogum Comments Of 2021

It’s easy to make fun of Bret Michaels, because Bret Michaels is a ridiculous person. The bandanna, the sleeveless Poison shirts, the cowboy hat, the way he says “awwwsome.” Rock of Love. I’ve made fun of him. I’ve watched his band make fun of him. I’ve watched Bret Michaels make fun of being Bret Michaels. I’ve personally heard the story of writing Every Rose in that Laundromat in Dallas Texas on at least four occasions. So I get it. But I love Bret Michaels. I love Bret Michaels because was I an awkward kid who felt like I didn’t belong anywhere, and for some reason, Bret Michaels decided I was cool. A year after my first Poison show, Bret announced a solo tour and he was playing a tiny club fifteen minutes from my parents’ house that I had been to a million times. Holy shit. Bret Michaels was going to be in Towson. I could potentially talk to him and tell him how much his band meant to me. I found out he liked The Sweet, so I bought him a copy of Desolation Boulevard. I got there early and his band noticed me and started talking to me and I asked “Could you give this to Bret and tell him it’s just a small way of saying thank you.” “No problem,” Pete Evick said. Pete came out ten minutes later and said “Hey John, Bret’s diabetes is acting up today, so he won’t be meeting with fans, but he loved the record and wanted to thank you.” That was all I wanted. I got in and I’m front row center, and the band started playing “Look What The Cat Dragged In.” Bret bounds onstage, and made a beeline to where I was, and he recognized me from Pier 6. He shot his hand out, shook my hand and said “Great to see you again!” And then boom. He’s doing Bret things. The set was mostly Poison songs, a few solo numbers and cover or two. He finished up with “Talk Dirty” and took a final bow. I don’t know what compelled me to do this, but I pulled out my copy of Look What The Cat Dragged In, and held it up. Bret smiled, pointed and took it from me. “Big John, I need a Sharpie.” He pulled out the booklet, and signed it. He handed it back to me and said, “There you go my friend!” I started crying. He didn’t have to do that. I went home and wrote a glowing review on the Poison message board, of which I was a charter member. It got a ton of likes, and one day I got a DM. “Hi, this is Jana. I work for Bret and the band and Bret was really moved by your review and he wants to meet you. We’re playing Baltimore again in a few months, and we want you to be a VIP.” Four months later, I’m sitting in a tiny club with a VIP pass. Afterwards, a woman in a Poison baseball jersey came up to me. I knew those jerseys. They were crew jerseys. “Hi! Are you John?” “Yes.” “I’m Jana. Come with me. Bret’s ready for you.” I followed her into a room, and there was the guy who had been staring at me from posters my entire life. “THERE’S MY FRIEND!” Bret said, all smiles. “John, I am so excited to finally meet you! How the hell are you?” Bret Michaels knew my name. “……..I’m um. I’m good, man. Do not cry in front of Bret Michaels. I was wearing a vintage “I Want Action” raglan from the Dragging The Cat Across America Tour and a jean jacket with an enormous back patch of the back cover of Look What The Cat Dragged In that Libby made for me as a surprise one Christmas. “Wow, I don’t even have one of those!” Bret said, pointing at the shirt. “Pete, when was the last time you saw one of these?” “I told you, Bret. The kid is devoted!” That broke the ice. “I have 45 Poison shirts, Bret. I have a tour jacket too. And my mom made me this. May your first child be a masculine child.” “So you’re the one who pays my mortgage!” And then he started asking me questions. Do you go to college? (Yes) What’s your major? (Journalism) What bands do you like? (Motley Crue, The Replacements, Poison) Did you like the set? (Hell yes) What did you think of the new songs? (Bittersweet should be the single.) It was like we’d known each other forever. I brought records for him to sign and he signed them all. I couldn’t believe this was happening. And then my phone rang. “It’s Mom, where are you?” “Um, I’m hanging out with Bret Michaels.” Coolest/weirdest sentence ever. Bret motioned for me to give him my phone. “What’s your mom’s name?” “Libby.” “Hi Libby, this is Bret. Your son is a really cool guy and we’re having a blast, feel free to come on back.” Bret Michaels called me a cool guy. I’ve won. And that’s how I said, “Mom, this is my friend Bret.” Bret charmed the hell out of her. We chatted for a few more minutes and then Libby was like “We gotta go.” Before we left, Bret came with an imposing guy behind him. “John,” he said. “This is Big John. He’s my right hand man. He’s going to give you his card and you give him your email. Whenever we’re in town, shoot an email or give him a call and we’ll hook you up, OK? You never have to pay for another ticket. It was great to hang out with you.” He hugged me. “It was an honor to meet you, Bret.” “Dude, please. It was my honor. I’ll see you soon, OK?” Libby, being the eternal optimist: “You probably won’t hear from them again.” Six months later: “Hey John, it’s Big John. We’re playing Baltimore and Bret wants to know if you want to come.” And that’s how it went for several years. I would show up early, run errands for the band. Bret would sit on the steps of his bus with a Diet Coke and listen with the patience of a saint as I asked him Chris Farley-esque questions about the minutia of Poison. Real hard hitting journalism like “You know that move where you and CC and Bobby step step kick? How did you come up with that?” (I ca The only time he ever got annoyed with me was when I asked him one too many questions about the green mic stand in several of the videos and he just was like “John, I have no idea what happened to that, but I ever find it, you will be the first to know.” He always made time for me. His crew always looked out for me. One time we were talking and he asked me if I was dating anyone and I said “It’s just hard for me, man. I don’t have the confidence.” And he looked at me and said, “You’re going to figure things out. I have no doubt about that. Just be yourself. man.” It was surprisingly non-toxic advice from the guy who sang I Want Action and hosted Rock of Love. Once Rock of Love happened we fell out of touch. In 2012, Bret played the Maryland State Fair and I took a girl who was in love with him. She’s married now, but to this day, Bret Michaels is her hall pass. I really liked this girl so I said, “You know, Bret and I are friends.” “Sure.” she said. We were in the front row because being disabled has its perks, and Bret bounded onstage like he always does. I hadn’t seen him in about five years, but he recognized me immediately. He mouthed “JOHN! HI!” Then he saw the drop-dead gorgeous girl next to me and saluted. The girl looked at me with her jaw on the floor. He was right. I figured it out. Bret Michaels is a 10.